Hyundai Unveils Elec City Electric Bus With 180 Miles Range

9 hours ago by Mark Kane

Here it is, the the all-new Hyundai Elec City electric bus, freshly unveiled from the Hyundai Truck & Bus Mega Fair in Korea.

It’s equipped with a 256 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, apparently good for up to 290 km (180 miles) of range and a 240 kW electric motor; giving Hyundai’s plug-in bus almost 60 miles more range than the all-electric Ioniq passenger car.

Fast charging capability enables the Elec City to fully recharge the battery in just over an hour.

Hyundai intends to begin production and sales of the Elec City in 2018. Can it compete against the like of BYD’s eBus empire outside Hyundai’s domestic market? We will soon find out!