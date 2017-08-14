Honda Patent Reveals Design For New, Bubbly City EV

2018 Nissan LEAF Specs, Prices Leaked
A patent for a “four wheel vehicle” is just about as broad as you could ever dream up, outside of a patent for a “thing.” Nontheless, Honda has filed just such a patent application, and it looks like the automaker is gearing up for another tiny electric vehicle project. The patent application says that it is for, “The present invention relates to a four wheel vehicle, and in particular but not exclusively to a four wheel vehicle including an electric motor for propelling the vehicle and a battery unit for providing electric current to the electric motor,” but the images attached to the filing give away what’s really going on here. See them above and below.
The drawings hint at an updated version of either Honda’s Micro Commuter or the similar MC-β EV. Both of these vehicles were small, two-seat electric vehicles that were never produced in great numbers and were instead used for small field trials and to make appearances at auto shows. This new vehicle is designed to be, “mechanically strong, simple in structure and light in weight while requiring a minimum number of component parts.” There’s a hint of the Renault Twizy in the way the patent describes and illustrates the new EV:
Owing to the upward slant of the front side frames and the upward offset of the rear side frames, a kick-up structure is formed in the rear part of the vehicle body by using linear members without requiring any bending or connecting arrangement for the structural members. As the front side frames extend obliquely in side view, the resistance of the vehicle body against side impacts is enhanced. Owing to the trapezoidal arrangement of the front side frames in cooperation with the cross members as seen in plan view, the vehicle body is made highly resistant to deformation at the time of a frontal collision or an offset frontal collision.
In other words, it’s meant to be safe and quirky.
We’ve asked Honda for any sort of information about what this patent might actually be about, but have not yet heard back. We will update you if we learn anything cool.
Source: USPTO
From the company who had a LEAD in EV’s with the Honda Fit EV, that has never been updated, to this joke.
FIRE THE CEO.
Give him a raise. Honda stock holders would argue that in fact Honda is STILL in the lead of all EV companies….in profit. Conversation goes like this: ‘Hey guys…we’re going to lose billions with this stuff and it will be years before we can break even, what if we just let someone else figure it out, then when it’s obvious there’s a profit to be made we just contract with the applicable vendors’. Now onto tougher questions. 7 or 9 iron?
Track the cost of batteries, and their drop in price.
Not sure today, they’d be losing 1 red cent, especially as a Fit EV is just a Fit on top of a battery.
Fire the CEO because this car could be successful ? What, don’t tell me only big Tesla cars are allowed to be successful ?
It looks like they are trying to develop a Zhidou D2 EV competitor for the Chinese market.
Which is apparently doing rather well in China at the top of the sales chart:
Maybe they are going for a China market “Zhidou Killer”.
Per “The electric motor is rated at 6 kW continuously and 11 kW peak.”, which is kind of funny or anemic, since my EV Conversion that I bought in 2006, but was created in 1994, from a 1989 Pontiac Firefly (Geo Metro), by High School Students, has a DC Motor with a rating of 20.9 Hp, or about 16 kW! Se www dot myelectricfly dot com!
Other than Nissan, Japan just still does not take EVs seriously. And even Nissan’s work has been pretty stale lately.
You’d think that such a relatively small country that has plenty of Chademo DC fast-chargers would find EVs acceptable.
Fukushima seems to the the turning point where the Japanese car makers like Nissan and Mitsubishi seemed to have stopped putting as much effort into it.
Which isn’t too surprising because one of the selling points in the Japanese market was clean, cheap, Japanese made electricity. Where 25% of electricity came from nuclear. Now that has dropped to about 0.9% in recent years, post-Fukushima.
Yeah, the high price of Japanese electricity is probably an issue. Just about all their energy..including coal, oil, & natural gas to run their power plants is imported.
But wind & solar PV are growing there so that should help.
But their hydrogen fuel cell thing never made much sense either…they don’t have natural gas sources where to get cheap hydrogen from. The only long-shot idea was to scoop up methane hydrates from the ocean floor but I think they are realizing that won’t work.
But between onshore wind, solar PV, geothermal, hydropower, and offshore wind…they should be able to generate a decent amount of cheap/clean electricity. And get some of those nukes back online!
Right now they have started importing LNG in giant tankers from the US. I personally think they overreacted to the Nuclear thing. Several of the reactors probably should have been kept going. You’ve already put all the money and resources into it. If there’s safely located reactors keep them going. Even if Japan did not overreact then Germany certainly did. They should have kept their plants going out to end of natural life. I feel the Germans especially damaged the environment significantly with that decision.
Kinda looks like an extravagant golf cart. That design seems to have been the favorite of car companies for years and it is still not winner. Geez. Take a page from the Tesla book and build something appealing.
Because perhaps people making $2/hr and working 14 hour days in China can’t afford a Tesla?
Another Honda “toy”
Meanwhile Honda gets further and further behind in the EV game. Model 3 is about to give them a taste of how their market share will decline if they do not get their act together.
80 mile EV range Honda Clarity is not much more than a joke and is 5 years behind the pack