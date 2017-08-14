New 1/8-Mile World Record Set By Electric TC-X – Awesome Video

3 hours ago by Mark Kane

Truly, some acceleration to behold!

True Cousins, a Danish pure electric drag racing team, has set a new NEDRA world record for the 1/8-mile track.

Their TC-X vehicle notched a 4.8968 second time and 233 km/h (144.8 mph) at the Malmø Raceway in Sweden.

It was just a year ago, and also in August, that the TC-X was tops in the XS/A3 (Extreme Street / 408V nominal voltage) vehicle class at 5.129 seconds and 137.8 mph.

The full list of NEDRA record holders is available here.