Upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric SUV With 50 kWh+ Battery, 220 Mile Range
19 hours ago by Steven Loveday 52Comments
Hyundai-Kia Group will reportedly bring yet another electric vehicle to market for 2018; the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV.
Between Kia and Hyundai, the EV news continues to flood in. The Hyundai IONIQ Electric recently surfaced at dealers, and for 2018, we will have the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Kia Niro EV, Kia Stonic EV, Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid, a longer range IONIQ Electric in 2018, and now we add the Hyundai Kona Electric to the mix.
Even more significant is the fact that, aside from the IONIQ, these are all SUVs. Add in the Kia Soul EV, which is also getting a range bump soon, and that’s quite a lineup.
German publication Auto Bild has provided some initial details regarding the Hyundai Kona.
It will reportedly begin arriving in the Fall of 2018, powered by a greater than 50 kWh battery pack, which will be capable of about 217 miles of real world range. The Kona will have a starting price around 35,000 € (~ $39,000 USD).
Aside from General Motor’s Chevrolet Bolt (nee Opel Ampera-E), there is still a lack of truly affordable long-range electric vehicles on the global market.
There are really only two major forces quickly moving forward in this effort; Hyundai-Kia and Renault-Nissan (and perhaps Tesla can be included, but that is yet to be determined – based on the company’s resolve in offering the Model 3 from $35,000 to the masses – specifically when it will happen, and for how long it will be offered – as past promised “base model” Teslas have barely lived long enough to see first deliveries).
Whether or not most of Kia and Hyundai’s offerings will remain compliance cars, or will have limited availability in the U.S. and around the world, is yet to be seen. Regardless, this is exciting news, and compliance cars or not, it’s definitely a healthy start. The Korean automakers are surely far ahead of their Asian peers in the movement toward widespread EV adoption.
Source: Push EVs
I don’t understand the assumption about Tesla possibly pulling the base Model 3 version, because the base version and the starting point at $35,000 is what the Model 3 is all about. The Tesla entry level version for the masses, that’s Tesla’s mission statement!
If there is next to no demand for it, they will pull it, and not if otherwise. Simple as that.
I think there won’t be a base model to pull. What is it they are going to pull? The 60 kWh version?
Everything that is extra cost is an option. Maybe few people will order a base model with zero options but many will order a base model with just 1 or 2 options. But those 1 or 2 options chosen will be different across the board.
Some might skip the glass roof and other options but want AWD only as a priority. Some will want rwd only but want the glass roof and 19″ wheels. Some will want plain wheels, roof and rwd but will want the larger 73 kWh pack or whatever it will be.
Each of these slight variations will push the price a little higher but I would bet none of those specific standard features would be so unpopular enough on their own to be permanently removed from the base model with the more expensive option made standard.
For example I couldn’t see the standard 60 KWh pack being picked by so few people that Tesla would drop it. Or that a majority of people will want the glass roof so much that it is made a standard features with the base price being raised. Clearly rwd will remain an option because it still is for the S.
I think a lot of people assume because Tesla dropped the base Model S40 originally that they will do the same with the base Model 3. I don’t think you can give them equivalency though. The Model S40 was just too expensive for a luxury car that had only 160 miles of range under ideal conditions. People that had the money for a $60k car were going to spend a little more for the superior 60 kWh version.
I think that the base M3 with at least a 215 mile (more likely 230 mile) range will be more than enough in demand in this price range segment that Tesla can’t justify cutting it and raising the price for a base model with a larger battery.
AlphaEdge
“If there is next to no demand for it, they will pull it, and not if otherwise. Simple as that.”
That’s almost certainly true. However, I think there is virtually zero chance of that happening. Sure, it happened with the Model S, but the Model 3 is aimed at a much less expensive market segment. The MS sells to a market segment for which a few thousand dollars more doesn’t affect demand much at all.
Contrariwise, Tesla is using the $35,000 price tag as a selling point for the Model 3. Even if very few people ever order the base model with no options at all, Tesla will still want to be able to advertise the M3 as “a MSRP $35,000 car”. Or more likely $34,999.
With this more down market, raising the base price of the M3 would result in a lot of potential customers looking elsewhere. And I’m pretty sure Tesla is well aware of that fact.
Base Model 3 will be deliverd in 2019… So dont talk about mass production Model 3 for 35.000$, for EU round 42.000€ (46.000$) after all TAX!
Will it have AWD?
Available Dual eMotors front and rear.
I mean an eMotor on the front and rear axles.
So yes you can opt for AWD
220 miles from 50 kWh — keep dreaming boys.
I think they’re assuming Ioniq level of efficiency. 124 miles using 28 kWh with Ioniq means 50 kWh would result in 221 miles.
As the pack gets large it gets heavier and efficiency drops. This seems optimistic even for Hyundai.
Not really, the efficiency of most electric cars is governed largely by the motor and the Regen efficiency. The other thing to remember is this is not going to be an F250 it is going to be an ionq with bigger wheels.
The efficiency is determined by a lot of things, including the pack size/weight. Look at Teslas. A 100D gets worse economy than a 75D. And an X is worse than an S.
There is plenty of reason to expect this will get worse mpg than an Ioniq.
Just_Chris said:
“Not really, the efficiency of most electric cars is governed largely by the motor and the Regen efficiency.”
That’s almost completely untrue. The electric motors used in modern EVs vary little in efficiency between one car and the next, altho there is a bit of variance in the efficiency of the inverter. Likewise, regen doesn’t generally help much when you’re trying to take long trips, because regen isn’t used much in highway driving (except going down a steep hill). And it’s only on long trips where the maximum range becomes important. In stop-and-go driving, where regen kicks in a lot, the driver usually isn’t trying to stretch out the range of the car.
Much more important to energy efficiency is the total drag, which is calculated as coefficient of drag times frontal area. Better streamlining helps, and a smaller overall height and/or width helps.
Of secondary importance is the weight of the car. BMW achieved much better efficiency in their i3 than other BEVs of the same generation (such as the Leaf), party by using a carbon fiber body instead of steel.
Your paper napkin calc assumes the Kona is going to weigh like the ioniq. Need to think about the extra weight of 22 kw/h of battery plus the CUV will weigh more plus be higher off the ground and be less aerodynamic. Hyundai could make it weigh less with more aluminum and titanium but it won’t be cheap.
Yeah, I’m sure they are basing this on NEDC testing methods or something. Still, that would probably work out to over 150 miles on EPA, which is still not bad and kind of in a class all of its own.
Hehe, yeah!
My Bolt ev with the defacto 65 kwh battery (mentioned the calculation several times) gets around 250 miles with average type driving. And the car is super-efficient, especially at low speeds.
So I guess the only way that this huge Hyundai is going to go 220 miles on only a 50 kwh battery (useable kwh not specified) is to go on roads that only go DOWNHILL.
Try the ioniq. Efficiency is mind boggling.
I’d love to see an analysis of how Hyundai achieved an energy efficiency so much higher in the Ioniq Electric than any other EV maker (including Tesla) has achieved with its cars. That is, assuming the number is real and not the result of cheating on the testing in some fashion, which I think is more likely. Ford overstated the fuel efficiency rating for its C-Max PHEV (see link below), and it’s possible Hyundai has similarly fudged the results of the range testing.
If the Ioniq Electric’s claimed EV range is real, then I’d love to know how Hyundai achieved that!
http://blog.caranddriver.com/fords-downgrading-of-c-max-fuel-economy-numbers-seriously-really-has-nothing-to-do-with-lawsuits/
It’s indeed impressive and surprising what Hyundai achieved for a first effort, especially since the Soul EV by corporate cousin Kia is nowhere close. The efficiency of the Ioniq (both the hybrid and the EV) and Prius Prime are very similar.
Hi! From what I have heard – KONA will have around 72kWh / usable capacity should be around 63kWh. AWD Version could be also availble.
Must be, because it says now in the article that it will be a battery bigger than 50 kWh. I see that the original article says that, and Jay Cole has changed this article too.
A small SUV like this definitely requires quite a bit more than said 50 kWh for sure.
“220 miles from 50 kWh — keep dreaming boys.”
Nobody who has been paying attention thinks the base M3 will have only 50 kWh. Informed speculation ranges between 55-60 kWh, and rumor puts it at 60 kWh.
Oops! You were actually talking about the subject of this article, not continuing the off-topic Tesla Model 3 discussion.
(Miss Emily Litella voice:) Nevermind!
“The Kia Stonic is likely the Hyundai Kona’s corporate”
Should that last word be covfefe? 😀
Awesome but will it come to the US and with more than a 88kW motor?
Not a bad looking car in that first photo.
How big is this kona?
That’s not the Hyundai Kona (nor is that the Kia Stonic). This is: http://www.carscoops.com/2017/05/exclusive-new-2018-hyundai-kona.html. It is similar in size to the Honda HR-V and Chevy Trax.
So the Kona and Stonic are obviously badge copies on the same platform. They look very small like Juke-size vehicles; we need mid-size vehicles.
I personally don’t see the “SUV” in those pictures. What in the world does SUV mean to car companies anymore?
Sport.
Yeah, it looks kinda sporty.
Utility.
It has a hatchback and a trunk. That’s serious utility right there!
Vehicle.
Got that covered. Definitely a vehicle.
For US this is small vehicle. BTW avarage US citizen makes 34x CO2 Indian do.
How big is this thing? 217 miles from 50kWh in an SUV, even a cute-ute, is going to be difficult.
Iconiq Electric is a joke in the United States with only five offered for sale on AutoTrader. I’m very skeptical that Hyundai is serious about selling electric vehicles at least in the US.
Dude, you’re a broken record.
I have seen several Ioniq’s around me. More actually than FFE’s and 2 people where I work have one so that is saying something when you consider the car has only been released for what 2 months 😀
There are two versions of the Ioniq; a “Hybrid” HEV version (not a plug-in EV), and the “Electric” which is a BEV.
Just because you’ve seen several Ioniqs doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve seen several Ioniq Electrics.
http://www.businesskorea.co.kr/english/news/industry/18276-popularity-ioniq-hyundai-ioniq-production-held-battery-shortage
Article says Hyundai only ordered 6000 to 7000 car’s worth of batteries. Talk about underestimating!
So, not able to get all the cell they need now, how will this change in 2018?
They got all the cells they needed: 6000 to 7000 car’s worth. Same would be true with any company that underestimated the demand. I suspect Tesla would be struggling with Tesla 3 had they not gauged the demand with reservations.
That much range on 50 kWh is going to require it to be very aero and lightweight compared to todays offerings.
Kudos to them if they figured out how to manage that in something that looks as good as this, that will pass DoT safety requirements.
Article sez:
“It will reportedly begin arriving in the Fall of 2018, powered by a 50 kWh battery pack”
Nope….
The underlying article from PushEVs actually sez:
“provided by a battery capacity bigger than 50 kWh.”
According to Google Translate, the actual original article in German from Auto Bild sources by PushEVs likewise sez:
“The battery will in any case have a capacity of more than 50 kWh.”
Hey Jeff,
That is an important distinction that should be made in the story. Not sure how much more, but bigger than is definitely better than equal to, (=
Will adjust the article to reflect that – “…powered by a greater than 50 kWh battery”, thanks!
Do we know when all of these models are going to be introduced? Are they all going to introduced almost at the same time in Fall 2018? Or are they going to be introduced on a rolling basis between now and then?
A timeline would be real nice from anyone who knows?
DCFC rate”””
I guess now it’s just too early to say, but should be between 100 and 150 kW.
I was excited to read the article. Finally, an EV SUV! *sigh* This is no SUV. It doesn’t even come close. I’m happy to see more EV offerings brought to market. I’m disappointed they’re not bringing an all electric SUV to market.
Why is it so hard for automakers to provide an EV SUV. Seating for 5 comfortably. 3rd row would be nice, but I would live without it. Front and rear doors! High ride position. Decent ground clearance. AWD. 220+ mile range. Large cargo capacity! Provide the flexibility of fold flat rear seats. Lower load floor. Apple Car play. The Honda CR-V is the number one selling CUV in the country for a reason. Make an EV competitor to it!
Very well said!!!
“Why is it so hard for automakers to provide an EV SUV…”
You’re not the first or 10th person to ask about this… And it’s really obvious.
Because such a high, heavy large vehicle would have miserable aerodynamics and horrible energy efficiency. It would basically need a 100-120kWh battery to get the range you’re talking about with a full passenger & cargo load at highway speeds, so it would have to cost more than a Tesla X (without in any way being a luxury car). Much more… The base version of the CR-V is $24K in the US (only 5 seats, but I doubt the expected 7-seater variant will be >$30K), vs. $100K for a Tesla X .
There’s isn’t a large market for such vehicles…
Kona Electric is awesome news. But it wont be priced at $39K as the prices of EVs would have declined by that time.
I actually thought the same thing!!
Since this is Autobild, a German magazine, they have included taxes. So it will probably cost closer to $30,000 in the US.
But they have quite the track record, they estimated the Bolt to be a bit under 40k Euro and it actually ended up costing €39,330 in Germany.
So I expect the Kona to cost a bit more than 30k dollar, before taxes and incentives.
So many people here speak as if they’ve never seen a Soul EV, which is a cute ute, that has doors and seats five. I get 100+ miles on 30kwh battery, so why won’t a 60kwh get 200+?