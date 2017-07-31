Our Best Look Yet At The New Nissan Leaf: No Camo, Floating Roof
You never know what you’ll see out your window.
Now that the Tesla Model 3 delivery event is over, anticipation can start building for the next big EV that will be revealed: the new Nissan Leaf. We’ve seen plenty of teasers of the second-gen model of the world’s best-selling EV over the last few months, and we know Nissan will show us the whole thing in early September, but we finally have some images of the new, longer-range electric vehicle without any of that pesky camouflage. According to Broom, in Norway, the uncovered Leaf was caught on the streets of Barcelona by an avid Broom reader.
The reader happened to be in a hotel room above what looks like a commercial shoot for the EV. Photographers on the ground were chased away, but the anonymous reader was safely able to shoot from his or her vantage point.
“I took the pictures through the window so they are not so sharp. It was not possible to go out and take better pictures, because those who stood there and taking pictures were chased away,” the photographer told Broom.
To see more of images of the new Nissan Leaf, please visit Broom and you can see our earlier – and bigger – spy shots of the camouflaged Leaf here and here.
As for the technical specs of the car – at least, as best as we can tell right now – the new Leaf may have a range of around 165 miles and have a minimalist dashboard. Officially, Nissan has said that the second-gen Leaf will have something called an e-Pedal for heavy regenerative braking power and that it will have a lot of autonomous driving and parking features. After its debut in September, the first Leaf deliveries are scheduled for the U.S. in December.
Source: Broom
I do not like the black roof personally but Im sure that’s optional.
Other than that this looks much better than the current model!
If it is more crossoveresque and less than 35k actually it will be the continued EV King in the US. Just needs TMS or awesome lizard packs for the masses.
LEAF can be less than $30k and it still will not be king in the USA.
Only Emperor in Japan.
Everywhere else it will be a duke at best.
At least everywhere that matters. LEAF could also be king of Bhutan where no one else challenges for the throne.
BTW Significantly less ugly than Bolt EV.
I’m so, so over floating roof. And yes, I would rather the Bolt didn’t have it either.
What is “floating roof”? That little extra extension at the back?
I suspect it improves aerodynamics and that is why it is there, not for looks.
Roof looks great, adds an element of dynamics.
Needs to have an option for 200+ miles and be significantly cheaper than the model 3 due to lack of supercharger network, performance and it looks smaller.
Feels like a VW Jetta Wagon but clearly Nissan styling. This is quite an accomplishment for Nissan, to design an EV that doesn’t look like an automotive form of birth control. Beats the GM Bolt and BMW i3 for looks. And the Prius Prime, obviously. Hopefully, they will retire the Nissan Juke at the same time. Huge bump in brand styling if that little devil goes the way of the Pontiac Aztek.
Looks like the Cruze hatchback.
Yeah, that’s even more accurate! Why can’t Chevrolet simply eliminate the Cruze and sell the Bolt in its place?
> Why can’t Chevrolet simply eliminate the Cruze and sell the Bolt in its place?
Sales first 6 months of 2017:
Bolt: ~6,000
Cruze: ~105,000
Bolt price: $37,495
Cruze price: $19,615
The Bolt is crazy expensive.
Now, watch me get accused of “moving goal posts”, being anti-EV, and not taking 20 years of gas into account, etc, etc!
GM Revenue:
Bolt: ~225 million
Cruze: ~2 Bilion!
How about Billion, instead of Bilion. 🙂
Well, the Bolt does come with a $7500 tax credit (plus more in many states).
Biggest problem with the Bolt: It looks like an ugly econobox. WTF were they thinking when they thought of building a $37,500 car and letting it look like a $15,000 economy subcompact?
> Well, the Bolt does come with a $7500 tax credit (plus more in many states).
Not only that, but you have to be rich in order to collect that, as that is coming off the taxes you pay.
Rich people don’t buy cars that “look like a $15,000 economy subcompact”!
Hmm, here we go w/the two-tone again.
Billions Dollar Question:
Will 2019 (and beyond) Leaf prospective customers care that a Leaf price competitor includes access to a convenient & reliable supercharger network?
Yes Nissan *can* build a competing SC network…but it won’t.
At least they dropped the ‘bustle’ with the rounded rear fender lines.
It looks very good, I think.
When will we see the video they are making, I wonder?
Intro is this September, so I’m sure it will be then.
Looks great! If Nissan can get this under $30,000 before federal/state incentives, it could be a huge win.
Well…it looks better than the original. Still a little goofy looking. Need to see that front.
Hopefully the aero is improved.