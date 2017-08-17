Mazda Skyactiv-X To Add Plug-In Variant In 2021, Makes Asinine Claim On Efficiency

16 hours ago by Mark Kane

Step by step we are discovering the electrification approach of Mazda (the slowest OEM to adopt plug-in technology), as the company has announced its new Skyactiv-X engines and a partnership with Toyota on electric vehicles.

For 2019, the Japanese company is expected of offer:

more hybrids and,

an all-electric model (with and without range-extender) using tech borrowed from Toyota

In 2019, Mazda will also introduce its new compression ignition petrol engine Skyactiv-X (Spark Controlled Compression Ignition), which according to manufacturer claims have lower ‘well-to-wheel’ emissions than electric vehicles.

Of course, we don’t believe that at all, as just a 30% efficiency gain promised, while BEVs are much more than 30% efficient over today’s petrol cars….without even seeing how Mazda arrived at this number, we know fuzzy-math when we see it.

Curiously, Mazda plans on introducing a plug-in hybrid version of Skyactiv-X powertrain in 2021 – which is of course makes no sense if electrification doesn’t lower emissions. Catch-22 there Mazda?

“Mazda pledged that its next generation of petrol-engine vehicles will be cleaner than electric cars due to the use of efficiency-boosting compression ignition technology – and it’ll boost that promise in 2021, when a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivetrain will join the range.” “Mazda said they’ll produce lower carbon dioxide emissions than electric powertrains from a ‘well-to-wheel’ perspective – which accounts for the whole life cycle of a vehicle and the fuel needed to power it.”

source: Autocar