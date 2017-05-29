Oklahoma Gas & Electric Offers Customers $10,000 Off On Nissan LEAF

13 hours ago by Mark Kane

With the sound of the next generation LEAF whistling from behind it, Oklahoma Gas & Electric, alongside two local Nissan dealerships (Fenton Nissan and Bob Howard Nissan) have announced a special $10,000 incentive on the first generation, 2017 Nissan LEAF.

To receive the offer (on a first-come, first-serve basis), you first need to be OG&E customer and take advantage before end of June.

“Shopping for a new car this weekend? Now through June 30, OG&E customers can receive a $10,000 incentive on a 2017 all-electric Nissan Leaf. Combine that with federal tax credits, and there’s never been a better time to drive electric. Check out the details here. http://www.oge.com/events“

With $7,500 federal tax credit the final price is up to $17,500 lower than MSRP.

“OG&E Vice President Sales & Marketing Ken Grant said Nissan has been a great partner with OG&E on local awareness efforts like ride and drive events. “They are committed to growing the awareness and availability of EVs in Oklahoma and across the country,” Grant said. “We also have several Nissan LEAFs in our fleet of pool vehicles, and we expect to continue building our fleet of energy-efficient electric vehicles over the next several years.””

source: normantranscript.com