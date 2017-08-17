New Nissan LEAF Set For U.S. Debut On September 14
Eric Loveday
LEAF To Debut In U.S. On September 14
The new 2018 Nissan LEAF will make its global debut on September 6th in Tokyo – which is of course is actually September 5th in North America and Europe, but when will it first be displayed in the U.S.?
We’ve now learned that a special event has been put on the calendar by Nissan for September 14 at the automaker’s Silicon Valley Research Center in Sunnyvale, California.
This is an exclusive event for the SFBayLEAFs group and requires membership in the group and registration for the space-limited event. Here are the event details:
Thursday, September 14
- 6:00 pm Reception / Hors d’oeuvres
- 6:30 pm Dinner Served
- 6:45 pm Guest Speaker
- 7:00 pm Key Note Speaker – Brian Maragno,
Director of EV Marketing & Sales Strategy
- 7:30 pm Question and Answer Session
- 8:00 pm Event End
It’s not specifically stated that the LEAF will be on hand for the event, but a little birdie let out word that indeed the new LEAF will be displayed.
Some recently discovered specs for the new LEAF include:
- 40 kWh battery
- Range of up to 165 miles
- 147 HP
- 236 pound-feet of torque
- S, SV, and SL trim levels, with the price tags of $29,990, $32,490, and $36,200
The new LEAF should go on sale in the U.S. by year’s end.
Source: SF Bay Area Nissan LEAF Owners
One response to "New Nissan LEAF Set For U.S. Debut On September 14"
The biggest open question probably is what battery cap the higher-end trims will feature (at the very least later in 2018 – if not from the beginning).
40 kWh looks like the new base capacity.