Here’s What A Maxed Out Tesla Model 3 Will Cost
5 hours ago by Mark Kane 48Comments
The Tesla Model 3 enters the market in two battery/powertrain versions this – Standard and Long Range. We wonder how much each version will cost if maxed out.
The Long Range (310-mile) is first on the production line and will be followed by Standard (220-mile) some time in November. The difference between the two is $9,000 ($35,000 to $44,000).
We gathered all the official price info in one place to present you with a graphic that lays out pricing rather well.
It’s important to note that there will be additional options available later as well as the all-wheel drive version in Spring 2018 that will bump the price upwards, probably beyond $60,000 in the just-promised performance edition.
48 responses to "Here’s What A Maxed Out Tesla Model 3 Will Cost"
Model S please hehe :’P
You guys forgot destination… 😉
Destination is $1,200. Real MSRP of base Model 3, when it eventually comes out, will be $36,200. Model 3 with all the options ticked (excluding accessories) will be $60,700.
There’s definitely room for both Bolt EV and Model 3 in this market. Don’t think you’ll be able to lease a base Model 3 for Bolt EV prices (i.e., $200/month and $2,500 drive-off), for example.
Destination and Doc fee for the Model 3 is actually $1,000, not $1,200. And keep in mind that this single fee covers two separate fees for most ICE car sales. It covers both the Destination/Delivery fee charged by ICE car makers, and the Doc/Extra Profit fee charged by the vast majority of ICE dealerships.
The combined Dest/Doc fee of $1,000 dollars will likely be less than the combination of the two separate fees that car makers and car dealerships charge.
https://i1.wp.com/electrek.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/tesla-model-3-config-5.png?w=719&h=&crop&quality=82&strip=all&ssl=1&zoom=2
I wonder if you can go pick it up at Freemont and reduce the fee?
Yeah, I’m a cheapaz$
Destination fee is federally mandated. It can’t be waived.
That’s… weird. Do you know how that came to be?
Options cost money? Color me shocked!
At least you can avoid it by just choosing black.
That’s without AWD or Performance options.
The standard base model is a good deal. Hope they actually make them available.
CCIE — Did you even bother reading the story?
“The Long Range (310-mile) is first on the production line and will be followed by Standard (220-mile) some time in November. “
I did read the story, as well as most other articles here on the M3 in the last few days.
The AWD and Performance versions aren’t released yet. So, top price will increase significantly from what is shown.
http://insideevs.com/musk-confirms-performance-version-tesla-model-3-coming-next-year/
And, I didn’t mean that Tesla won’t produce base versions. I meant they won’t produce enough to make them available.
They’re probably losing money on the base version, and so they’ll limit its production numbers for quite a while. It only really exists to make the entry price look artificially low.
They are probably making at least 10% gross margin on base Model 3.
And will make it for all current reservation holders.
After that a expect a bump in specifications and price.
No point in making a 10 point margin car when someone else is willing to buy a 25 point margin car.
Can’t really see it.
That’s a significant chunk of the market at that price point. It’s also a spoiler: sell a low margin Tesla and another company isn’t selling a car.
They did exactly that with the Model S P40. It was introduced mostly for marketing purposes and then killed off.
True, but there was also little demand for it. I think the base 3 will see quite a bit of demand.
CCIE — That is in complete contradiction with what Tesla is putting on their websites for target dates for current reservation holders to receive their base 35K Model 3’s.
The Model 3 is actually available SOONER than the higher profit AWD and Performance models that will be at higher prices.
So do you actually have a shred of evidence to back you up? Because if you are going to contradict the plain clear language that Tesla has already made available to current reservation holders, you need to have something to back up your claims.
I stand by assertion that Tesla will make very few standard base model M3s available. They need to sell M3s with the overpriced options packages to make a profit.
I really hope I’m wrong since the standard base version is a great deal.
Time will tell…
Ah, the old Herman Cain “I don’t have facts to back this up” offer of evidence. Got it.
I’ll stick with the facts and evidence thanks. Now don’t let simple things like facts and evidence get in the way of your trolling….
*laugh*
35k$ +22% tax + import tax = affordable cca 43k€, delivery in 2019. Leaf dont let me down (I’m renault\ Nissan hater BTW :), pleeease… Hope Ionia will get battery upgrade soon.
What’s the extended warranty and maintenance package cost? Some on the boards said it’s $7000 for the Model S.
The faster Supercharging rate of that long range version is almost as much of a draw as its longer range.
BTW, I’ve noticed the Model 3 has really drawn out the trolls lately! I think the Koch Brothers are running scared. Good.
lol
I had to read your comment like 4 times to get it.
I agree, the faster SC charge rate is just as an attractive item as the larger capacity battery pack.
😛
Yep. If you think “I’ll just get the shorter range version and stop to charge up more often.” you’ll be sorely disappointed that not only do you have to stop to charge more often, you also have to stay stopped for a longer time during each stop.
It’s a double whammy that really makes the bigger battery attractive.
The base model with zero options is the best package. Other options are not enticing at those costs. I am wondering if Tesla will be forced to cancel the base model, or postpone it indefinitely.
Nope. They’ve already announced production of the 220 mile version to begin in Nov. It is right on their website. In fact, this information is even included in the first line of this story:
“The Long Range (310-mile) is first on the production line and will be followed by Standard (220-mile) some time in November. “
Dates are always subject to change.
If they get the large numbers of the $49,000 “First Production Model” that date will likely change. Base models are likely a production spot filler when there isn’t enough demand for the profitable models. If they are at capacity pushing out optioned up models, there is no sense in taking up slots for the $35k model.
They’ll probably meet the date. But, they’ll keep the number produced extremely low.
+2 to both 🙂
Just wanted to add that the first production model is actually $50k, less $1k if you insist on having it in black 🙂
Also, possibly $51.5k, depending upon how the car looks with the “standard” 18″ wheels.
My guess is all the cars we’ve seen so far, have the 19″ wheels.
IMHO 18″ sounds plenty large, but that also depends on how “fat” the rubber part is, since the 18″ is the metal’s radius.
CCIE
Why do you claim that the numbers will be low when Tesla themselves is currently telling hundreds of thousands of reservation holders that they will be able to purchase a 220 mile Model 3 within a 3 month window?
Do you have any actual evidence to contradict the dates Tesla is giving to their current reservation holders?
As I said in the other post, time will tell.
I really hope they produce tons of the standard base model. But, I doubt they can afford to.
Ah, the same old “I don’t have facts to back this up” proof that you must be right that we get around here.
So charge AC L2 charge rate is….
Standard: 42A @240VAC
Long Range: 40A @240VAC
The article on having 48A is wrong?
http://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-to-come-with-48-amp-onboard-charger/
OR?!?!?!?!?!?
The onboard charger *can* do 48A @240VAC but the EVSE they offer can only be 32A (Std) or 40A (LR)?
The FAQ says 30A for the standard. 40A for long range. The 48A was based off of unreliable info.
I’m voting for the 310 version of the car having internal chargers rated at 48A (that’s a stack of chargers, measured at their MAX capacity separate from the car).
But the cable that Tesla is providing for free with the car is for the 50A style of plug, and that cable is only rated at 40A, so Tesla I think Tesla is rating the whole thing together as the lowest rated component, which is the cable at 40A.
The 220 range version has a smaller internal unit, so it is rated less despite having the same cord.
The big question, is whether the car will recognize a connector to a 60A source, and charge at the full 48A, or if it will still charge at 40A. Or if it would need a software update for that.
50A rated at 40A is typical NEC derated value of 80% for continuous load.
I was just hoping for 48A because my circuit is 60A (48A continuous) and my EVSE is 60A capable but I had the manufacturer set it to a max of 48A.
So, at some point, Tesla intends to produce an affordable electric car? Roughly 35k?
In November……..in theory.
I thought it was %35,500.00 myself but hey, I’m all for $500 off.
🙂
$35,500.00
In Europe you can add 20%. (Transport, tax)
So we speak about ~ 70k with a fully loaded M3.
Can someone please tell me the difference between ordering the $7000 warranty/service option, and not ordering it? (not mentioned here); so $66,500 I’d assume for ALL options.
This “$7000 extended warranty” is something that some troll made up. I think some such option exists (or existed) for the Model S and they are assuming it will exist for the Model 3 and at the same price.
I would just ignore such talk until we know more from Tesla. It makes absolutely no sense that it would be the same price as the risks & cost to repair would be lower for the simpler/cheaper Model 3.
So… the supercharging rate of the two versions are at around 60 kW and 80 kW.
Not very impressive…
Higher capacity charging for the batteries is something that they should really work on.
you do understand the curve where the battery charges faster when it’s almost empty and slows down when closer to full. The S90/100 start at about 120kW and quickly decrease to 80/90 and then down to below 40 at the very top. (The curve is on their website). I suspect the M3 does the same, but the starting point is going to be lower because of the smaller number of cells in the battery pack, so perhaps starting at 90 and quickly ramping down? Time will tell, as people post their supercharging pictures.
No, that’s not the max charging rate, that is the amount of charge over time including taper starting at some unknown battery level (not zero).
The Model S actually has the same 170/30 Supercharging statistics as the 310 mile version of the Model 3. (info on Tesla’s website) The Model S is well documented to have a charge rate of ~120 kW max when the battery is fully discharged, then tapering later. The Model 3 will likely be similar with a ~120 kW max charge rate, considering they both have the same 170/30 rating.
Tesla is doing some very strange things. I just went to their site and attempted to configure a Model S – there are so few options!!! They lumped everything together to the point that there is only 4 option packages: 1) premium (which now includes the upgraded sound system and the old “cold weather” package), 2) EAP, 3) full AP, and 4) rear-facing seats. Roof options are reduced – they removed the body-color roof option. The seat color options have been reduced.
The powertrain options are about the same as before, but still, very, very odd. Musk was claiming that the Model S had over 1k possible configurations while the 3 would only have about 150. It looks like the S has under 100 possible configurations.
Yes, Tesla announced earlier in the year that they would be packaging options more like the rest of the automotive industry in order to reduce the total number of configurations available.
It looks like for better or worse, Tesla is trimming costs in manufacturing in order to be more competitive with the rest of the car makers in the world.