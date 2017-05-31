Hyundai Unveils Elec City Electric Bus With 180 Miles Range
Here it is, the the all-new Hyundai Elec City electric bus, freshly unveiled from the Hyundai Truck & Bus Mega Fair in Korea.
It’s equipped with a 256 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, apparently good for up to 290 km (180 miles) of range and a 240 kW electric motor; giving Hyundai’s plug-in bus almost 60 miles more range than the all-electric Ioniq passenger car.
Fast charging capability enables the Elec City to fully recharge the battery in just over an hour.
Hyundai intends to begin production and sales of the Elec City in 2018. Can it compete against the like of BYD’s eBus empire outside Hyundai’s domestic market? We will soon find out!
“Elec City provides a glimpse into the future of the public transportation. The bus demonstrates the suitability of Hyundai Motor’s pioneering fully-electric powertrain for commercial application.
On the road, Elec City boasts best-in-class driving range. With a 256kwh lithium-ion polymer battery, the bus can drive 290km (180 miles) on a single charge. Furthermore, it features a variety of safety- and human-centered facilities, such as Around View Monitoring and a Full Color Digital Cluster.”
5 responses to "Hyundai Unveils Elec City Electric Bus With 180 Miles Range"
Who makes the batteries?
I’ve been waiting for an eBus that can be converted to an RV i.e. Class A motorhome.
This eBus could be the one if Hyundai releases the rolling chassis to RV manufacturers 🙂
Wireless charging at bus terminals / hubs / stops could mean that city buses might be able to get away with significantly lower battery capacity.
I would have thought Tesla would have attacked this and trucks suck as garbage trucks first before semis. Garbage trucks and buses are under a heavy natural gas (and in certain cases propane) fleet conversion process because of the fact they don’t have the range requirements of over the road, their customers are more sensitive to local pollution such as diesel fumes, their customers are sensitive to noise from diesels, they are stop and go, and they return to base every night. Those are all perfect for electric and they are huge markets. CNG works to abate all of those issues but not as well as electric. CNG also has range limitations but range isn’t paramount here. A garbage truck with 100 miles of range is probably great plenty and there’s the most gain in an application like that.
I should mention Wrightspeed is working on a nice hybrid truck like I mention. It’s not full EV but still it’s a big deal. Former Tesla co-founder. Maybe they could make peace and Tesla could buy it or something.