New Production Tesla Model 3 Interior Video Surfaces

The Tesla Model 3 interior is sparse, elegant, functional yet perhaps a bit polarizing.

We don’t often see the Model 3 interior, despite there being lots of 3s out and about now. Most videos elegantly capture the outside, but few takes us within.

This video by Digg founder Kevin Rose showcases the seldom seen interior of the Tesla Model 3. Rose stated:

“I drove the new model 3 Tesla yesterday. I’m in love 😍”

What we find most unique about the Model 3’s interior is the floating touch screen. It could’ve been incorporated into the dash, yet Tesla choose to make it a floating, protruding object. Our guess is that this will allow for easy screen upgrades in the future, but maybe we’re wrong and it’s actually a design element Tesla found to be desirable?