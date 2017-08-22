Nissan Leaf Taillight Is Latest Aspect To Get Teaser Treatment

2018 Nissan LEAF Specs, Prices Leaked
Headlights, tech updates, chrome bits. Sooner or later, all of the good things – and even the mediocre things – have been teased. But, the reveal of the new Nissan Leaf isn’t for another few weeks (it happens September 5th in the U.S., concurrent with an event in Japan), so Nissan is left highlighting another detailed close-up of the tail light of the second generation of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle.
Of course, if you’ve been paying attention, then you’ve pretty much already seen the new Leaf in any number of spy photos. We even have some of the expected specs, thanks to leaked documents and other images. Put all of these together with Nissan’s long series of official teasers about the electric car’s automated drive technologies and it’s new e-Pedal driving style, and we all should have a pretty good idea about what the EV will look like and offer when we finally see it next month.
To go along with the taillight image, Nissan has released an animated video showing some of the self-driving abilities. The video claims that the new Leaf will amaze our senses, so that’s something to look forward to in early September. Check out the video here:
Press Release:
New Nissan LEAF – Amaze your senses
Nashville, Tenn. – The new Nissan LEAF* will be revealed September 6, 2017, in Japan. Packed with our most available advanced technologies, the redesigned next-generation LEAF will amaze your senses and raise the bar for the electric vehicle market.
Being 100% electric and having zero tailpipe emissions, the new Nissan LEAF, an icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, offers a quiet and refreshing experience while driving. With available Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, you are more confident with enhanced vision and can better sense what is around the car. Additionally, premium interiors designed to suit your taste will offer buyers a touch more comfort.
Nissan established itself as a pioneer in the EV movement by launching the LEAF, the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. Today, the Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle with more than 280,000** units sold.
The world premiere for the new Nissan LEAF will take place on September 6, 2017, in Japan and we will be bringing the unveiling to you live online. Subscribe to Nissan’s Global YouTube account or follow us at @nissanmotor.
(*The new Nissan LEAF will be revealed September 5, 2017, in the U.S.; **Based on cumulative sales data from December 2010 to July 2017.)
Chinese water torture in terms of teaser info…
Seriously, it is getting tiring. Just wake us up when it is read for order.
Lol! No kidding. We’ve basically seen the taillight already via any number of spy shots.
Also, I find it hard to believe that it will “amaze my senses”, whatever that is supposed to mean.
It’s cute watching Nissan try to generate excitement for the release. It’s painful watching them fail repeatedly.
How are they failing? People all over the world are snapping spy shots and there are multiple articles each time. Sure beats Tesla’s manufactured hype. That Model 3 delivery event was a real snooze fest.
Rich said:
“It’s cute watching Nissan try to generate excitement for the release.”
Yes, and was quite surprised to see 41 comments on an article about the Leaf 2.0’s tail light!
The only reason I’m reading this is to see what has generated so much discussion. Never have so many talked so much over so little? 😉
Hope they do not put the “zero emission” on the back of the car. Just no need for it.
The biggest questions in my mind are 1) when will the 60kWh Leaf be available and 2) what does the QC profile look like? My next EV has to do some regional trips (up to 400 miles one-way, with available DCQC along the route). Both of those factor into such a trip.
Waiting for Sep 5th.
I would add 3) what’s the battery thermal management system?
That’s certainly a big question mark to many people. It doesn’t really matter to me personally because I live in a cold climate. If it holds up as well as my 2012, I’m ok. Chances are pretty good that it will hold up better, even without TMS.
“That’s certainly a big question mark to many people. It doesn’t really matter to me personally because I live in a cold climate. If it holds up as well as my 2012, I’m ok. Chances are pretty good that it will hold up better, even without TMS.”
— That was with a 24/30kwH battery pack, when you go to 40 or 60kwh thermal management becomes a much bigger issue, even in cold climates (well, in summer and during fast charging, and especially during fast charging in summer).
It depend, it might be less strain full to charge fast less often, which is the case if you have a bigger battery.
You also have lesser run with low SOC.
This is all good for a longer life battery.
Still, after 7 years of collecting data by the zillion about all the situation the first generation encounter charging, overheating or whatever, I’m pretty confident that Nissan know better than us all.
Brian,
Might be problematic given your conditions.
1) Most of the CHAdeMO stations here in NorCal are the 100A type, i.e. you’ll get at best 40kW out of the 50kW charger.
2) No TMS will be a deal breaker, cold or not. Drive a bit, battery temp goes up. Next, use L3 charging, battery temp goes up more. Repeat and you’ll be redlined in no time.
“Most of the CHAdeMO stations here in NorCal are the 100A type, i.e. you’ll get at best 40kW out of the 50kW charger.”
Yup. Any Leaf driver who ever uses a public charger should care whether or not it has a battery pack cooling system, even those in cold climates, because the lack of cooling will put severe limits on the charging speed.
As the EV revolution progresses, plug-in EVs are going to compete on charging speed. If Nissan continues to produce Leafs without any active battery cooling system, then they’re deliberately choosing not to even try to compete.
One serious question Brian:
If you remain concerned that you sometimes shouldn’t charge your current Leaf at 3.6 KW, how is it you are unconcerned at 50 KW?
A valid question, Bill. In the end, it’s all a balance. I would actually have to charge the car less often most of the time (avoiding higher temperatures day-to-day), and wouldn’t be QCing it very often.
I do try to take care not to charge my 2012 at 3.6kW (really at all) if the battery shows 6+ temperature bars. For the most part, that’s easy to avoid. The battery almost always cools off to no more than 5 bars overnight on all but about 5 nights/year. But that’s not to say that I NEVER charge at 6 bars. In the end, I have to about 1-2x/week in the summer because my 24kWh cannot always do what I need it to without charging. For example, every Wednesday I travel to Canastota to sail, and I charge to 100% in the afternoon just to make it safely there and back without worrying. If I had a larger battery (heck, even 30kWh), I wouldn’t need to do that. I could still charge in the morning and be done with it.
On the flip side, charging at 50kW (really more like 40kW, as pointed out above) would only be done every other weekend. Mostly that’s about 250 miles. So drive for 150 miles, charge for 15 minutes, drive for 100 miles should safely do it in a 60kWh EV. Will the battery get hot? Sure. But it won’t stay hot (will cool off overnight), and it wouldn’t be often. The 400 mile trip (to visit my brother in Maine) is something I do maybe once/year. So even less frequent.
+1 for 3)
Before, I wouldn’t consider a vehicle unless it came with a network of rapid chargers. Now I’m realizing that 1) I rarely drive so far out of town that I have to refuel 2) Independent chargers are popping up all over the place in growing numbers and 3) If I needed to take a trip that would prove impossible for an EV, I could simply rent a car.
Congratulations on taking the red pill 😀
In certain parts of the US the lack of a SC network isn’t a problem whatsoever however in other parts it could be if you need to drive outside the area a full charge from home can provide.
Blue pill*
Ftfy. 😀
You take the blue pill—the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe.
You mean like the Model 3 will someday drive itself. 😂
Would you promise to swallow your hat (after you’re done laughing) when that happens next year?
This is kinda like the ugly girl on the block opening up her own strip show to compete with the hot girls… and nobody shows up.
Yet you’re stuck at the sidewalk, because you can’t get into either, because you’re broke as usual.
I’m curious. Does that actually happen where you’re from? It’s quite an odd analogy if you ask me.
Probably gunna have to go see for yourself. Take pics for us!
More like the hot girl who is incredibly shallow and lies about her abilities in order to be the center of attention.
Is that reverse light…an incandescent bulb?
WHAT YEAR IS IT?!
The year of being cheap… I can’t believe it either. Should be happy it’s not a gas lantern yet as we are regressing rather rapidly.
It must be a good sign if the worst thing you can find to criticize is the backup light.
Oh yeah, so much worse than the “Zero Emission” badge… 🙄
It’s a photo of the tail light…what do you want him to criticize?
Enough with the stamp “Zero Emission” on the car already!
I thought they are optional…
But I agree it is silly.
Yeah, I would remove that if it was my car.
At least it’s not Partially Zero EMission Vehicle!!!
“Zero Emissions” from the “Tail Pipe”!
Better known as “Fart Free”!
God I can’t wait for the Nissan to finally be revealed, so we can put an end to the stupid buildup over NOTHING. Get over yourself Nissan, the ship has sailed and no one is interested in your 1st gen EV crap anymore.
I own a 2012 Leaf, by the way, so I can qualify my dislike for Nissan based on my past 4 year experience with a car that’s lost 20% of it’s battery storage with no option in dealing with the problem, other than buying another pee-pee battery for it.
I think Nissan could have done a better job looking after the first (2011, 1012) Leaf owners who experienced battery degradation.
Buying in near the end of the run has meant that my 2016 30kwh Leaf has been bug free. At 20,000KM (12,000M) not a hint of battery problems. Routinely beating the rated range in this lovely summer weather. Love this car!
The downside of buying near the end of the run is that my Leaf will be somewhat obsolete in comparison with the next gen come Sept.
Here is to my 2016 30 kWh Leaf build date (10/15), with no hint of any (less than 1%) battery degradation (Leaf Spy Pro). These 2015-2016/17 Lizzard batteries are holding up way better than 2011-13/14.
Hope LG Chem gets all of Nissan Leaf 60 kWh + battery contracts. That will make the 2018 mid year Leafs at least a Chevy Bolt Range Contender.
If your 2012 is so bad why do you care about the new LEAF? Methinks he doth protest too much.
I’m looking forward to the reveal. I’m thrilled Nissan is still plugging away at EVs. With a little luck, they’ll either offer a competitively priced 200+ EPA miles range or come in at a substantially lower price for 165 miles.
Or both
Just get it out there, damnit! What’s the point with these teasers? They are not going to sell more cars.
Especially since they aren’t going to sell the car until December anyway, any built up hype is going to be gone by then.