What Do Shell Oil Execs Drive? A BMW i3 & A Mercedes-Benz S500e

At this point, it would come as no surprise if an executive from a major oil company was seen in a Tesla. As we have already reported on numerous occasions, the oil industry is well aware of the imminent growth of the electric vehicle segment. Some traditional gas stations like Shell and Total are already making plans to add EV chargers.
Well, the time has come. Royal Dutch Shell CEO, Ben Van Beurden, has no issue with publicly sharing that he’s planning to buy a Mercedes S 500 e (aka S550e). Actually, according to a Shell spokesperson, he will be trading in a diesel model to upgrade to the plug-in next month in September. Van Beurden knows all about global warming, and it’s something that troubles him. He told Bloomberg TV (via Autoblog):
“The whole move to electrify the economy, electrify mobility in places like northwest Europe, in the U.S., even in China, is a good thing. We need to be at a much higher degree of electric vehicle penetration — or hydrogen vehicles or gas vehicles — if we want to stay within the 2-degrees Celsius outcome.”
As most of us are probably already aware, the S 500 e is hardly an “emissions-friendly” vehicle. It’s still a high-performance gas guzzler at heart, but with a plug to smooth out the edges (58 MPGe, up to 12 mile of all-electric range according to the EPA). But it’s the principle behind it right?
Additionally, the Shell spokesperson revealed that the company’s CFO, Jessica Uhl, drives a BMW i3. Now we’re talking. The i3 is one of the most energy-efficient vehicles on the road today.
Shell, along with other oil companies are making plans for the shift away from fossil fuels. Of course, they will continue to push hard to keep their businesses thriving, but they’re smart to have alternatives in mind for the future. For instance, Shell spent $53 million to purchase BG Group and expand into the natural gas market. That move rocketed the oil company to the second-largest energy company in the world. Some oil industry executives attempted to convince President Trump to stick with the Paris climate agreement. Beurden continued:
“If policies and innovation really work well, I can see liquids peaking in demand in the early 2030s and maybe oil will peak a little bit earlier if there’s a lot of biofuels coming into the mix as well.”
Source: Autoblog
9 responses to "What Do Shell Oil Execs Drive? A BMW i3 & A Mercedes-Benz S500e"
The best way for a Shell Oil Exec (or any energy exec or traditional car maker exec) to get a good peek into the future of where automotive & automotive-energy is heading is to themselves drive a Tesla from NY to LA.
After they make that trip then do it again in any non-Tesla pure EV.
What they will learn from that exercise would be invaluable to them for understanding the future they as energy and car execs will increasingly be having to respond to.
This would be a prudent exercise for every energy & traditional car maker exec.
I love how Americans think the world revolves around them. Not every big exec lives in the USA. A road trip in Europe is just as feasible.
That would be a tedious drive, even in a Tesla. Much better suited to a flight. Realistically most people don’t need supercharging, however the fact that they can use it if they have to will drive Tesla sales.
@Vimg79 said: “That would be a tedious drive, even in a Tesla. Much better suited to a flight. Realistically most people don’t need supercharging…”
Point of the execs makeing that NY to LA drive is to learn something of importance… learning sometimes is a tedious task. Most energy execs and traditional car makers execs have no first-hand knowledge/experience of the vast Supercharging Network Tesla is building under their nose and how in real-world EV Land it’s a change-agent that will profoundly impact the energy business and traditional car maker business.
Seeing the red dots on the Tesla Supercharger Map does not fully tell the story.
Realistically most people DO *occasionally* need supercharging.
BMW i3 is a nice Luxury/Sport EV, so that was a smart decision, and the shocking responsiveness, ride and quietness are really amazing.
You really have to test drive to experience and believe the difference. I’ll never go back to an ICE.
Looking forward to a good review of the Tesla model 3.
One, where the tester actually drives the car.
Also, looking forward to a BMW i3 Sport, and see if it can kill Porsche’s on Country rides, like it kills them in city drives.
These are the real sleepers out there. Effortless acceleration going up hills, while ICE engines Rev in Screams of Pain.
Youtuber MKHD & Motor Trend both drove the car. There reviews were extremely positive.
@mx are you sure youre not referribg to the i8 and not the i3? The i3 is not a sport vehicle at all, and it is certainly not meant to be in the same class or genre of vehicle as a porsche. The i8, however, is a match for what you are saying. The i3 is more in the class of vehicles as a leaf or bolt. Or if you want to compare non-evs, the i3 is more in the vain of a versa or focus hb.
Shell has been making liquid fuels from natural gas at Pearl in the middle east for almost a decade now. We will run out of oil, it is not IF it is WHEN.
Oil companies can make lots of money selling their products as lubricants and material for plastics industry etc. The worst thing you can do with oil is burn it!