Nikola Shows New Renderings Of Hydrogen Truck Interior
11 hours ago by Sebastian Blanco 9Comments
A brand new company building a brand new truck is a step-by-step process. Some of those steps are bigger than others. Today’s baby step from Nikola Motors is a Tweet showing off a couple of new renderings of the Nikola One, the company’s hydrogen-powered semi truck.
The pictures show a modern, sci-fi styled interior with two bunk beds, clever storage areas, and a black-and-white color scheme.
Want to see the new Nikola One interior? Check these out! pic.twitter.com/gQVPR2Mnuz
— Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) August 7, 2017
Nikola Motors has also revealed some details about the Nikola One on Twitter, saying recently that the drive train is being designed to handle a 30-percent grade while carrying an 80,000-pound load from zero miles per hour. That sound crazy impressive, but the Nikola One will also have “6×4 all wheel drive” and be able to have a nearly 60-degree turning angle. Road tests of the futuristic semi are supposed to start next year.
When the first truck comes off the test assembly line, Nikola is promising a “Huge party / event planned for customers, media, [and] partners.” Previously, the company said that its first 5,000 trucks will be build by Fitzgerald Gliders in Tennessee, starting from October 2020. Full production will start in 2021.
There’s news about Nikola’s other vehicle as well. At the end of July, the company Tweeted that it would show the redesigned (Pre Production) Nikola Zero UTV by the end of September.
The company has also given out some information about the first eight of its hydrogen refueling stations (out of a planned 376), saying that, “All 8 will be the largest hydrogen stations in the world. Capacity 12,000 kgs daily each.” The company will announce the location of these stations some time this summer. We’ll keep an eye on the official Twitter feed.
Source: Nikola Motors
Good story. This is the truck that Tesla has it’s sight on for the nearest competition. This is the only competition and it’s not a slam dunk Tesla will win.
To do it right Tesla will need to put in a special truck super charging network. I’m thinking that is what Elon will announce this fall.
Yeah, I can definitely see building a nice EV semi-Truck. And with the prices of those trucks, you can afford to stuff it filled with massive amounts of batteries.
But what I can’t understand is how they will recharge such a truck and/or swap out the batteries. I’m really interested in seeing how they plan on addressing THAT. Well, it is coming next month supposedly.
spec,
It needs to charge at 1C.
If the battery were 1.2 Mw then the charger would have to be roughly the same in Kw.
so a 1.2 Mw charger.
All of this draw demands a big power pack but that’s not a problem.
I think you will be able to buy the semi, and lease the battery. It will be 100% battery swapping. You swing in, it takes under 5 minutes to change the battery out, and your back on the road. Drivers wont care if they just got a a battery that’s a little older (less charge in it), because they don’t own it, and when it’s empty, they swap it out for a different one.
If Elon does this, it will gain MASS appeal, and be a huge success.
FMCSA rules prohibit driving a property-carrying CMV (e.g., trucks) more than 11 hours straight. Thus, a truck would have 13 hours (potentially) to charge per day. By my estimate, Tesla’s semi will need at least a 1500kWh pack for a 600-mile range which could easily charge in this time from a standard SuC.
I appreciate the real world of US truck driving may not fit this theory!
There is also the possibility of pack swapping actually working for trucks.
That’s pretty cool. It’s like a little moving apartment. They can get a lot of extra space by not having that engine compartment in front.
I think they are going the wrong way with hydrogen…but I wish them the best of luck. The interior looks very nice, and exterior for that matter.
I don’t think this has anything to do with the future of transportation, clearly this one caters to the people that drive them.
I expect the trucks to do the main haul autonomously and stop at the edge of the city to pick up a driver when entering the city and dropping off before the long haul.
With just a bit of imagination the trucks would drive hundreds of miles autonomously and with a robotic charger get there without any people at all.
With remote internet in the truck and cameras there is enough info the even intervene manually if necessary. I really think we will lose the people in the road transport first.
Have they said where the hydrogen is going to come from?
Looking to hear some non-fossil-fuel-involved solution.