Mercedes-AMG EV To Outshine The 751 Horsepower SLS AMG Electric Drive – Video Teaser

Mercedes-Benz released a video teaser of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG car that will be unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, referring to the 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive.

It’s expected that German manufacturer is preparing Mercedes-AMG Project One – the F1-engined, electrified hypercar – that has up to 15 miles (24 km) of all-electric range, although that isn’t the true/primarily purpose of the electric motors obviously.

The six-cylinder engine in the about-to-be revealed AMG Project One works together with not one, but two electric motors. The first one — rated at 107 horsepower (80 kilowatts) — serves the purpose of keeping the turbocharger spooled up permanently. As for the other electric motor, it develops 161 hp (120 kW) and is linked straight to the crankshaft.

Given that Daimler is using the 552 kW, four-motor SLS AMG Electric Drive as a support, and also employing Lewis Hamilton in the new ad, indicates some serious performance is about to be revealed!

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive: On the road to the Future of Driving Performance Who said electric can’t be electrifying? The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive is the epitome of electrifying. The first ever 100% electrically powered supercar with four electric motors. Horsepower? 751. For 50 years Mercedes-AMG never stopped challenging and is not about to stop now.

Here is what Mercedes-AMG was able to achieve several years ago: