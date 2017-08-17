Hyundai Makes Shift Change, Will Launch Long-Range Premium Electric Vehicle

2018 Nissan LEAF Specs, Prices Leaked
1 week ago 241Comments
3 hours ago by Eric Loveday 20Comments
The automaker now says it will focus heavily on electric cars, with plans to launch a premium, long-range Tesla-fighter within the next few years.
The long-range BEV will be sold under the Genesis brand. Hyundai is claiming a range of 310 miles per charge. The vehicle will launch after 2021.
Reuters reports:
“The South Korean automaker is planning to launch an electric sedan under its high-end Genesis brand in 2021 with a range of 500 km (310 miles) per charge. It will also introduce an electric version of its Kona small sport utility vehicle (SUV) with a range of 390 km in the first half of next year.”
Like Toyota, Hyundai now appears to be backing away from hydrogen plans and shifting to electric. However, both automakers are behind the competition now and are racing to play catch up.
With that said, Hyundai is still firmly promoting the arrival of its next FCEV at the same time, by showing off its concept next generation fuel cell vehicle (see above photo) “well ahead of the hydrogen-powered SUV’s official launch early next year” from Seoul, South Korea. It is not expected to be a high volume offering.
Hyundai executive Vice President Lee Kwang-guk made the shift to electric clear with this statement:
“We’re strengthening our eco-friendly car strategy, centering on electric vehicles.”
Hyundai now say it will have 8 plug-in vehicles and 2 fuel-cell vehicles on the market by 2020. That’s a dramatic change from the automaker’s 2014 announcement, which stated 22 new-energy vehicles would be sold by the South Korean brand in 2020, of which only 2 were to be of the plug-in variety.
Along with the long-range premium electric car, Hyundai confirmed earlier reports that it’s building its own dedicated electric car platform as the basis for multiple longer range BEVs.
Electric car roadmap portion of press release below:
New eco-vehicle development roadmap
The new model will spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans to accelerate development of low emission vehicles, in line with Hyundai Motor Group’s renewed goal of introducing 31 eco-friendly models (Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors combined) to global markets by 2020. This new development roadmap also represents the next step for Hyundai Motor and its affiliate toward realizing the ultimate ambition of creating a cleaner environment through eco-friendly vehicles.
Hyundai Motor plans to take a multi-pronged approach to its eco-vehicle program. The company is committed to a future vehicle line-up comprising a variety of powertrain options – electric, hybrid and fuel cell – to suit customers’ varied lifestyles.
Spurred on by greater global demand for fuel-efficient, eco-friendly vehicles, the roadmap sets out the brand’s goal of leading the global popularization of hybrid vehicles, expanding its lineup to SUVs and large vehicles. Another part of the plan is the development of 4WD and FR (Front Engine Rear Wheel Drive) variants, building on its proprietary Transmission-Mounted Electrical Device (TMED) system, which was developed in 2011.
While Hyundai Motor continues to develop its leadership of the electric vehicle market with its current IONIQ model, the company also aims to establish a lineup ranging from small EVs to large and luxurious Genesis-brand models. Hyundai Motor’s electric vehicle development will take place in multiple phases:
· Launch of EV version of the Kona compact SUV, with range of 390km in first half of 2018
· Launch of Genesis EV model in 2021
· Launch of long-range EV, with 500km range after 2021
Furthermore, Hyundai Motor will develop its first dedicated architecture for pure electric vehicles, which will allow the company to produce multiple models with longer driving ranges.
Hyundai Motor will also strengthen its global leadership in hydrogen fuel cell technology. This will center on enhancing research and development efforts to boost FCEV performance and durability, while also making the technology smaller and cheaper so that it can be applied to smaller sedans. As part of these efforts, Hyundai Motor will unveil a new hydrogen-powered bus in the fourth quarter of this year.
Source: Reuters
20 responses to "Hyundai Makes Shift Change, Will Launch Long-Range Premium Electric Vehicle"
That was hinted at some time ago…
http://www.autoblog.com/2016/06/05/hyundai-genesis-ev-report/
(Genesis doing an EV).
I frankly don’t see a huge shift change.
What’s maybe new is more BEVs coming:
“Underscoring Hyundai’s electric shift, those plans include eight battery-powered and two fuel-cell vehicles – a contrast to its 2014 announcement for 22 models, of which only two were slated to be battery-powered.”
8 is a lot. And this competition in all price categories from all large car makers over the coming years is what Tesla – and Tesla fanboys – underestimate(d).
Good for EV customers, bad for profits and margins. Very intense competition ahead in tje EV space in 2018-2025.
@tftf —
EMs plans always included spurring more BEVs, so if Hyundai’s plans come to fruition, the more the merrier.
Given the difficulties in just shipping 20,000 Ioniq BEVs globally, just how many bigger battery EVs can Hyundai ship?
It doesn’t matter how many models if they cannot get the batteries.
And we would hope that some of these companies will finally ship something decent. That won’t harm Tesla at all… it actually helps Tesla. It helps the overall conversion to electric.
Sorry, but this article doesn’t provide 100% correct data.
1. They are not backing away from hydrogen plans and shifting to electric:
They are going to unveil a new FCEV SUV, which they showcased today, plus, they are working on a FCEV sedan abd FCEV bus.
They went all in with FCEVs years ago, hoping that they would be ahead of other automakers when the shift towards FCEVs begin.
Of course, that will not happen as EVs are going to prevail.
That’s why they adjusted their EVO car plans and are now planning to introduce more PHEVS and EVs, but that, in my humble opinion, won’t be enough to stay in the game with others.
They will, indeed, launch a Kona EV and possibly another EV sedan, but the 8 plug-in vehicles you mention in the article are mostly PHEVs and not BEVs.
I see a long-range Kona EV (and rumored Ioniq EV with more range) by 2018 as VERY competitive.
Both cars are rumored to achieve around 200 miles (real range).
According to latest rumors, the Kona EV will have a range of 240 miles, while upgraded Ioniq EV will get around 25-30% increase in range.
It seems like they are going for a two tier strategy with the Kona EV being more advanced with longer range, but pricier and the Ioniq EV to be affordable with yet competitive range.
Kona EV looks like it will come in at around 175 miles of EPA range.
The problem will be for the CCS network to accommodate so many varying sizes of batteries… the upcoming VW sponsored CCS network won’t be enough. They have to build them at under 90 miles of distance between them, increasing their costs and plugs dramatically as compared to the Tesla Supercharger network. Since they are only planning to spend $190 million through mid 2019 for 240 sites on the high speed highway network, they will be very far behind Tesla’s Supercharger network.
VW CCS L3 DCFC in the US in mid 2019:
240 sites
average 5 plugs per site
average 66 miles apart
1,200 plugs
Tesla Supercharger US network, mid 2017:
384 sites
average 6.7 plugs per site
average 120 miles apart
2,600 plugs
To be equivalent, the CCS network would have to be double the number of sites. Plus, many of the upcoming EVSE’s will be dual standard and Tesla owners can charge there too.
Why do you think that it will be 175 miles EPA?
It has been confirmed already that they aim to beat the Chevy Bolt range and that is 238 miles EPA!
390 km range, which has been confirmed today, translates into 240 miles (EPA)…
Reports are ~50 kWh battery… estimates of range are given in NEDC and/or JC08. Given small CUV/SUV body, translated to EPA range, looks like around 175 miles of range.
Bigger issue will be whether or not they choose liquid thermal management. If not, range will particularly suffer in winter and fast charging will rapidly degrade the battery.
CCS biggest problem is not the range. It’s that companies offering charging are running on shoestring budget, and they do stupid things for short term profit that lead to awful user experience. Current fiasco with Bolt driving for Maven taking up all the chargers in San Diego is one example, another being free charging Leaf and i3 clogging up the chargers.
I predict that CCS/Chademo will be dead in few years, because the business case just doesn’t make sense. They literally have to destroy user experience to make money, and that can’t last (eg. Blink).
Tesla can do better since their main line of business is selling cars. To sell more cars, they’d need to enhance user experience rather than look for short term profit.
Sounds great, Hyundai! How about getting your dealers ready by shipping the Ioniq Electric to more states?
One per dealer?
Yawn…
Hyundai’s dabbling in the electric thing until hydrogen takes off.
Oh the dilemma! Does the electric Genesis become a Tesla fighter or a gas Genesis fighter? Do you do a slow phase out, or just cut to the chase?
This is a very real dilemma for all traditional auto manufacturers. How to transition to EV’s without cannibalizing their own sales.
That is great, but I have gotten hopes up with Hyundai a few times now and been dissapointed with their extremely limited availability in the US.
But I am not the type to hold a grudge. The second this changes for the better, I will be gung ho on them again! Since people seem to mostly like the Soul and Ioniq if they can get their hands on one!
Grandstanding!
Isn’t it about time for Audi or Volvo to make the next crazy proclamation ?
Yeah will be all EV by 202020milllion or something ther about
So don’t rush out and buy something now when you maybe can have a press release Audi in 2029
My 2012 volt died three months ago,arggh. Yea I’m done with GM. Tesla 3 on order. Till then I got a Ioniq hybrid (not electric) but I LOVE IT. Good job Hyundai. Avg 62.2 mpg combined for me! Got 82mpg driving four hours through the fl Keys at avg 45mph. wow. Just drove it 3,600 from FL to OH to Chicago to Nola and back home to Naples FL. Avg 56mpg at 85 mph. lol my volt would get 32mpg on long trips. After 136,000m in volt my avg mpg was just under 80. So ioniq not far off from gas savings vs volt. Hyundai has been great and I even love that it will switch to full electric drive even at 80mph to use up stored battery from recharge. kinda cool My prius never did that. I predict Hyundai will kick GM, Tesla, Nissan butt by 2020. Very satisfied Hyundai customer and frankly very surprised. Everyone I know that owns Hyundai LOVES it. I expect great things from them on the electric front. Oh I would have bought electric or plug in ioiq but not available in FL. Go get em Hyundai!