Hyundai Boosts IONIQ Electric Production By 50%

21 hours ago by Mark Kane

The more than cautious introduction of the Hyundai IONIQ Electric now badly needs to be ramped up, as the demand for the 124 mile/200km EV currently well exceeds production capacity, especially after extended delays in arriving to many markets.



In Hyundai’s home market of South Korea, where the IONIQ Electric has already become the best selling all-electric model, customers are now looking at wait times up to 4-5 months to get the car.

In the US, good look finding hardly any in customer’s hands today (99 sold through May), let alone in dealer stock.

With 5,581 sales in South Korea though the end of April, and a waiting list a mile long at home, clearly Hyundai’s aim right now is to service its domestic market before refocusing on the rest of the world.

Thankfully, Hyundai is not only aware of the problem, but intends to remedy the situation somewhat with a 50% production boost from 1,200 a month to 1,800 a month.

Half of that production is ear-marked for South Korea (600 today, soon 900). The automaker says it will take until July at the earliest to see those extra EVs start to arrive, meaning for the rest of the world, the Ioniq Electric drought will likely continue until at least September.

