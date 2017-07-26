Musk Posts Video Of Boring Company Testing Car Elevator
The car elevator will be used to transport vehicles into the underground tunnels for travel.
The Boring Company is moving forward with its plans to tunnel under cities and to allow cars to travel in these tunnels via a car elevator that transports the vehicles from above ground to below. Once below ground, the cars board sleds for movement within the tunnels.
Late last night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted this Tweet:
The Instagram link offered by Musk leads you to the video of a Tesla Model S (naturally) using the elevator at the top of this post.
Approximately 3 weeks ago, we first learned of work being done on the car elevator. Now the elevator has sprung to life. Here’s video of the skeleton of the car elevator before it was fully funcitonal.
Just installed steel skeleton of the car/pod elevator. Should be operating next week. pic.twitter.com/DIZW7zuWaA
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2017
In the original Boring Company teaser video, Musk shows electric cars, and multi-passenger transport “sleds” heading down to the tunnels. No one is certain if this concept will make it that far, but regardless, tunneling is underway, and the elevators are being constructed.
18 responses to "Musk Posts Video Of Boring Company Testing Car Elevator"
I get the tunnel and tube concept of this…the flow.
What I don’t get is how the system loads cars into the tunnel flow, and at any significant volume, without affecting the flow, hence bottleneck. I see traffic jams to get on the elevator???
But then, this could be why I’m not a billionaire…
I guess it would depend upon the percentage of drivers that need to go from A to B that that particular tube is providing. If it’s just 15%, then the wait may not be that long. Also there may be multiple entries/elevators onto the tube. So even though the tube has high flow, thee loading & unloading is spread out.
it’ll be just like a highway merge lane.
Except the sleds won’t be stupid and try to merge into 70mph traffic at 40mph.
Yep. The sleds should be pretty smart about merging. Presumably they will be able to accelerate very quickly, but have to balance that with driver comfort.
Ol Musky just hasn’t revealed the second part of the equation yet: The half buried car Ferris wheel.
All depends on the time spent waiting vs. time saved in the tube. If a 15 min wait for the elevator saves you 30 minutes vs. traveling on the surface, its worth it. Depending on the toll rate of course.
Also i think the vision is to have many elevators feeding the system.
Pull onto elevator, elevator lowers, transfer car to sled elevator rises.
Rinse. Repeat.
I can’t imagine that taking more than 2 minutes. 30 cars per elevator per hour seems like plenty. If it’s not, add more elevators. Congestion won’t ever be a problem because the sleds will accelerate at the exact same rate, so theoretically you could “merge” a bunch cars at once into the tube.
I’m wondering if there is a plan to keep the sleds distributed correctly. There could be a lot of empty sleds traveling to needed locations. After some time, the usage patterns could be identified.
Boooooring.
No offense Elon, but that looks like the same load of tunnel tubing from the vid a couple or few weeks ago. If you need me to drive out there and start cracking the whip… just let me know.
Ha! He’s going to need a lot of LIFTS if they run at that speed. Or else not many cars… His choice.
I’m sure that police and ambulances will be the only users of the system since they’ll insist on being given priority – and there are enough of those 2 classes of vehicles to fully utilize his elevator.
It looks like they will be ready with this thing sooner than expected.
It’s not going to happen, it’s a stupid idea
HAHA! The thing clanked alot when it got to the bottom.
Good trademark! “Good to the Last Drop!”.
I’m glad he got to that benchmark where the elevator can go down.
Now lets see how long it takes to lift the same car back up. Maybe in a month they’ll have that video.
The video shows a car loading onto an elevator, which then goes down. Fine, but not anything interesting or all that useful.
As other commenters have noted, the stuff that would make this either work or not has yet to be seen – logistics for loading and unloading the sleds in quantity, protocols for how sleds merge into and leave the tunnels, and above all, some idea for how all this stuff works together, and reasoning for why it wouldn’t have the same congestion problems surface roads face once traffic levels increase.
The sleds seem like a kludge for dealing with existing cars that aren’t smart/fast enough to traverse the tunnels themselves. If the cars had sufficient programming/speed, they could just drive through the tunnels and dispense with the sled. At that point, what you have is just a tunnel system and some kind of (as yet vaporware) protocol for dealing with traffic within the tunnels.
This elevator video is a JOKE….
Seriously, in any populated city they’d have to go down 30 – 40 feet just to avoid the sewers.
In NYC a depth or 100 feet wouldn’t be considered excessive.
Going down a few feet and then having the thing clank doesn’t prove anything. And the ricketty structure of the thing won’t begin to pass any safety codes.
Looks to me like they just put a sled on top of a temporary construction lift.
Try again fellahs… Nothing to see here.
What are you saying, that this is fake? 😀
http://stream1.gifsoup.com/view2/4330173/austin-powers-elevator-o.gif
That mini-me elevator operated more smoothly.