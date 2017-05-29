Oklahoma Gas & Electric Offers Customers $10,000 Off On Nissan LEAF
13 hours ago by Mark Kane 21Comments
With the sound of the next generation LEAF whistling from behind it, Oklahoma Gas & Electric, alongside two local Nissan dealerships (Fenton Nissan and Bob Howard Nissan) have announced a special $10,000 incentive on the first generation, 2017 Nissan LEAF.
To receive the offer (on a first-come, first-serve basis), you first need to be OG&E customer and take advantage before end of June.
“Shopping for a new car this weekend? Now through June 30, OG&E customers can receive a $10,000 incentive on a 2017 all-electric Nissan Leaf. Combine that with federal tax credits, and there’s never been a better time to drive electric. Check out the details here. http://www.oge.com/events“
With $7,500 federal tax credit the final price is up to $17,500 lower than MSRP.
“OG&E Vice President Sales & Marketing Ken Grant said Nissan has been a great partner with OG&E on local awareness efforts like ride and drive events. “They are committed to growing the awareness and availability of EVs in Oklahoma and across the country,” Grant said. “We also have several Nissan LEAFs in our fleet of pool vehicles, and we expect to continue building our fleet of energy-efficient electric vehicles over the next several years.””
It’s hard to believe any company from deep in the middle of oil country would support the EV movement; The guy picked by Trump and the Republicans to sabotage the EPA is from the Oklahoma oil industry…this I expected. Oh! wait, it’s a utility…now I see.
Right! EV owners, without Roof Top or other Personal Solar Power (or personal Wind Power), make good Electric Utility Customers! (Read: They may use more electricity, and pay the Utility, instead of the Oil Companies!)
You’re right Robert. No thinking person should take the deal. It’s a total insult to provide 30-odd% of the sell price of a car and then sell them electricity at an average residential price of $0.095/kwh (5th-lowest price by State in the US). Just awful: it’s CRIMINAL that OG&E would reduce the amount of purchase price to provide only 100,000kw-hr of charge, or a mere 300,000mi of driving.
You should make a petition or something really meaningful. Not as meaningful as your comment but really, really meaningful, sorta like those tweets with pictures of people holding up signs that say “stop the violence” to terrorists. Only maybe your tweet can say “stop underwriting the price of a car enough to let someone drive for a third of a million miles free.” I think that would be great.
Per “With $7,500 federal tax credit the final price is up to $17,500 lower than MSRP.”, why does everyone foget, Vehicle Sales Taxes, and the order in which they are applied?
In a case like this, at best, the Taxes, would be based on a sales price drop of just $10,000.00! The $7,500.00 Max Rebate won’t arrive until next year now, and you still paid taxes on a car that was not reduced by that Federal Tax Credit!
So how much will a buyer in that state pay in taxes on this, if no upgraded options or models are purchased?
THAT is subtracted from the Max $7,500.00 Tax Credit, to determine the actual net cost or benefit!
If there was NO Federal Sales Tax, State Sales Tax, County Sales Tax, OR City Sales Tax, or any other Tax (Environmental, Tire, Air Conditioning, etc.), on EV Purchases, THEN (And ONLY THEN) can it be said that this would reduce the buyers cost by $17,500.00, and even that, would be most specifically true, only if the $7,500.00 came in a direct Purchase Rebate, at the time of signing for the vehicle!
Some jurisdictions probably tax the MSRP, not the discounted price. But that’s why it says “up to”, not a guaranteed $17,500.
Sorry Robert, but your reply strikes me as similar to someone complaining about the taxes he must pay on his lottery winnings. Or to put it in Oklahoma terms, don’t look a gift-horse in the mouth.
Actually, they compared it to the MSRP, not the final amount of money out of the customer’s pocket.
You’re right Robert. No thinking person should take the deal. It’s a total ripoff to get less than 50% of MSRP rebated or recognized through tax credits. Just awful. OG&E and the dealers should have worked together to give the cars away.
Oh I hate bad math. It exposes you as uninformed. Let’s do some arithmetic and excuse the example…it’s just that. Let’s assume taxes are 5% of purchase price. Some prices used for simplicity…adjust as you wish.
Scenario 1: Full retail price of $30,000. Taxes are $1500. Total price $31,500.
Scenario 2: Federal rebate of $7500. Now this is actually a tax credit that doesn’t impact purchase price. Let’s assume full tax credit though also (even though that may vary due to tax liabilities). OK so $30,000 + $1500 in taxes (since it is on purchase price) – $7500. Total price = $24,000 or exactly $7500 less than no federal rebate.
Scenario 3: The utility reduces the purchase price by $10,000. So now purchase price is $20,000 and tax only $1000 since 5% of $20,00. So price is $00,000 – $10,000 + $1000 -$7500 = $13,500 or $18,000 less than no rebates (the $31,500 number). If the sales taxes (or any other taxes you want to dream up) apply to the full amount then this returns to $30,000-$10,000 + $1500 – $7500 = $14,000 or $17,500 less than the original $31,500.
Well I think it’s a great deal. I’ve never been a big Leaf fan but I’m sure this deal will bring in a lot of non-traditional Leaf buyers. The publicity alone is probably going to be good for the EV industry.
Personally I’m keeping my powder dry until I pull the trigger on a Bolt EV. There are a lot of great deals on 1st Gen EVs right now but the range of 2nd Gen EVs has so many advantages in the poor charging infrastructure Midwest. Besides, I already have a good 1st Gen EV and I don’t need another one.
What kind of deals will be had after Leaf 2.0 comes out? “Free 2017 Leaf with the purchase of a 2018-Leaf!” Sure! Why not!
@Shane, I think their gambit is to have nearly no inventory by the time Gen 2 rolls in.
The agent who signed me our 3rd consecutive Gen 1 leaf lease on Saturday (yup, I too got suckered into these deals) told me they’ve actually stopped making Gen 1’s. In fact, he thought there might be a couple months’ gap with no inventory at all.
Regardless, whatever inventory remains can probably dumped into the hands of grateful local government (or other fleet) at rock-bottom prices, if not-complete-idiot local government buyers can be found in the market in question.
Sales taxes factored in, still a great choice. Especially
for those thinking of buying a used LEAF. Now buying a new 1st gen looms ever more interesting to Okies.
Wondering how the utility pulls this off. Paying the dealer per LEAF sold?
One day, EVs won’t need government or utility subsidies
to sell over gassers.
My guess is it’s mostly Nissan footing the bill, b/c similar discounts are seen elsewhere.
It can’t cost them too much to crank out those Leafs on Year 7 of the generation’s existence. I wager they’re still making money on them.
$10,000 seems to be a way to high a rebate.
They can give $2,000 – $3,000 and that should be good enough to motivate a customer to buy a Leaf.
And how about other EV’s like Ioniq-EV or Focus-EV.
All electric vehicle deserve some credit.
You’re right, Bob. No thinking person should take the deal. It’s a total ripoff to other car companies that are trying hard and selling EVs at a loss. Just awful. OG&E Nissan dealers should have worked together to help other brands.
The general consensus is that these are not financed by the utility, they’re financed by Nissan itself in partnership with the utility to keep the model moving, especially with the new one expected soon. Plus in all honesty, they are a bit overpriced considering that the similarly-sized Versa MSRPs for maybe half the price of the Leaf. So knocking $10k or more off that price makes it more competitive against other options like the Versa.
This is just an extension of the deals Nissan has had for months, first they had the group buy where the discount was even greater than this. Then Nissan partnered with many companies to offer this 10k incentive to employees (reported by Electrek and my own employer – the largest utility in the country – offered it as well), and now they are extending it to utility customers.
The whole point is they are trying to get rid of their old inventory (at a loss) until the new model with more range is ready since noone would buy it otherwise with the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3 both likely being released nation wide by end of this yr.
Somehow the numerous media reports of how the Leaf sales stay strong fail to mention that the demand is largely driven by incentives.
1. I don’t think they’re losing $$ on it. It’s year 7 of the model. it’s like a home you live in after paying off the mortgage – the cost is on a totally different level.
2. For a change, the media are reporting the *facts*. Nissan is moving as much (possibly more) aging-Leaf inventory than the brand-new Bolt, despite all that you’re saying. That is a testament once again that GM still hasn’t (or won’t) learn how to push EVs, and also that perhaps when push comes to shove, many of us are not willing to plonk down an extra $15k or so, to go from ~100 miles go >200 miles, when on 99% of days we drive maybe 40 miles tops
The Leaf has appeal (and lots of credit) with those already open to the notion/experience of driving a BEV. But those people are also savvy enough to do a BEV cost/benefit analysis, rather than go purely by psychology (“how can I live without 200 miles range?” etc.)
The Bolt thanks to its range, has the potential to appeal far deeper into the mainstream. Somehow GM cannot figure out how to do that yet. That’s not Nissan’s fault.
My take is they are playing long ball at the expense of taking a short term loss on the cars sold. Think of the benefits to them.
1. Every Leaf sold is one person that isn’t going to buy a Chevy Bolt this year or even a Tesla Model 3 next year. They have to go low to basically get that customer into a Nissan in the future lest they lose that person forever because that customer is likely to buy a Bolt prior to Nissan getting better product to market.
2. This customer is a person already contemplating an EV, but they probably live in a state (I saw similar deal in MN) where EVs haven’t been pushed. This is a way to reach this customer and prevent a Bolt sale. Bolts will be there way ahead of new Leafs.
3. These are what is known as conquest sales. In this case a double whammy conquest. They are likely first time EV owners as well as likely first time Nissan owners. Nissan and these specific dealers have a long term ‘flip’ in the bucket. This is the most expensive customer to acquire from a marketing perspective.
4. Marketers look for unique market ‘channels’. Electric utilities, especially the local co-op types that many of these deals have sprung up through, are typically well respected and trusted by customers (despite what your opinion may believe). This marketing (which is all this is) will hit a one/two punch here. The utility will give direct access to their customer base through probably flyers, emails, etc in a medium the customer is highly likely to look at, and be significantly less suspicious / more trusting of the marketing source than a typical automobile ad. Super awesome marketing channel.
5. By establishing this special direct relationship with the utility, Nissan opens the door to educating that utility as to the opportunity they are missing out on. So many utilities that are not on the left coast view alternative energy as just a problem source and they lump electric cars into that same issue bucket. Don’t say it isn’t true. I have literally had dinner in the last 2 months with my local utility guys and they all scoffed at electric cars and expressed this rather ignorant opinion. Their knowledge level of electric vehicles was exactly ZERO. They sell electricity for crying out loud. You’d think they’d be aware of the biggest market opportunity to hit since electric water heaters, but nope.
6. Similar point but pointing out that utilities already have similar programs for other high use power consumption. This fits right in. In those other scenarios they are often marketed as energy saving techniques for utility customers but they are really power selling techniques for the utility. As an example off peak controls on electric water heaters. I know a utility that will actually give you a free electric water heater. All you need to do is sign up for their peak load demand control program. It’s marketed as energy savings. Nope. Just marketing. So this becomes the gateway to those local utilities busting out off peak charging rates for charging your car at home and you’ll just sign up for their peak load demand program. Without dealing directly with the utility, it would be years before any progress is made. Mark my words, you will see these same utilities rolling out off peak charging programs soon if they haven’t already (most have not).
As others said, similar deals are now popping up all over the country under different guises.
If you’re in the market right now, and a 2017 Leaf is one of your relevant options, make sure to let the dealers you’re talking with know these deals exist now, for both buying and leasing.
We just switched from our 2nd to 3rd Leaf lease, the deal was too good to refuse, in fact too good to consider anything else 🙂