Could a Tesla-Jaguar Partnership Be in the Works?
16 hours ago by Tom Moloughney
2018 is shaping up to be an exciting year for electric vehicles. Not only will the Tesla Model 3 most likely be in full production, but no less than three luxury brands will be bringing all-electric crossovers to their respective showrooms.
During 2018, Audi will launch their long-anticipated e-tron quattro, Mercedes will bring the EQ to market, and Jaguar will introduce their first plug in vehicle, the I-Pace.
On paper, all of these vehicles look like they will be exciting entries into the EV market, and competent competitors for Tesla. While Mercedes hasn’t released too much information on the EQ’s performance, Audi and Jaguar have both promised long range crossovers that sport full-time all wheel drive, and Tesla-like acceleration and performance.
However there’s one thing that no automaker other than Tesla can offer; the Supercharger network, and that’s one serious disadvantage. These new entries into the EV market will have very large batteries, which enable hassle-free long range travel, provided you can recharge with high-speed charging stations along your route.
While there have been announcements regarding the introduction of 150 kW to 300 kW high-speed DC fast charge stations, they haven’t materialized just yet. Meanwhile, Tesla keeps rolling along, adding Supercharger pins to their map every month, ensuring that their customer’s charging experience is second to none.
But what if another brand was able to strike a deal with Tesla to use their Supercharger network? Would Tesla allow it? If so, it begs the question: Why would Tesla help their competition?
To find answers to these questions, one needs to look no further than Elon Musk’s own words. Back in 2015 he said:
“Our Supercharger network is not intended to be a walled garden, it’s intended to be available to other manufacturers if they’d like to use it. The only requirements are that the cars must be able to take the power output of our Superchargers, and then just pay whatever their proportion their usage is of the system. We’re actually in talks with some manufacturers about doing just that, and it will be exciting to share that news.”
He also went on to say: “The CEO of one European car company, not a German car company, has approached us recently about doing exactly that, and we’re super supportive of anyone who wants to do that.”
And what about the fact that Tesla would be helping their own competition? Musk: “The general philosophy of Tesla is to do whatever we can to accelerate the advent of electric cars.” Clearly Tesla doesn’t have a problem sharing their Supercharger network, as long as the price is right. Jaguar wouldn’t be the first OEM to attempt to gain Supercharger access, Tesla and BMW had talks a few years ago, but they couldn’t reach an agreement at the time.
So who was Musk referring to when he mentioned the CEO of a European company that wasn’t from Germany? Was that Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar? It looks like it could very well have been. Jaguar seems to be taking electrification quite seriously. They were one of the first major OEMs to commit to the Formula E Racing Series, and are poised to bring a long-range, high performance, luxury crossover to market before most of their competition. If they did work out a deal with Tesla for Supercharger access, it will surely send shock waves across the industry once it is announced.
What would it take for Tesla to agree to allow Supercharger access for I-Pace owners? I’m thinking somewhere in the vicinity of a initial fee of $2,500 to $3,500 per vehicle. Then the customers pay for the electricity, on a plan similar to what Tesla has implemented for their own customers, perhaps at a slightly higher rate per kWh. Jaguar could use a CCS to Supercharger adapter, or perhaps even have a second Tesla-specific charge inlet under the door of the charge port.
A close look at the concept I-Pace shows the charge port is actually rather large, much larger in fact than what is needed for a single CCS inlet. However, the charge port on the concept I-Pace is located on the passenger side front fender, yet all of the spy photo’s of actual I-Pace alpha cars being road tested clearly show the charge port on the driver’s side front fender. Again, the charge port door looks larger than what would be necessary for a single CCS inlet. So it’s possible that Jaguar may be trying to keep something about their charging system a secret.
This is, of course, all just speculation at the moment. If there does turn out to be any truth to a Tesla-Jaguar partnership, it’s possible that Jaguar would use the big stage of the Frankfurt Motor Show in September to make the announcement. Stay tuned.
Wouldn’t the charge port need to be on the driver side rear to charge easily at a tesla super charger?
I agree it’s not ideal, but why couldn’t the drivers pull in head first instead of backing in?
It’s on the wrong side.
Hmmm? Doesn’t each Supercharger serve two stalls? So wouldn’t every other stall have a Supercharger on the correct (left/right) side for that car?
no.
They could and that is normal.
Backing in is not.
Please quote right or left side not drivers side as these will be made in both RHD and LHD.
You’re right, sorry about that!
So when will you people change side? It is like watching the US not use the metric system.
Analogy fail. The US is practically the only country on metric.
Japan, India, the U.K. are all in the top auto markets of the world, and they aren’t alone – Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and range of other countries are all RHD.
Analogy failed correct
The US uses American standard.
Or front left.
ermm. right.
Dead center is what I’d prefer.
If I remember correctly, European standards don’t allow for the flap to be on the driver’s side. The idea is that if you’re ever disabled on the highway and need to fill up from a can (err, plug in an emergency battery), you’re not in the traffic lane doing so.
Another piece of trivia: that requirement is not there for US cars – which is why most of them have a little arrow next to the fuel gauge indicating where the flap is.
In the UK the filler can be on either side and we also have the arrow indicator on most cars.
The (Mark 1) Peugeot 3008 and 5008 are essentially the hatchback and estate versions of the same car. We had a 3008 and then swapped for a 5008. The filler flaps are on different sides.
There is no such rule.
Most passenger cars have it on the right side, but most cars for work, vans and stuff like that have it on the left side.
A work car, designed as a car to begin with – like the old Opel Combo, based on Opel Corsa has it on the right side. A Peugeot Partner on the other hand, has it on the left side – since it was designed as a small work van.
Tesla would be foolish to share their Superchargers other and deprive Tesla Car owners..unless they are not enough and need to raise revenue. Tesla chargers will be busy enough on their own , I would think..
Tesla would be foolish to not take competitors’ money to fund expansion of the supercharger network and secure a long term income stream.
If any other auto maker made such an offer to Tesla, then I absolutely agree that Tesla would be foolish not to take it. But note how much of the discussion here is about Tesla charging access fees for non-Tesla cars using existing Supercharger stations.
That shows a lack of understanding of why Tesla has built the Supercharger network. Charging access fees to non-Tesla cars would not in any way help Tesla with its actual reason for building Superchargers, and that reason is to promote sales of its cars. In fact, allowing non-Tesla cars to use the network would be a disadvantage to Tesla, because it would increase clogging of the system by cars that it didn’t sell.
I think the chances of any other legacy auto maker actually offering to help Tesla build out the Supercharger network are slim and none. The only sort of company which I can see making such an offer to Tesla would be a new startup EV maker, one which would be quite happy to “hitch its wagon” to Tesla’s rising star.
I could see small specialty providers. Jaquar would fit into that group. Small volume makers that make expensive specialty vehicles could befit from not have to worry about a charging network. Lotus would be another car maker that would make sense.
Jag yes.
Lotus Group is the last people we will see in the EV game.
How many i-Pace Jags do you expect them to sell?
I wouldn’t think it wouldn’t be limited to the I-Pace.
Down the line how many sales are they going to lose because another company has access to their SC network? I would think quite a few. Come 2019/2020 the SC network is literally going to be the only thing that separates Tesla from the rest.
It is what separates Tesla from the rest currently.
A lot.
They will make BMW hate themselves and look stupid at the same time.
Actually, it would be the best thing for Tesla.
I suspect that they will require any future partner to help with putting in SC and destination chargers. So, imagine if all Jaguar dealers around the world had Tesla SCs. Likewise, if Jaguar and perhaps others will start installing SC around the world, such as India (esp since Jag is an Indian company, not Brit), then Multiple companies can use those.
Yes indeed
Jag is going to look genius in no time
I disagree, the more the merrier. Eventually there should be a standard for EV plugs, Tesla plug looks the nicest and able to charge at high rate, I hope Tesla plug become the standard of all plugs one day.
In europe Tesla shares the same plug as the i3, e-golf, Zoe, e-up, smart… We call it “Type 2”
An imported US-Tesla can´t supercharge in Europe because european SC have Type 2!
They could set it up where you had to be 100 miles from your home before you could use a sc.
The ones between cities are not too busy. It’s the ones in and around big cities that are overloaded.
Just say no to Jaguar.
100,000s of Model 3 owners who waited so long to get their car will be so angry if a Jag is taking up their charging spot unless Jaguar agrees to a substantial buildout investment of Superchargers
All the promised luxury crossovers mentioned here are competitors to Model S not Model X or Model 3. With prices that will surely be over $60,000 and on up to $120,000 and with 2 rows.
With lighter weight and lower profile, the S will smoke these turkeys that are cleverly placed in the market as not to overlap their gas models with 3 rows at a lower MSRP.
Sounds like compliance to me.
The kicker of all was the “Musk Have” sleight to Tesla that Audi put up on a billboard for the still future e-tron Quattro. I bet Tesla got quite the kick out of that one.
I disagree with your view that Jaguars will be clogging up the Tesla SC stations. They will use it like the vast majority of current users, which is to say, infrequently.
Jaguar owners I suspect will charge at home mostly, unlike Model 3 owners who will have a smaller percentage of charge-equipped parking spots at their residence.
In short, a few thousand Jaguars can be easily accommodated at SC stations, while Model 3s will be the ones clogging up the SC stalls as more of them will likely use the SC for casual charging.
“I disagree with your view that Jaguars will be clogging up the Tesla SC stations. They will use it like the vast majority of current users, which is to say, infrequently.”
That would be the reality, but Tesla is well aware that perception and appearance, or “optics”, are often more important than reality. That would absolutely be the case here, since Tesla’s purposes in building the Supercharger network were to fight range anxiety and to promote sales of its own cars.
From the viewpoint of a Tesla car owner, Tesla built the Supercharger network for them, and not for Jaguar owners. So imagine you’re a typical Tesla owner, and you find yourself waiting in line for a Supercharger while a Jaguar charges up. Now, wouldn’t you get upset? Wouldn’t you feel that Tesla had “sold out” to Jaguar, letting “them” use “your” Supercharger?
Maybe you wouldn’t feel that way, but most people would. It’s just human nature. And I’m pretty sure Tesla marketing is well aware of that. So if any other auto maker makes an offer to Tesla for their cars to use Tesla’s network… it had better be a pretty darn good offer, or Tesla won’t be interested.
“From the viewpoint of a Tesla car owner…”
I didn’t know you owned a Tesla. Welcome to the family, then. But there is no singular point of view of Tesla owners on this matter.
Fundamentally the supercharger network will double in the next year
Any player that wants to use if it’s going to have to help build it out that’s a given Elon’s not stupid he won’t screw the end user.
+1 As the greater number of SCs are currently unused. Problems come from daily drivers, never plugging in at home. Regardless of whether Tesla stepped into committing to these people, I don’t think it will be the I-Pace crowd causes problems. I’d trust Musk will re-invest in the network, making for an ultimate zero-sum impact.
It will be net positive, if the network lets competition happen sooner. Then, if other makers don’t have SC access, they will stand to lose to conquests who may not have bought Tesla, but did Jag, etc. Faster non-Tesla SC development would necessarily follow.
Looking forward to the potential for more than just Model 3 news, Friday.
I wouldn’t worry about Jaguar’s cars clogging up Superchargers any time soon.
Tesla’s US sales volume already exceeds Jaguar’s US sales volume by 50%, and exactly no Jaguar EVs even exist yet.
Wait what, I thought you Tesla guys loved this idea. I mean isn’t furthering the EV revolution Tesla’s goal? Wouldn’t this help with that? So what if you have to wait a little bit longer to charge 😀
As Tesla transitions from purely an automotive company in to what they’ve become something like this could make a lot of sense and become a nice revenue stream.
Personally I think this shows the real cost that supercharging brings to the cost of the car. Even if it’s real cost is $2,000 and they’d be making some profit by charging Jag the mentioned $2,500 to $3,500 initiation fee you can clearly see that SC is essentially an expensive option that some may not want.
I personally know that I would virtually never use it so I’d rather keep that $2k and pay less for the car and just use another network if I ever had to. Just give people the option to buy in later on at a higher price mind you just like they do with some of their options. Now, there obviously are some people that want SCs and for them I say great and let them pay for them.
If they truly do pump out tons of Model 3’s I have to wonder if an option to not allow SC’ing will be made available. A lot of people could easily get away w/o needing access to it and it in some ways would help reduce their need for capital.
More options for the consumer usually is a good thing.
I think they will all be SC capable and an option to jump on the SC bandwagon at either purchase or later add on for an extra fee.
Personally I prefer pay as you SC.
I’ll probably use it maybe 2-3 times a month.
In Europe superchargers use a type 2 plug
So the i-pace (and lots of others) will be physically (but not necessarily technologically) compatible with superchargers
You’ve written an article based upon a 2015 Musk tweet. Back when Jaguar wasn’t even looking at EVs.
Bizarre.
And did you not read the article down below about the solar cell? How about the fiasco over “verbal permission” to make a transit tunnel from DC to NYC?
Don’t take Musk’s tweets so seriously. It’s just a form of promotion. And on that front note that flatly stating the BMW and Tesla talked about supercharger access without mentioning that the only entity to say this is Musk is probably also assuming something. The only statement that isn’t from Musk is from BMW and is ‘Both companies are strongly committed to the success of electro-mobility and discussed how to further strengthen the development of electro-mobility on an international level.’
No talk of Supercharger access.
In 2015, Jaguar was already two years into development of the I-Pace.
It’s been well documented that Tesla is willing to partner with other OEMs for Supercharger access, as long as they are willing to pay what Tesla believes is appropriate.
It is well documented that Musk is willing to talk to other companies about it.
And that’s it. It is not well documented that BMW said anything about it to Tesla. Or that they even tried to reach an agreement.
You just have Musk pumping up the idea. It doesn’t mean a thing.
It is well documented that BMW and Tesla have discussed a Supercharger collaboration. In addition, I have personally talked with the BMW employees that have been included in on the discussions with Tesla.
http://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-bmw-meet-talk-electric-cars-superchargers-2014-6
No, that does not represent documentation that the two met to discuss superchargers.
BMW said they met but did not mention what they discussed. Only Musk said anything about superchargers.
‘BMW spokesman Kenn Sparks confirmed the meeting in a statement:
Both companies are strongly committed to the success of electro-mobility and discussed how to further strengthen the development of electro-mobility on an international level.’
That’s all you have that isn’t from Musk. And it doesn’t mention anything about supercharger access.
And that’s what I indicated above in the post you responded to. Take a look. Look at the article. What in there “well documents” supercharger access being discussed? And what is just Musk?
I was a paid “reviewer” of the future Jaguar iPace.
The car was already mocked up well before 2015.
They recorded my interview, and I specifically told them to saddle up with Tesla.
For sure Jag has been looking into EVs 2 years ago.
So Tesla should allow its competitors that couldn’t be bothered to build their own infrastructure, who in fact haven’t even been able to come up with a standard for 150KW CCS charging after years of deliberations to use its unique selling point, it’s fantastic Supercharger network, maybe at the expense of its own customers that might have to wait in line while some Jag is charging?
I think the Supercharger network is for Tesla what iOS is for Apple and if Tesla wants to survive in the cut throat car business I’m sure it knows better than to share that advantage with its competitors. Let them build their own, Tesla can’t do it all for them.
Letting Jaguar in on the supercharger action would only be fair compensation for Tesla stealing the rear end design of the Model S from them 😉
But as for the charge door, why would they need more than one port in there? As I understand it, superchargers (at least in Europe) use a standard type 2 Mennekes plug, same as most other European EVs. Can Teslas not charge at normal AC charging stations with the normal plug? I thought that was the whole nice thing about the type 2, that it could do single phase, three phase AND DC (as in supercharger). Am I wrong on this? Or is it just for the North American market that they need the two plugs? And why doesn’t tesla add some CCS pins below their charge ports in Europe? And when is America going to get on the type 2 bandwagon? Before or after metrification?
So many questions…
Sorry, I should have been clear. In the US they would need to use either an adaptor (most likely what would happen) or have a second charge inlet.
Betteridge’s law of headlines: “Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word ‘no’.”
So, if the question is “Could a Tesla-Jaguar Partnership Be in the Works?”, the answer is most likely “No”.
* * * * *
The article asks:
“What would it take for Tesla to agree to allow Supercharger access for I-Pace owners?”
The problem I see with any such discussion is that it immediately jumps into talk of how much Tesla would “charge for charging” per car or per access. I think this completely misses the point.
What Tesla really wants is for some other auto maker(s) to commit to helping build out the Supercharger network.
Tesla isn’t running the Supercharger network to make a profit, so all this talk about how much money Tesla could make selling access to other auto makers, or sell it directly to drivers of non-Tesla cars, is completely irrelevant to Tesla’s purpose in building the Supercharger network!
Tesla isn’t interested in turning the Supercharger network into a profit generator. It is interested in expanding the network to include more stalls and more locations. If another auto maker approached Tesla with such a proposal, I rather suspect Tesla would jump at the opportunity.
But of course, no other auto maker has any motive to do so. Tesla’s Superchargers support, I think, more than 99% of the cars Tesla has made; everything except the Roadster, which was never made in large numbers. For other auto makers, contributing to the Supercharger network would support at most about 6% of their sales.
The cost/benefit ratio for supporting the Supercharger network just doesn’t work for Jaguar or other legacy auto makers.
“Soon” EV will be a LOT more than 6%.
Main reason why i think a teslapartner will have to be one of the small ones.
Could be Jaguar.
Could be Volvo/Polestar.
Somebody small.
Before Jaguar had a public EV strategy, I assumed it would be Aston Martin.
“Wait what, I thought you Tesla guys loved this idea. I mean isn’t furthering the EV revolution Tesla’s goal? Wouldn’t this help with that? So what if you have to wait a little bit longer to charge 😀 ”
Your sarcasm is noted (and does not go unappreciated by me), but I’m going to ignore it and address the issue your sarcasm points to. Speaking as both an EV industry watcher and a Tesla fan, I’m well aware that what is best for the EV revolution and what is best for Tesla as a business, are not always the same thing.
Sure, Tesla opening up its Supercharger network to let anyone use it (for a fee) would greatly benefit the EV revolution. But it would be a public relations disaster for Tesla, because it would appear that Tesla broke its promise that Tesla car owners would have exclusive use of the network forever. Yes, yes, I know that Tesla never promised not to let non-Tesla cars use Superchargers, but people (and social animals in general, not just humans) have a remarkable ability to convince themselves that what they’ve become used to is “normal” and that if it changes, then they’re being unfairly deprived of something they have a “right” to.
“As Tesla transitions from purely an automotive company in to what they’ve become something like this could make a lot of sense and become a nice revenue stream.”
No, no, no! This is a bad meme which ought to be ruthlessly stomped on every time it appears. Tesla did not build the Supercharger network to generate profits! It built the Supercharger network to fight range anxiety and to promote sales of its own cars. Asserting that Tesla should let anybody use the Supercharger network and charge them a fee shows a fundamental lack of understanding of Tesla’s purpose in building the network.
Jaguar is Indian, right? Not exactly European
There is not that many Tesla Superchargers out there right now the Tesla Supercharger network is not really that much of a wow factor.
The reason why I say this is Vriginia only has three to four superchargers most of which are over a hundred or more miles apart from one another.
I’ll let you in on a seekrit… they are supposed to be 100 miles apart.
If you need charging in between those points, use the CHAdeMO adaptor or J1772 adaptor.
Tesla needs feedback, and people need to get what they want to buy. Right now, the lack of long-range and supercharging are the deal-breakers that keep a better idea of other things EV-people want from happening.
Mainstream adoption doesn’t happen with 100 miles and 100KW charging, or 300 miles and 50KW. Do this, and it doesn’t matter if you went with touch screen over buttons, air over coils, or maybe even a speedometer on the glove box. Whatever’s in the 300 mile, 350KW car is probably going to win.
For those who want Tesla plug to become standard, then Tesla has to have others using it. If no-one else is using it, then it won’t become standard. In this regard it is hard to see that CCS is not the standard as it is certainly used by the majority of manufacturers.
You would hope that any agreement between Tesla and another manufacturer that wants to use SC would include clauses to further build out the infrastructure, and I believe for most manufacturers that is the problem. They build the cars, they don’t build the service stations, and it is a hard hurdle for them to jump over, even with the evidence of Tesla success it is taking them a very long time to change their business model.
No matter how you look at it, for EV’s to succeed there still is a lot of work around charging stations required. If 70,000 Model S/X already sees massive congestion at SC, then another 100,000 Model 3 is going to really cause havoc. Any additional manufacturer using the SC will be minimal impact, initially, compared to the success that Model 3 should be.
Meh
It won’t happen at this point.
Tesla has enough to deal with all the Model 3 owners.
….and as a Model S owner I certainly don’t want more people on the network.
The last thing I want is a bunch of BMW owners using my SC’s….wink wink Tom M:)
if you want to use the SC network buy a Tesla!!
No thanks, both companies have their own individual strength and can develop and sell electric vehicles on their own.
Jaugar iPACE should be an interesting vehicle with a decent range.
This all seems 100% in line with Tesla’s real play…energy. I still contend they could care less about being a car maker. They want to be the next Exxon. Years from now, it may be obvious the cars were just a path to seed demand for electricity. Given the response from other dar makers, it appears to have worked. Impressive.
“they could care less about being a car maker”?
“Could care less” means, well, it means exactly what it says. Which I’m pretty sure (from context) is the exact opposite of what you wanted to say. However, since I’m pretty sure that Elon has at least a passing interest in making cars, you may have inadvertently made a correct statement. Good work. 🙂
The *only* EV cars in 2020 that will have access to a convenient and reliable supercharger network:
• Tesla Model S
• Tesla Model 3
• Tesla Model X
• Tesla Model Y
Heard that Jaguar contacted Tesla about access to superchargers, but Tesla rejected them.
First off, as an I-Pace deposit placer I would love Jaguar to team up with Tesla’s SC network.
Whilst our car will be charged 95-98% at home, for the occasional cross country (UK) and continental trip access to the motorway SC network would be really useful.
Re Clogging up the SC network.
With only 13k I-Paces being built in year one (2018-2019) and the ability to only double that in year 2 – and remember that is for worldwide sale – China will, almost certainly, take half of that – I don’t think SC’s being overrun with I-Paces will be an issue any time soon.
BTW I think those production figures are very similar to the Model S initial ramp up.
This is absolute nonsense.
JLR have confirmed repeatedly that there is no supercharger compatibility.
And the charging socket on the production vehicle is going to be front-left (it’s front right on most of the prototypes), which makes it impossible to plug into superchargers anyway.