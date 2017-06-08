Upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric SUV With 50 kWh+ Battery, 220 Mile Range

19 hours ago by Steven Loveday

Hyundai-Kia Group will reportedly bring yet another electric vehicle to market for 2018; the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV.

Between Kia and Hyundai, the EV news continues to flood in. The Hyundai IONIQ Electric recently surfaced at dealers, and for 2018, we will have the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Kia Niro EV, Kia Stonic EV, Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid, a longer range IONIQ Electric in 2018, and now we add the Hyundai Kona Electric to the mix.

Even more significant is the fact that, aside from the IONIQ, these are all SUVs. Add in the Kia Soul EV, which is also getting a range bump soon, and that’s quite a lineup.

German publication Auto Bild has provided some initial details regarding the Hyundai Kona.

It will reportedly begin arriving in the Fall of 2018, powered by a greater than 50 kWh battery pack, which will be capable of about 217 miles of real world range. The Kona will have a starting price around 35,000 € (~ $39,000 USD).

Aside from General Motor’s Chevrolet Bolt (nee Opel Ampera-E), there is still a lack of truly affordable long-range electric vehicles on the global market.

There are really only two major forces quickly moving forward in this effort; Hyundai-Kia and Renault-Nissan (and perhaps Tesla can be included, but that is yet to be determined – based on the company’s resolve in offering the Model 3 from $35,000 to the masses – specifically when it will happen, and for how long it will be offered – as past promised “base model” Teslas have barely lived long enough to see first deliveries).

Whether or not most of Kia and Hyundai’s offerings will remain compliance cars, or will have limited availability in the U.S. and around the world, is yet to be seen. Regardless, this is exciting news, and compliance cars or not, it’s definitely a healthy start. The Korean automakers are surely far ahead of their Asian peers in the movement toward widespread EV adoption.

Source: Push EVs