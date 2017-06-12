89-Mile Honda Clarity Electric To Be Offered As $269/Month Lease-Only In Just California & Oregon

58 mins ago by Eric Loveday

Lease-only and only offered in two U.S. states. That’s how Honda rolls these days.

Still stuck on hydrogen fuel cell cars and eager to complain to the public in regards to how difficult it is to sell electric cars with gas prices cheap, Honda has decided to make its Clarity BEV a lease-only offering with availability in only two states when it rolls out this September.

The 80-mile EV (old estimate) isn’t all that enticing due to its very limited range (and reportedly high price of $35,000), so we suppose it’s not a big loss that Honda has decided to make it such a limited availability item.

Here are the juicy lease details on Honda’s compliance-level-only Clarity BEV:

$269 per month

$1,999 down payment (first month of lease payment included)

20,000 miles per year

The figures seem attractive enough, but with its highly limited range of only 89 miles (according to Honda), we don’t assume the Clarity BEV will be flying off any lots in California or Oregon, the only two states in which it will be offered.

It is basically the second coming of the Honda Fit EV…which was a limited run (1,100 units sold over 2.5 years), 82 mile (EPA) California lease-only product (for $259/$0 down). The Fit EV was also originally released in California and Oregon, before expanding to other CARB states (Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New York, and New Jersey).

Honda released some details on charging times too:

Level 1 -19 hours

Level 2 – 3 hours

Level 3 DC – 80% in 30 minutes

Why did Honda go with such a small range? Steve Center, vice president of environmental business development at American Honda Motor, told InsideEVs it was “very deliberate”.

“Well, Center said, that’s (Clarity BEV) for the purists who want to charge at home and only want to drive on electric power. Honda’s history with the Fit EV, he said, proves that 80 miles is enough for this crowd. Adding more range would increase costs, and Honda doesn’t want to do that.”

We’d suggest you steer clear of this compliance EV for obvious reasons. Let’s hope that eventually Honda will actually join the EV movement, rather than just complying to get by.

Source: Electrek, Auto Evolution