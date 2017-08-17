Nikola Preps World’s Most Powerful Electric UTV: 120 kWh, 60 MPH in 3.9 Seconds

8 hours ago by Mark Kane

Nikola Powersports has announced the finalized specifications for its four-seat UTV Nikola Zero which goes on sale next year … and they are pretty awesome.

The all-electric Nikola Zero will be available in two fairly incredible performance options:

415 HP & 3,675 ft lbs of torque (from $35,000)

555 HP & 4,900 ft lbs of torque

There will be also be three battery options: 75, 100 and a whopping 125 kWh. The largest one should give the Zero the ability to go 200 miles in 4×4 off-road mode.

We are not sure what the price will be for the top of the line 555 hp, 125 kWh version, but quite frankly it will be a lot of fun (and one likely would seriously injure or kill oneself driving it before the last payment came due), so who cares about a pesky thing like pricing.

Nikola Powersports said that dealerships can begin reserving production units starting in January of 2018, after the first dealer ride and drive event – planned for this December in St. George, Utah.

Trevor Milton, Nikola’s CEO said:

“The Nikola Zero will be the first UTV to come with optional Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS), stability control, anti-roll-over, traction control and torque vectoring. Normally these options are reserved for high-end sports cars and not normally found in UTVs. We have worked hard to make these UTVs street legal, and in many states, you may be able to drive the Nikola Zero UTV to work,” “Once you test drive the Nikola Zero, you will want to trade in your current UTV. No other competitor UTV can match the Nikola Zero’s performance. We are not talking about a few seconds faster than the competition, we are talking about laps faster, with speeds up to 0-60 in 3.9 seconds with four passengers inside,”.

Features:

“Standard features include: 100% electric power steering, 20” front and rear suspension travel, 14” ground clearance, 62” wide frame, four independent electric motors, 32” tires, bead lock wheels, tow hitch, over the air soware updating, 10” infotainment center display, 7” instrument cluster, multiple color options, IP 67 waterproofing, LED headlights, taillights, and custom seats, all with a two-year warranty. Optional features include; 555 HP upgrade, street legal package (some states), 4×4 torque vectoring system, ABS, anti-roll protection, traction control, front and rear 4500 lb. winches, factory audio system, 15 kW power export at 110/220V, 4kW Solar 400-volt DC Charger, LED interior lighting, rider profiles, front windshield, mirrors, cameras and a four-year extended warranty package.

Spec:

100 – 200 MILE RANGE

100% ELECTRIC DRIVE

400 VOLTS

555 HORSEPOWER

75 kWh , 100 kWh or 125 kWh BATTERY

4×4 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

4,900 FT-LBS TORQUE

INSTANT TORQUE IN <1 SEC

0-60 IN 3.9 SECONDS

2 YEAR WARRANTY

20” SUSPENSION

32” TIRES

14.5″ GROUND CLEARANCE

OPTIONAL 10 DEGREE REAR STEERING

IP67 WATERPROOF MOTOR & GEARBOX

10″ INFOTAINMENT & 7″ CLUSTER

Comparison: