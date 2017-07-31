Here’s What A Maxed Out Tesla Model 3 Will Cost

5 hours ago by Mark Kane

The Tesla Model 3 enters the market in two battery/powertrain versions this – Standard and Long Range. We wonder how much each version will cost if maxed out.

The Long Range (310-mile) is first on the production line and will be followed by Standard (220-mile) some time in November. The difference between the two is $9,000 ($35,000 to $44,000).

We gathered all the official price info in one place to present you with a graphic that lays out pricing rather well.

It’s important to note that there will be additional options available later as well as the all-wheel drive version in Spring 2018 that will bump the price upwards, probably beyond $60,000 in the just-promised performance edition.