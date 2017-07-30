Musk Confirms Performance Version Of Tesla Model 3 Coming Next Year
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to confirm that a performance version of the Model 3 is coming next year.
As it stands right now, the highest performing Tesla Model 3 does 0 to 60 MPH in 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 140 MPH.
But what if one desires more performance? Like maybe something along the lines of the Tesla Model S P100D? Well, fear not. A performance Model 3 is coming, though perhaps not until sometime next year.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to answer a question on a possible performance version of the Model 3. Here’s the exchange:
Before Tesla launches a performance Model 3, the automaker will have to get through “production hell,” which Musk says will last at least 6 months or so.
What can we expect from a performance Model 3? Dual motor for sure. 0 to 60 MPH in around 3 seconds seems like a target to us too. Just slow enough so that the Model S is still the 0 to 60 champ, but quick enough to put some major distance between it and its lesser variants. Price? $55,000-$60,000 seems a reasonable guess.
More like $55k-$60k+. Any performance version is going to require the larger battery. And I would assume the premium package so that’s already $49k with no other options.
I totally agree! No way it’s going to be 55k
This is the same mistake made when we talked about the cost of upgrades, including battery, of the Model 3, compared to the Model S.
Don’t just assume everything will be much cheaper on the Model 3. If a RWD Model 3 “large battery” costs more than 44k, why would Tesla only ask 11k more for the performance version plus AWD?
“Don’t just assume everything will be much cheaper on the Model 3.”
After the specs published following the Reveal, I’m no longer assuming any option will be cheaper on the M3 than on the MS.
I thought options would be priced lower since the M3 is both aimed at a lower market segment and it’s made in greater numbers; larger production runs should yield lower unit prices for parts.
But clearly Tesla is aiming for the M3 to compete with the likes of the BMW 3-Series, the Audi A4, etc. And the options are priced accordingly.
I made the mistake of assuming the M3 would be priced to compete with the Bolt EV, the Leaf 2.0, etc. It’s not; it’s aimed at a more expensive market segment.
Some will treat “Performance” as a blanket term but here we have the “P” trim which is separate from the “Ludicrous” upgrade which could be be independent from the RWD/AWD (we don’t know yet know if a RWD P version will exist)…
You can be pretty sure that the Performance version will be AWD, in my opinion.
Without a doubt there will be an AWD performance version, the question is will there even be a RWD performance version?
You would need a hypersuperduper RWD motor, so: no.
You’d be right, if you weren’t wrong…Tesla has had “hypersuperduper RWD motor” equipped vehicles before, so: Maybe…
But that was before Tesla started making dual motor AWD cars… and discovered they were more energy efficient in addition to making higher performance easier.
I suppose it’s not completely impossible that we’ll see Performance trim in a single-motor M3, but that seems like Tesla would be going backward, and I don’t see any rational reason for Tesla to do that. In addition, that would be needlessly producing more versions of the car than are necessary… so why would Tesla even be tempted to do it?
I predict they won’t.
Yeah, we know they are making an AWD version, that high performance is easier and more efficient with AWD, and that Tesla wants to sell as many high-priced options on every car that they can.
Plus the big-battery rear-drive car does 0-60 in 5.1 seconds, which is crazy fast already.
So I’ll be shocked if they don’t make the Performance version AWD only.
Perhaps the number one reason would be to get people to spend more over the $35K base…Question still remains, someone puts in a reservation today, you can still get a RWD $35K M3 when their number is called?
Alternatively they could add additional performance specs to the non-P AWD verion…
“…will there even be a RWD performance version?”
I doubt it. Probably dual motor only for the Performance trim.
My guess is $69K minimum for the performance model. The current P100D is a $40k premium over a 100D. So if the current larger battery Model 3 is $44k, add $5k for dual motor, and another $20k for performance, you’re at $69k.
But 0-60 in around 3 to 3.5 secs for $69k is phenomenal.
I think $65-70k for performance model 3.
Wait a minute, battery prices should decrease going into the future so all Teslas might decrease in price unless wall street banksters pressure teslas board to squeeze out more profits.
“More” profits? Lol.
Shareholders have donated billions. At some point they deserve some return.
“Donated Billions” is a tad bit generous, in the terminology department, on your part. Tesla is NOT a 501(c)(3), last time that I checked. And,
YES Tesla shareholders in the past, have been patiently altruistic regarding ROI, among other challenges in calculating profitability, using known standardized valuation metrics.
Tesla stock got its IPO at $17; those who invested in Tesla stock within 2-1/2 years after IPO bought in at $37 or less. Current price is $335. So most early investors have seen their stock increase in value by 1000% or more.
They could sell 10% of their stock and get their money back… or sell 20% of it and double their money… while still having a valuable nest egg in the remainder.
This is very, very far from what I’d call “altruistic” on the part of Tesla stock investors, and I don’t see that Tesla choosing to re-invest its profits in company growth, rather than paying dividends, is keeping people from buying Tesla stock… in droves.
Actually it is 59 for supped up RWD. So expect performance version to be 60-70k
Performance:
44k – Big battery
+5k – Dual motor
+5k – 54k “P” option
—–
54k
That’s stripped (black, ugliwheel, steel roof, no autopilot, etc.). Ludicrous, if offered, will be more.
Won’t be able to get it with $5k premium interior. Also $5k more for Autopilot (which most will purchase). Probably another wheel option with it for $3k-$5k.
My guess is $80k for the fully loaded.
No way the P option comes for only $5k separate from numerous other options. On the Model S the P option costs $42,500. I expect a $30,000 bump for the Model 3 P, maybe more.
Tesla will blow out the doors the competition in offering a performance model at 50k, leaving all wanna bees back at the station.
This will drive more production hell, but better than than the butt ugly competition
No way. It’s already basically $50k with the big battery and AWD. AWD will improve performance a nice bit by itself, and it will outperform it’s competition at that price I bet, but the Performance package will be tens of thousands extra and offer super-car level performance, though not quite as fast as the Model S Performance.
But you’ll be at the station for a whole hour to get 300mi. I would have left the station 55mins before you.
So who is blowing whom away?
Most of these guesses on price are way too low, in my opinion.
I expect the performance version will require the bigger batter, AWD, and then a significant kicker for the performance package which will include larger rims and tires, beefed up circuitry and higher output motors.
I expect ~$75,000 minimum for a Performance Model 3, and with options I expect ~$85,000 which is what BMW charges for their competing product the M3.
Regardless of price, a 3,800lb 75-80KWh car opens doors to some impressive speed/acceleration numbers. Also, better endurance.
Model 3 performance version can’t just beat the BMW M3 it needs to destroy it. So 0-60 of 3.5 would be a little bit of a disappointment since the BMW already achieves 3.9. I’m thinking it will hit 2.9. Still slower than the Model S at 2.5 but enough to embarrass BMW M3 drivers. Accelerate sustainable transport!
Yep, I agree.
and I “agree” also at least as a ….hope. If the “Ludicrous” version Model 3, verbally promised by Elon about a year ago, is not at least as quick as an original P85D with Ludicrous, 2.8ish seconds to 60 mph, then I will likely cancel my deposit and look elsewhere, even possibly a Lucid Air (which I DO further have a deposit on right now). OTOH, the Tesla Supercharger system is a HUGE element in which car I get next as I am a 1-car household, so my single car needs to be able to do….everything….from the local drag strip to road trips to anywhere in the U.S.
BMW starting price on the M3 is $64k and tops out around $90k with all the boxes ticked. I expect the Model 3 prices to be similar.
The model Motor Trend tested on day one was $59,500. $60K for a P version seems rather low. It’ll be big battery, AWD. Given all this I can’t imagine it’ll be less than $70K.
Honestly, I don’t think a P version makes sense with current pricing. It’ll overlap too much with the Model S. Enough to cannibalize sales.
If I were Musk, I’d delay the P version until you can put somewhat of a price drop on the 3 so you can reduce the overlap some.
They already have a ton of orders anyway. It’s not like you can’t afford to wait.
Who cares if they overlap in price? They still serve different niches. Do you think that BMW worries about the M3 overlapping in price with the 6 series?
I’m coming around to this way of thinking too. Especially after reading that deliriously effusive love letter of a driving review from Motor Trend. The M3 is going to be bought by people who want a hot performance sports car, never mind that it will carry 5 people. The Model S has great acceleration, but not great handling or responsiveness. The M3 has all three, and a Performance trim level will have even better acceleration.
Is the M3 gonna cut into sales from BMW and Audi and other “premium” brands? Count on it!
Since a primary competitor to a high end Tesla Model 3 is the BMW M3 I’d not use ‘M3’ to refer to the Model 3 … potential for confusion is high.
It will need bright red racing seats, huge ass spoiler, and R or RT designation. 🙂
Perhaps someone should write an article entitled “For Those with Far Too Much Money and Far Too Little Taste: How to Turn Your Model 3 into a Rice Burner”. 😉
Don’t know how anyone can think the Performance version with be less than 75K.
P version will likely have the premium package $5000 built in, AWD $4000?, plus at least $25000 P premium. That’s already $79200 NOT including autopilot!
That said, that’s still a bargain for a sub-3sec beast!
plus AP and other options, model 3 Performance can easily surpass $90000.
Model 3 competing against the benchmark midsize sport sedan, BMW 3 series. BMW 3 series MSRP $34-$70,000 including the M3.