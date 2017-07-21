Report: GM Considers Ending Chevrolet Volt In Favor Of Plug-In Crossover
It is no secret that the passenger car segment is dying in the US.
Now according to a new report, GM is considering removing six passenger cars from the US market after 2020, and one of them is the Chevrolet Volt.
And while we would be sad to see one of the “original” plug-in offerings for this generation of electric vehicles leave the market place (first launched in December of 2010), it would not be anytime soon as the 2nd generation Volt only just arrived in the Fall of 2015.
The current Chevrolet Volt is said to stick around until at least 2022, and if it were to be discounted, the Volt would be replaced with a new extended range, plug-in crossover model (product planning at “big auto” typically kicks off around ~4 years ahead of the actual launch of a new offering).
Return of the MPV5/CrossVolt model that we thought might see a green light years ago?
Specific to the decision, are talks GM is currently having with the UAW about the falling production levels at the Volt’s assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan, and also production of vehicles in Lordstown, Ohio – and working on potential solutions to fix those situation.
Namely, out with the cars, in with more utility vehicles. GM’s passenger vehicle production is reported as being off ~32% in the first half of 2017.
According to Reuters, the president of the United Auto Workers is now working with GM to try and find a solution to the scaling back of jobs, and the possible threat to the plants themselves that find a too car-heavy production mix.
“We are talking to (GM) right now about the products that they currently have” at underused car plants such as Hamtramck in Michigan and Lordstown in Ohio, and whether they might be replaced with newer, more popular vehicles such as crossovers, Dennis Williams told reporters.
“We are tracking it (and) we are addressing it,” Williams added.
Sources familiar with the matter say the other cars are also the potential chopping block for the US are: the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac XTS, Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Sonic. Of those six (including the Volt), all but the Chevrolet Sonic and Cadillac XTS are built at the Hamtramck, Michigan facility.
According to analyst John Murphy at BoA Merrill Lynch, GM has already begun shifting its focus from cars to trucks and utility vehicles.
Murphy estimates less than 10% of new offerings over the next 4 years introduced by GM will be passenger cars.
As an indication of that changing momentum, GM is set to add production of its the new Cadillac XT4 crossover to its Fairfax, Kansas plant that currently builds the Malibu next year.
The ~$250 million dollar investment was originally intended for GM’s all-passenger car Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, that currently builds the Chevrolet Sonic and Chevrolet Bolt EV (with the Buick Verano discontinued last year).
In a perfect world, we would like to see the Chevrolet Volt be a long term legacy model/flagship for GM, and for the 53 mile, extended range car be complimented with a plug-in crossover in the future…not replaced.
80 responses to "Report: GM Considers Ending Chevrolet Volt In Favor Of Plug-In Crossover"
Hands down, I would take a Voltec crossover before I would take another Volt. I’ve got 2 Gen 1 Volts, and really need to replace one since my wife has some knee issues and it’s hard for her to get in and out of the Volt.
Unfortunately, I can’t wait until 2023. I need it now!
Btw, GM’s failure to deliver a crossover has me considering the Pacifica, though the launch issues and recall are definitely turnoffs.
I’ve always believed that GM should have made the Volt as a crossover in the first place. You can alway try to sell a crossover to a sedan shopper, but you can’t always sell a sedan to a crossover shopper who is looking for some utility.
The other thing is that GM should have badged the Volt as a Buick, not a Chevy. Badging the vehicle as a Buick would have helped sell the vehicle given the higher sticker price. Also, as a Buick the Volt would serve as a halo car for the brand, helping to improve the perception of Buick.
The ‘Buick’ brand has little appeal in the USA. Chevy was the correct choice. Buick is alive for one reason today – years ago, they reached legendary, mythical status among the emerging Chinese shoppers. China saved Buick as a brand.
I don’t agree with that. Buicks are VERY nice cars. I’m young and I like them. Acuras and Lexuses have become the lux-boats for the elderly, and BMWs and Audis have ridden the austere Teutonic style into the sunset. Buicks are classier and more comfortable than either. I don’t care if it doesn’t do as well on the Nürburgring if all I do is drive it on the highway. They’re extremely reliable too. What’s not to love?
Well said
Personally, the word Buick brings to mind a stodgy car driven by someone in their 70s. Fair or not, I’d rather get a Chevy.
Sadly, both viewpoints are true here. Buicks are indeed very nice, comfortable cars. And unfortunately, the brand has become saddled with the public image of being stodgy “Grandma cars”.
GM is obviously using its TV commercials to fight the image of Buicks as being only for senior citizens, but I don’t think they have had much success at that.
Who knows? If the Volt had been badged as a Buick, perhaps that would have been just what the Buick badge needed to shed its image of “cars for old fogeys”.
IMHO, badging a car as high-priced as the Volt as a Chevy was a stupid marketing decision. The Volt simply isn’t in the price range of those shopping for a Chevy. Perhaps badging the Volt as a Buick wouldn’t have made sales any better, but it’s hard to see how a Buick badge would have made them worse!
Personally, if they do away with the Volt, I’d like to see them make a Voltec trim of many popular cars. Malibu, Malibu Hybrid, Malibu Voltec, Equinox, Equinox Hybrid, Equinox Voltec, etc.
What’s not to love?
Resale value!
The old joke used to be that a Buick is the last car you will ever own. Get it? They are very nice cars and always have been. Disclaimer: we own an Enclave. However, as a brand, they are kind of lost. I can tell when I talk to the salesmen about new products when we go in for service. GM won’t really let them have a performance car (no Grand National). Cadillac has the luxury/performance segment. Their products are just nicer Chevrolets. So really, what’s their angle? Well, their service has always been top notch – at least for us. They give us loaners for even the smallest thing. But still, I think GM may have one brand too many.
I totally agree that Buick has little appeal in the USA today. That’s the problem. Buick has been completely over run by BMW, Lexus, Acura, Audi, etc. I enjoyed one poster’s humor: “Buick is the last car you’ll ever own”.
GM needs to rebuild the Buick brand and go compete with Audi, BMW, Lexas, Acura, etc. Imagine that! One way to rebuild the Buick brand is for GM to create some “halo” vehicles, and one type of halo vehicle would use the new power train technology – like Voltec.
Where I come from (I work in high tech in the PNW – think “people who make $$$” & buy brand new cars), nobody wants to drive a Chevy. As a result of someone wrote in this forum a couple of weeks ago, I went out into the parking lot where I work and took inventory. I walked by over 300 cars and only 11 of them were Chevys! Of the 11 Chevys, 4 were Volts! Oh, and nobody here drives a Corvette, LOL.
GM should have badged the Bolt & Volt as Buicks to act as halo products to help rebuild that brand. (Better styling for the Bolt assumed…)
I agree with your first point completely – just not the ‘Buick’ thing.
Revive the Saturn brand
Actually reviving the Saturn brand as specific for electrified vehicles is a decent idea. It also sounds space age!
Stabilize the GM brand first.
Amen. My wife won’t even consider a car. It’s an SUV or bust for her.
I vote for her getting a bust.
Me too, Fishhawk. I agree. I also have two Gen 1 Volts. The Volts are great cars – but I wouldn’t want to take either one on a vacation road trip – so we have a 3rd ICE vehicle with room and range for family road trips. I would rather take both Volts on vacation than buy a Chrysler minivan – PHEV or not. If GM can design a stylish and practical PHEV CUV, it will be a commercial success – even as the EV tax credits are waning. I’m certain GM can outdesign the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – if they want to. They should’ve done it years ago.
Same here but by 2022 batteries will be so cheap and 100kw+ chargers common, what is the point of the ICE?
They should have 4 yrs ago brought out CUV/Station wagon, Van and pickup.
But like the EV-1, Bolt again, GM blows their lead again.
You don’t need it. Thats the thing. You think you do but you dont. And thats where you stop thinking. Not a good way of thinking either.
But that’s not how it works. Eveyone’s needs are different. We have four kids, so clearly our needs are different from a lot of folks. We have to have a vehicle that can carry seven on occasion. So, until someone offers a reasonably priced SUEV (Sport Utility Electric Vehicle), it will have to be an ice SUV.
The Kia But I plug in Hybrid is suppose to be ready by January. GM should get on the ball now or the Koreans will leave them in the dust.
Waiting ever so patiently for either a Niro PHEV or those cool new pair of CUV PHEV promised from Hyundai/Kia.
I used to have 2 Hyundai’s 15 years ago. Cheap great transportation. Been close a few times to buying again. In March I rented a Kia minivan on a trip and had heard the Audi design dude had gone there. I did a stint with an Audi A3 from 2011 to 2016 and the design, ride, and drive simply made me want to find excuses to drive it or just sit in it and admire the perfection. The electronics? Not so much. Horror of horrors. Anyway when I sat in that minivan I was at home. The Audi touch and feel of the radio knob was the first thing I tested…I must turn the volume knob and feel the gentle precision of the ‘click click click’ only the insanely obsessed engineer would put in. Like turning the dial of a scope on a Mauser sniper rifle. And then I heard of the Niro. Oh my…that’s my car. I LOVE the wagon. My A3 and before that my Jetta sportwagon. And before that even my Hyundai Elantra wagon (2000). But I need a little more clearance than just a wagon. I live in snow country. Oh yes the Niro HAS IT. Not too much mind you. So I went to the dealer and sat in one last week. Yep. But I must wait. I want the PHEV. OR I want to wait and compare to the AWD CUV that is promised. But yes. The Koreans are coming. And they are not taking prisoners. They have been taking market share for 20 years in the US. At first they laughed. And then they sighed. And then they cried as the Korean brands became the most American brand with the highest percentage of vehicles built in the US.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is already out
I don’t want to ever buy anything that burns gas again but I’ll take a BEV crossover.
+1.
No more Co2 please, particularly in the south we are already feeling the effects
We’ve been saying there needs to be a crossover EV for years. Maybe, eventually it will come to pass. Pacifica isn’t really out yet. Outlander is still not out. Model X is a flop. They need to redo the X without automatic front doors and without gull wing and drop the price a bunch. It would outsell the S for sure if it were decent.
Model X is a “weird science experiment”. Had Tesla just built a “normal” SUV (no gull wing doors and no back sloping roof line), then it would have been a huge hit.
The other thing that is “weird” is no Outlander in the USA. At this point in time, any discussion of the Outlander coming to the USA is “fake news”.
For its market segment, as a premium crossover, I think it is eighth in the market. There’s certainly more Model X than Porsche Cayman in my town. Tesla is eating certain brands for lunch. I think what you’re after is the more affordable, less luxurious Model Y. To be continued…
No, what he wants is what he described. A full size, reasonably priced, all electric normal SUV with seating for seven. Last I checked, the Cayman was a two seat sports car. You probably mean Cayenne, which last I checked only seats 5. The Model Y promises to be smaller and I will be surprised if it has seating for more than 5. Yep, Tesla missed.
The point is still valid. The X is king of the $130,000 SUV market by a mile.
The big problem I have with the falcon doors is they interfere with putting stuff up on a roof rack.
The problem I have with the rear sloping roof is that I frequently haul stuff in the back of my SUV, like appliances. (Hauling a dishwasher this weekend.)
I’m extremely disappointed that the stupid falcon doors will be included with Model Y. It’s a potential deal killer. I’m a skier and want the option of putting a “sky box” up on the roof to haul skis.
How exactly is coming in at #3 plug-in in the U.S. last year a flop? It outsold everything except the Model S and the Volt.
It outsold the X5 xDrive40e, Porsche Cayenne S-E, Volvo XC90 T8, the GLE 500e put together by almost double.
His mind is made up about the Model X. Don’t confuse him with the facts!
GM told me at the DC autoshow that the new platform is designed for an electric based crossover. They just wouldn’t commit to a timeframe.
Let’s hope it’s the FNR-X…
http://insideevs.com/chevrolet-fnr-x-a-new-hope-for-a-plug-in-suv-from-gm-live-debut-photos-videos/
*sigh*… they don’t need to replace models. They need to add models, all electric and range-extended EVs.
Keep the Volt. Add a few crossovers in different sizes, some SUVs, a minivan, a van a minibus, trucks, boats or whatever…
They still don’t understand that electric is the only way forward, not a sidetrack while they keep their regular models.
It’s a great drivetrain. It can be used in other models. It already is getting use in the Malibu I realize but this thing should spread.
There’s no way I could get my wife to give up her SUV and go back to a car. She drives the dogs around and the grandkid in a car seat, plus a ton of gear.
I’m looking at a Kia Niro when her Sorrento gets near the end. After letting her drive my LEAF, I finally have her talked into going electric. But, she definitely wants more range than my LEAF’s 107 miles.
Sounds like you are not the man of the relationship That’s sad
You sound like you believe women should be subservient to men rather than co-equal partners, that view seems more sad to me.
“Sounds like you are not the man of the relationship That’s sad”
Actually K, you implying that men should dominate every aspect of decision making in a household is what’s sad. There are a few countries in Middle East that are back in time and share your ideology…go join them.
It’s no secret that when gasoline is cheap, Americans prefer larger vehicles. In fact, that’s been a sales detractor for the Volt since the beginning. People think along the lines of “Gee. if I’m going to spend $30,000 on a vehicle, I want it to be BIG!”
Myself, I have a preference for smaller cars and I think the Volt is just about perfect. So, I would be sad to see it go. In fact, if there is no 3rd generation Volt, it starts making me wonder why my next electric car would be.
Yeah, speaking as one, I can attest that Americans largely are idiots.
They are not idiots…they just like to plan for the things that are least probable to happen.
Wow! Or, should I at least say “probably Wow”!
I am definitely in the minority here. I think the Volt is too big. Love our new Bolt. Wish they made a three door, two seat version.
You people are absurd
Why would I want a large and ugly crossover?
Sedans are the best and forever will be. SUV’s and Crossovers are lame and ghey and I will NEVER want one.
People complain about the stupidest little things “uhhh my knees hurt” “uhhhh there’s not enough room”
Seriously? Grow a pair
Wow, it really takes lot of effort to sound that ignorant in just a couple of posts on one article on this site.
If you’re trolling: Stop it and go find another hobby.
If you’re expressing your real views about people with physical challenges (knee issues) or vehicle size requirements different from yours, then I respectfully suggest you stop posting for a while and read. You’ll learn a lot here about electric cars, markets, how people use vehicles, etc. I certainly have.
Are you European? Because in the US (the market GM most cares about) crossovers & SUVs are king. It’s not even worth debating. American’s want what they want.
To an extent, but you also want what GM wants you too want. Yes. You want this over-sized monstrosity of a truck,(x10k) and eventually you do.
If GM doesn’t give the market what it wants, someone else will. What do you want them to fall on some altruistic sword? If the Volt isn’t selling in adequate numbers to justify its existence, then a change needs to be made.
GM is a bit short sighted if they ditch passenger cars. The Cruze was wildly successful just yesterday. They need a diverse lineup to be ready for what demand may come as a result of changing gas prices, consumer priorities, etc.
Haven’t we been asking them to do that since
the GM-Volt.com days?
So. Slow…
Ugh.. Meant to reply to your last comment.
But still…
Me thinks thou dost protest too much.
Funny, there really is sardonic logic to your train of thought. I mean to each is own, but CUV’s really are pretty homely,and are pointless for many, plus in smaller road European cities they are probably a hassle too. Everyone hates you ’cause you hog up the road with your huge vehicle.
This makes me wonder: Does GM call the Ampera-e a CUV in Europe like it does the Bolt here?
“People complain about the stupidest little things ‘uhhh my knees hurt’ “uhhhh there’s not enough room”
“Seriously? Grow a pair”
I really have to wonder about people who are so self-centered and clueless that they think everyone ought to have the same needs and desires as they do. How do they function in everyday society with that attitude?
Fortunately, most of us outgrow that childish behavior as we become an adult.
But then, what should we expect from a Neanderthal who believes no married woman should be allowed to choose what car she drives?
My guess is he sits home alone every night wishing he had a woman to order him around.
Isn’t a crossover version of the Volt basically the Bolt? Maybe they’ll just rebadge a single vehicle as either the Volt or Bolt depending on whether it has a gas range extender?
I have mixed feelings about this. I really like the Volt. The Gen 2 is already a hatchback even if it’s still more of a sedan shape. Also, sales of the Volt have only been going up (starting from a low level), so it seems kind of questionable to axe it.
Five years is a long time. For all we know CUVs and SUVs may be going out of style by the time we get to 2022. It’s hard to see gas getting expensive again, but then again when it was over $100 nobody thought it would ever be $40 again.
“Isn’t a crossover version of the Volt basically the Bolt?”
The categories which are used to describe cars have unfortunately become rather fuzzy over the past several years, but I think they’re talking about a car which would be somewhat larger on the outside than the Bolt EV. As roomy as it is inside, it is described as being “tall and narrow”, with limited hip and shoulder room.
Personally, I’d describe the Bolt EV as a “hatchback” rather than a “CUV”; the latter designation suggests to me a car which is larger on the outside.
The Bolt is definitely a hatchback. In my mind, CUVs come in many sizes from the RAV4 to the Buick Enclave.
So what differentiates a Hatchback from CUV.
Please clarify.
Being from the Pacific Northwest, in my mind a CUV has AWD.
To me, a CUV is:
– unibody construction (not intended for off road use)
– AWD
– utility in the back end (hatch or rear door, but no trunk)
If GM is really going to put a robust, Volt-like PHEV powertrain into a CUV, then this has the potential to be the most significant news in the EV revolution, ever! Even more significant than all of Tesla’s achievements.
However, a great deal of caution is in order here. If GM puts a relatively long-range, robustly designed (again, like the Volt) PHEV CUV into production, then will they make and sell all the market will bear, as they did with the Volt in its early years? Or will they limit production and avoid promoting the car, like they are with the Bolt EV?
Much as I’m a fan of Tesla, it will be at least several years, and possibly many years, before that company can ramp up production to make much of a dent in the approx. 88.1 million cars and light trucks made every year. Contrariwise, if GM really commits to switching a significant portion of its production over to Plug-in EVs (PEVs), that alone will make the EV a mainstream product. That would start a snowball effect of accelerating PEV sales, which would swiftly bring an end to the gasmobile era.
I’ll be watching for more news on this subject with very keen interest!
Up the rEVolution!
2023 huh???
GM is so squandering their opportunities now and even going back 5 years and going forward when they sit on class-leading technology but refuse to leverage it into the rest of the important segments.
Reminds me of the bookd GM gave many of us early Volt owners, Chevrolet Volt:Charging into the Future:
https://www.amazon.com/Chevrolet-Volt-Charging-into-Future/dp/0760338930
There is a part where Lutz talks about walking around an auto show with an old retired GM engineer who preceded to point out the many automotive technologies that GM invented or had early prototype leads on but never brought to production before rival OEMs did like hybrid tech.
GM seems to forever be blessed with great engineering and design but cursed with rearward-thinking management and culture to afraid to lead and exploit their advantages.
Well, they should just drop the Cruze diesel and offer Cruze PHEV and convert Volt to a Crossover based on Equinox but with Voltec powertrain.
This is how you get more value out of the investment!
Sounds like the public is clamoring for a LARGER vehicle. The BOLT ev is a ‘cross over’ kinda but it is a bit small for many people, although equivalent to the “S”, and larger than the VOLT.
Perhaps there is a time in the future when batteries are cheaper, and therefore a decently sized 120 kwh vehicle won’t have a huge premium over an equivalent ICE machine, and therefore will be able to go a decent distance even though being a large vehicle.
In a perfect world, GM would be building trainsets, trams, street cars and light rail in addition to electrified vehicles. In a perfect world, we would be getting around on bikes (including e-bikes) and rail transit with cars in the niche. (And bikes would help those with health issues that “necessitate” large cars).
Having said all that, I agree Jay. I wish GM would keep the Volt as their flagship car and added a voltec crossover. I like my Volt (since I can’t afford a Tesla), and I would like to add a voltec crossover as a second vehicle and keep the volt as a commuter.
I was thinking a little more about Jay’s piece, and it occurred to me that there is actually nothing that indicates GM will actually build a voltec crossover. Just a “well, they want to build more crossovers so a voltec crossover just makes sense” viewpoint. Thing is, it may make sense to us, but GM has a history of doing things that DO NOT make sense (like crush a bunch of EVs).
I’m not terribly optimistic that they’ll replace the Volt with a voltec crossover! Unless Jay knows something we don’t and can’t share with us yet!
If the Volt were to stay on as a GM flagship car, it would be extra cool, if the AER could grow for gen – 3, an additional 15- 20 miles, like roughly the transition from gen -1 to gen – 2. It looks like most respondents, on a 2017 poll (GM Volt Forum), are looking for at least 75 mile range. I would seriously consider that setup, if I could get CNG for the ICE range extender.
I don’t know about a CNG range extender, but I’d be down with 75 miles AER!
How about they just kill the regular Cruze instead and/or rebadge it as the Cruze hybrid that for all practical purposes, it is?
Or at least offer it as a voltec version of the Cruze
This is shocking and outrageous. Volt has sold fairly well despite the hesitation from dealers to sell a car with 53 mile EV range and GM itself starting with just 11 states in the first year.
Go to any dealer and you will find lots of Impala’s and Camaro’s but only a few Volts.
Of late Volt probably faced competition from Prius Prime which was priced 6K below and now the Model 3 which costs just 1K more and can go an extra 160 miles on battery.
This type of news will discourage any prospective Volt customer and undermine a brand that is an engineering marvel and a World’s first plugin.
I would suggest GM wait for 6 more months to see how the Model 3 sales are coming up and if it sells well, probably they can cut $3,000 from the Volt price and supply more units. Definitely it will sell well.
If Chevy Sonic or Cadillac XTS does not sell well, then that’s a different story altogether.
Back in the day we used to call these wagons.
“GM Considers Ending Chevrolet Volt In Favor Of Plug-In Crossover”
——
GM’s #1 consideration EV wise needs to be how will GM provide their EV cars access to a reliable and convenient supercharging network. Without that they stand no chance being competive against Tesla Model 3 & Model Y.
The Volt technology (be it in a car or SUV/crossover) was always meant to be a bridge solution until such time a supercharger network is in place and Tesla has basically done that making ICE range-extenders obsolete…problem for GM is that their cars can’t plug into that.
A s a Volt owner, I can attest that almost nobody really understands the genius of the Volt. When I describe how it works, I can almost see their eyes glaze over. I thinks its only problem is that it is just too sophisticated for for the average driver. Sadly that may mean it will just never find a place in the marketplace. As far as SUV’s are concerned, I have no use for one, but if GM made an all-wheel drive EV version, I would trade my Volt and 2003 Forester for one (in 4 years when the Volt is paid off).