New Reduced Price For Base Tesla Model X

19 hours ago by Steven Loveday

Now you can get a Tesla Model X for $3,000 less than previous pricing, and if you opt for a performance Model S or X, you’ll enjoy newly standard features.

When Tesla first introduced the Model X, Elon Musk said that it would cost about $5,000 more than a similarly equipped Model S. If you look at current pricing, this statement remains untrue. That is, until now.

Just the other night, Tesla updated its design studio once again. It’s all too clear that the company continues to take regular steps to adjust model offerings, pricing, options, and standard features to further differentiate its lineup. Reducing base pricing, however, may be a way to pull Model 3 reservation holders toward Tesla’s “current” lineup. Model 3 reservation holders moving to a Model X? Perhaps Tesla is finding that more reservation holders are now considering a Model S (which was the company’s initial suggestion) and the automaker wants that group to also consider a Model X as a viable option.

Previous pricing for the Model X 75D was $82,500, compared to $74,500 for the Model S 75D. Now, the base Model X rings in at $79,500. Musk’s initial statement holds true, although it took some time to get there. Tesla explained (via Electrek):

“When we launched Model X 75D, it had a low gross margin. As we’ve achieved efficiencies, we are able to lower the price and pass along more value to our customers.”

Musk also explained that Tesla is now capable of producing just as many Model X vehicles as Model S’. It took the automaker quite a bit of time to get to this level of production (due to early problems with the Model X), but nonetheless, parity has been reached.

In regards to the newly standard features, Tesla has now rolled the Premium Package in as standard on the Model S P100D and Model X P100D. Additionally, even though an extra $5,000 worth of features now come standard, both models dropped in price! The Tesla Model S P100D costs $140,000 and the Model X P100D is precisely $5,000 more, at $145,000.

Source: Electrek