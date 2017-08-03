Mitsubishi i-MiEV Done In US. And The Outlander PHEV? Yupe, It’s Delayed. Again. Still.
15 hours ago by Mark Kane 50Comments
Mitsubishi has finally withdrawn its only all-electric model, the i-MiEV, as the tiny EV hasn’t managed to attract many North American consumers.
“Now Erica Rasch at Mitsubishi Motors North America has confirmed the little car’s demise: “2017 was the last model year for the i-MiEV, and all available retail units have been sold.”” – via GreenCarReports
The i-MiEV was developed since 2005 and entered Japanese market in 2009 after fleet tests. In U.S., special modified version appeared on the market year after the LEAF, in late 2011, although between 2011 and 2017 some model years never arrived in the US at all.
In total, 2,018 i-MiEVs were sold in U.S. and even less in Canada. That’s only a fraction of the more than 50,000 sold in Japan and Europe (also known as the Peugeot iOn and Citroen C-Zero it a badge-engineering exercise).
In North America, the i-MiEV was equipped with a 16-kWh battery, good for about 62 miles (EPA) originally – before actually being decreased to 59 miles in 2017 (and one wonders why it didn’t sell?). Price including destination charge was just $23,845 (or $16,345 after federal credit is factored in).
The Mitsubishi i-MiEV has now disappeared from the company’s US website as all the remaining units have mostly been sold (we count 4 left), but the plug-in hybrid Outlander PHEV is still displayed as upcoming soon.
We have learned over the years (since ~2013ish), the Mitsubishi USA website listing for the Outlander PHEV of course means nothing, as everyone in the US knows that the plug-in Outlander as been delayed by our count at least 7 times since 2013…and shortly to be 8 times. The most recent promise was for a Summer 2017 arrival.
However, Mitsubishi rep Erica Rasch when noting the i-MiEV’s demise, managed to sneak in the note that Outlander PHV would indeed launch this year (whatever that means), and arrive at Mitsu dealers nationwide “during the first quarter of 2018“. We guess this was meant as a positive?
In our books, Mitsubishi has cried wolf once too many times in the US on the Outlander PHEV’s arrival, so we will only believe sales/intoduction targets for the popular (everywhere else) plug-in utility vehicles, when we physically see the first Outlander PHV on a US dealer’s lot for sale.
source: Green Car Reports
50 responses to "Mitsubishi i-MiEV Done In US. And The Outlander PHEV? Yupe, It’s Delayed. Again. Still."
lol……..Outlander……..LMAO
Hey, now that Mitsu isn’t producing the 11 or so i-Mievs a year they were selling in the US, there should be no battery supply constraints to sell 11 or so Outlander PHEVs next year!
Hey, don’t overextend their resources! Maybe 5 would be a safer bet!
;÷)
Only competition the i-MiEV had for worst EV was the Smart EV.
They were neck and neck in all categories:
Worst range
Slowest acceleration
Smallest capacity
Ugliest
Least fun to drive
Mitsubishi needs to just go out of business and the Smart needs to disappear from the face of the earth or at least rename as the Dumb.
I actually like the Miev’s looks.
They managed to make a car that looks like a Pokemon, which is both culturally and technologically appropriate in this case 🙂
In other news… have you taken your morning meds? You seem awfully agitated and wanting to hurt someone. I’m worried.
I think it exceeds the looks of the Leaf by a wide mile. There’s one that zips around our town. I think of it as halfway between a NEV and a real car. Its production was largely sabotaged first by overwhelming demand for the Outlander so all battery production went there, and then (my personal belief) by joining up with Nissan and Nissan said…ummm…how about we just wait and launch again post Leaf 2.0 with a better articulated offering that can share some parts with say the Zoe. I believe there is a need and a niche for a $20,000 small EV car, and that the Nissan/Renault/Mitsu alliance will be the one to launch. And it will be similar to the e-note configuration. And it will have in at least one form, a Mitsu badge on it.
A 110-120 Mile Range EV, with CHAdeMO, and a 7.2 kWh AC Charger, for a price of $20,000 would be a good start at iMiEV 2.0! And a little bit more stretch in length for rear seat knee room!
I just bought an Outlander SEL Touring and it is blowing away my expectations. I also own a 2014 Subaru Outback Limited with Eye Sight for comparison. This being said the iMiev was too ugly and too small for this market and that is why it failed but it is a mistake to dismiss Mitsubishi, it is greatly underrated.
“Mitsubishi needs to just go out of business”
NO! They need to bring the Outlander PHEV to the USA and sell tens of thousands of them!
Mitsubishi doesn’t only make cars. They make very good air conditioners. If they didn’t make cars, then we would have never owned a Starion. And the Lancer Evos are pretty good also.
U r so wrong! My mev was $6000 bux under 20k miles…. is the cheapest car to insure…. Gets everywhere I gotta go no problem. Requires 0 maintenance… only drawback is tires r never in stock… Has been the most reliable car I’ve ever owned…. also it has way more instant torque compared to leaf… it has a boost and eco mode…. brakes and rotors apparently last forever… battery is still testing great 20k miles later… I put the rear seats down and use it to carry around bulky servers, data center gear, and music equipment.. I’ll never ever get rid of it… I also own a 2017 outlander sport that has the nicest manual transmission I’ve ever driven… and coldest a.c.. Mitsubishi makes one hell of a gear box! U r wrong though, the mev actually had exceeded all those benchmarks compared to leaf, leaf ev, focus ev. So fudge u bro.
I’ve been waiting years for a lady to comment of InsideEv’s, now she’s here and she hates Smart cars and I-mievs – devastated 🙁
You know, it’s not the size that counts, it’s the lack of detrimental environmental impact caused during use that matters.
Let’s face it.. the i-Miev was simply not a competitive offering. I even heard of situations where people were able to buy them brand new for around $10,000. Even at that price, it is not competitive with a used Leaf, even if it had some battery degradation. And when you can get a used Fiat 500e for under $10,000, there is just no reason for an i-Miev.
As for the outlander, I no longer believe any promises Mitsubishi makes on that. I won’t believe it has arrived at US dealers until I see one on a dealer lot for sale.
What makes the 500e better than the i-MiEV? I’m not seeing it.
Well, most people find it to be much more attractive. It has European flair where as the i-MiEV is just a goofy-looking Japanese Kei car.
Even if you don’t like the appearance, the 500e has more range and better 0-60 performance than the i-Miev.
It does not have better 0 to 60. Tested them both. Mev in boost mode is better.
Its PHEV, so not sure why its even worth a mention. Personally I feel that somehow Insideevs has some sort of fascination with that SUV. Besides Insideevs, no one cares if they launch or do not launch. Once again, its a PHEV, so no one cares.
“Its PHEV, so not sure why its even worth a mention. Personally I feel that somehow Insideevs has some sort of fascination with that SUV. Besides Insideevs, no one cares if they launch or do not launch. Once again, its a PHEV, so no one cares.”
Just my 2p, but I think you are projecting your own feelings a bit on that one. I can definitively say that many people care about PHEVs, and the Outlander PHEV – we don’t mentioned it all that much in relation to the US…well, we do when it is delayed, so I guess we do mention it somewhat frequently in that regard, (=
Outside the US, where available, the Outlander PHEV is still very popular (the best selling plug-in for many countries), and IEV is not US-only/specific.
Haha, I hope the Troll had its daily dose and won’t be back for more.
You never know 🙂
I definitely want a PHEV CUV. Been wanting one for 5 years. Mitsu was on my list until they kept delaying the Outlander. Even the Pacifica Hybrid made my list, but they have had launch issues. I guess no one wants my money (no, I’m not interested in a >$50K vehicle). I wish GM would introduce a Voltec Equinox.
While I have no desire for a PHEV, I know that plenty of people do. Just look at the Chevy Volt sales, which go head to head with the Model S. Us purists may look down on PHEVs, but for many, they’re an important bridge technology.
Bon Bon said:
“…its a PHEV, so no one cares.”
Ooooh, “EV purity” raises its ugly, intolerant head again. Let’s hear it for EV Nazis. BOOOOO!
I’m sure the idea that “no one cares” about PHEVs will come as a great surprise to the more than 135,000 people who bought the Chevy Volt or Opel Ampera. I’m also sure many of them care a great deal about all the gas-powered miles they replaced with electric-powered miles; about 70% on average of Volt/Ampera miles are electric.
The Honda Clarity Hybrid, with 42 miles of electric range, is nearly as good.
I, for one, am quite glad that InsideEVs covers both PHEVs and BEVs.
No one cares about PHEV? Yet, the Chevrolet Volt has been the top-selling EV quite often in the USA, even though it is a PHEV…
Ugh….I hate EV purists. I personally drive a pure EV but I want as many electrically powered miles as possible and PHEVs will be a big part of that. Many people are not willing to take the leap of faith so give them an easy first step with a PHEV.
“Its PHEV, so not sure why its even worth a mention.”. Because it plugs in, and therefore increases demand for charging infrastructure, and therefore is a net benefit to the EV community?
If Mitsubishi was smart they should sell a rebadged Zoe as a i-MiEV here in the US
If Mitsu were smart, they’d have sold 30,000 Outlander PHEV’s in the US by now…
damn! I feel old…
Assaf, troll?? So while I am OK with this from Jay Cole “you are projecting your own feelings”, but why is that a troll? Do you really know the meaning of word troll? I am glad you are happy with your PHEV.
@Bon Bon
A blanket statement like “nobody cares about PHEV’s” is an insult to those who care about PHEV’s. The Toyota Prius Prime and and Chevy Volt sales numbers should give you an indication that you’re wrong. That’s why somebody thinks your trolling.
You should amend your statement from “nobody cares about PHEV’s” to “I don’t care about PHEV’s”.
I actually prefer PHEV’s over BEV’s in the current state of affairs.
Mitsubishi has delayed sending the Outlander PHEV to the USA again?
Try to imagine my lack of surprise. No, try harder. 😉
Hopefully after a couple more delays, PHEVs with a miniscule 25 mile range will be obsolete, so it will be taken out of production and then they can quit pretending they have any interest in selling it here.
P-P, I AM Trying! I just can’t get to imagining your Surprise on this! Maybe I am facing the Wrong Way?
LOL! Thanks for the belly laugh, Robert. 😀
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me EIGHT TIMES, well, not going to happen..
I think we are going to see the new Chevy Crossover PHEV before we see this Outlander if ever.
I thought the same thing when I read the article. GM’s Voltec CUV is due 2022.
I give a respectful salute to the i-MiEV! I once called it the VW bug of EVs because it was a goofy round EV that was affordable. It was around $29K and after the $7500 tax-credit, that put it at $22k!
But it is long since obsolete. With that small battery, it was kinda obsolete on arrival. But it was a pioneering vehicle that showed you can build an affordable commuter EV.
Yes, the i-MiEV gets a lot of abuse (much from me too). But as we like to say in Silicon Valley, you can tell who the pioneers are….they are the ones with the arrows in their backs!
Actually, by early 2013, Mitsubishi dropped the list price to around $23K, making it around $16K, if you qualified for the tax credit.
I have one of these cars – used at around $7 – and I find myself having to constantly defend the decision to buy it from gas-stained gear heads and, sadly, other EV owners who simply don’t understand that there really are people who don’t need the epitome of speed and range. When asked if I would buy a Tesla S if I had the money, I always answered that I would prefer to keep the i-MiEV and buy a small house with PV solar on the roof . . . maybe even buy another used i-MiEV with the money left over.
One of the most under-appreciated aspects of the i-MiEV is the amazing amount of space that’s back there, when the rear seats were folded down. It’s like a microvan. I don’t see that on the Fiat 500e (a car that a non-Californian, like me, couldn’t buy anyway) or Smart ED, which has the distinction of being even uglier than the i-MiEV and with absolutely no room whatsoever for multiple passengers or extra bulky stuff.
Did I also mention the car costs next to nothing to own and is fun to drive? Well, I guess I did now,
I like the way you think, sir!
My mev was $6000 bux under 20k miles…. is the cheapest car to insure…. Gets everywhere I gotta go no problem. Requires 0 maintenance… only drawback is tires r never in stock… Has been the most reliable car I’ve ever owned…. also it has way more instant torque compared to leaf… it has a boost and eco mode…. brakes and rotors apparently last forever… battery is still testing great 20k miles later… I put the rear seats down and use it to carry around bulky servers, data center gear, and music equipment.. I’ll never ever get rid of it… I also own a 2017 outlander sport that has the nicest manual transmission I’ve ever driven… and coldest a.c.. Mitsubishi makes one hell of a gear box!
I’m sticking to my theory that the endless Outlander PHEV delays are due to collusion among the auto industry. Someone has paid/pushed/blackmailed Mitz to not bring that SUV PHEV which would steal marketshare from the highly profitable ICE SUV segment.
I’m sorry to see the I-Miev go.
Along with the Smart ED, I feel they are important cars since their entry price was low.
Unfortunately, being a relatively high-mileage driver (I’m putting 20,000 miles/year on my BOLT ev alone), I really NEED more than 50-60 miles, even on a 3rd car.
NYS has no personal property tax, therefore the cost of a 3rd vehicle for me would be low. 80-90 miles is basically the cut-off point for me, and if it weren’t for this small detail I’d be an owner of one of them.
For someone who drives much less, the Imiev could be a perfectly fine economical vehicle, as people who have them seem to enjoy them more than the self-appointed critics…
It is also unnerving in the extreme when any car company discontinues a perfectly fine electric vehicle while having essentially nothing to replace it, as GM did with the ELR. At least Diamler is continuing with the SMART.
That ‘joke’ of a replacement, the very late Caddy CT6 phev, is up to a whopping 20 sales per month. That is about where I’d expect them to be at.
Yep, I hope there is always a market for low-cost short-range EVs. Its a nice entry level market. But as the statistics show, that market is dead.
I think that for now, it will largely be handled with used 1st gen EVs. Lots of cheap LEAFs, 500es, Ford Focus electrics, Spark EVs, etc available used for low prices.
Loved my 2012 i-MiEV. With a ~22 mile commute to work (there and back), the Mitsu’s range worked fine for me as a second car, even in the dead of winter with the heat on.
The trouble here in Ontario, is that a loaded Focus Electric can be had for cheaper (post rebate), with much more interior volume, many more features, and nearly double the range.
I think there is room for a cheap low range EV on the market, but the price of the i-MiEV would have to come down substantially to fill that niche.
I, for one, am not sorry to see it go. The more I think about it, the i-Miev may have been a deterrent to EV ownership because it helped re-enforce people’s beliefs that electric vehicles had to be tiny, goofy-looking cars. I think as a society we are finally moving past that stereotype, mostly thanks to Tesla.
“I’m putting 20,000 miles/year on my BOLT ev alone”
Bill, what are you doing? Showing off your Bolt around NY area?
I’m sure it’s easier for Mitsubishi not to sell that model in the US.
No need to educate their US mechanics, no need for spare parts, no US lawsuits and so on..
They sell all the cars they can produce in Japan and Europe too, so they have a luxury problem.
Maybe it is a planned strategy too. Having to wait for a model may make in more popular..
Don’t forget crash test certification, EPA certification, etc. If they don’t have the build volume to support it, there’s no reason to bring it here. There are literally hundreds of models of automobiles that never get sold in the US. Still it is a very good idea of a vehicle and it is sort of odd that a) they haven’t put more effort into ramping this and b) no other manufacturer has launched such a vehicle here. Maybe BMW has and I’ve lost count of their various PHEV offerings. It just seems to obvious. It even has really cool features like allowing you to plug into the main battery pack for stuff like work site or camping power. You can even fire up the motor just to charge the battery for said reasons. This would allow your SUV to also be used as your home backup generator for hurricanes and such without further expense or wiring over what a standard generator would cost.
Goodbye little Jelly Bean! It’s BEAN good to have seen you ’round!
What the hell happened to the editing on this article? It is barely English in some places.
A bit of proofreading would have gone a long way towards making a more readable article. I realize that deadlines and time constraints factor into this, but c’mon.