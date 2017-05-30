Havelaar Lets Bison Electric Pickup Roar In Canada

2 hours ago by Sebastian Blanco

An electric truck built for Canada’s extreme weather.

If you thought the concept electric pick-up truck field was already a bit crowded, get ready to find room for one more.

Today, a new start-up called Havelaar unveiled the Bison all-electric truck. Anyone familiar with the electric vehicle industry knows that it’s apparently easy as pie to say you’re going to make a cool EV, but slightly more challenging to actually bring it to market. With that in mind, let’s see what Havelaar is promising (details not yet available):

An all-electric range of 300 kilometers (186 miles)

Dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain

Design that was “inspired by nature.”

1.3 square meters (46 square feet) of exterior cargo space and 0.51 square meters (18 square feet) of lockable storage

A carbon fiber reinforced steel space frame

“Designed and tested in Canada, the E-Pickup is equipped to thrive in severe weather and challenging terrain.”

Havelaar Canada’s CEO is Tony Han, who helped launch the Havelaar Electric Vehicle Research Center (UTHEV) at the University of Toronto, which, “target[s] the advancement of power electronics for EV drivetrains, charging infrastructure, and energy storage for EVs.”

Other recent plug-in pick-up announcements include entries from Bollinger, Workhorse, and of course Tesla.

Press Release:

Havelaar Canada unveils all-electric pickup truck, the Bison TORONTO, May 30, 2017 /CNW/ – Havelaar Canada is unveiling a good news story for Ontario’s auto manufacturing sector and for prospective pickup truck owners. The first-of-its-kind all-electric pickup truck designed and tested in Canada, Havelaar’s Bison offers both the practicality of a truck and a commitment to a better environment. It is a pickup truck built for tough Canadian weather conditions and challenging terrain. ADVANCED AWD The zero-emissions Bison E-PickupTM is AWD with advanced electronic management of the vehicle dynamics. RUGGED AND SAFE The Bison features carbon fibre reinforced steel space frame, with class-leading torsional stiffness for enhanced durability and handling. Its rugged off-road capabilities allow for 54% hill start and 21% hill climb at full load. NEXTGEN WORK AND WEEKEND Underpinning the Bison is an advanced dual-motor, fully-electric powertrain driving the four corners. Our E-Pickup™ concept utilizes an advanced telemetry and innovative packaging. The Bison is a sophisticated #nextgen pickup truck with instant connectivity, touch screen display and driver assistive technology calibrated to meet both the day-to-day work demands and active lifestyle needs of adventurers. PROVOCATIVE DESIGN The Bison speaks a bold design language, punctuated with angular cladding and wedge profiles in an evolutionary leap forward from traditional pickups. With short overhangs and tires pushed to the corners, the stance conveys stability and confidence allowing for aggressive approach and departure angles. INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP Havelaar is committed to innovation as well as to its social and environmental responsibilities. Tony Han, CEO of Havelaar Canada, led the launch in 2016 of the UofT Havelaar Electric Vehicle Research Centre (UTHEV) together with UTHEV Director Professor Olivier Trescases and Associate Director, Professor Peter Lehn of the U of T Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. The cross-disciplinary partnership focuses on transformative powertrain, energy management and autonomous driving technologies to increase electric vehicle efficiency, safety, comfort, and lifetime, and reduce system costs. Havelaar is launching the Bison at the EMC show in Markham, Ontario on May 30 at 10:30. www.havelaarcanada.com

www.uthev.utoronto.ca

Source: Havelaar Canada