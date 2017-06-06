Ford Might Build Pure Electric F-150

5 hours ago by Eric Loveday

When announcing new details on the 300-plus mile range electric CUV, Ford let it be known that there’s at least a possibility that its hugely popular F-150 truck could someday be offered in full electric form.

Ford didn’t confirm that an electric F-150 is coming, but rather the automaker didn’t fully rule one out. At this point, we will take what we can get.

Raj Nair, Ford’s chief technology officer, told Business Insider the following:

“In a CUV, you aren’t too worried about payload or towing, but it’s very different for a truck. And when you put that number of cells and that much weight into the vehicle, it does cut into payload and towing.”

That’s why Ford says it will offer a hybrid F-150 in the near future. Nair stated:

“We want electrification to be a bonus. One thing that is really advantageous on the hybrid is it also becomes its own power generating source.”

That’s all fine and dandy but Tesla has a fully electric truck coming in the next couple of years and it seems as though Ford might want to compete. In regards to a pure electric F-150, Nair commented:

“I would never rule out anything like that. But right now, a hybrid version makes more sense.”

Right now, maybe. But if Tesla truck becomes a hit, you’d better believe the legacy automakers are going to want in on that market. Why wait for Tesla then when you could lead the way?

Source: Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance via Electrek