Ford Might Build Pure Electric F-150
5 hours ago by Eric Loveday
When announcing new details on the 300-plus mile range electric CUV, Ford let it be known that there’s at least a possibility that its hugely popular F-150 truck could someday be offered in full electric form.
Ford didn’t confirm that an electric F-150 is coming, but rather the automaker didn’t fully rule one out. At this point, we will take what we can get.
Raj Nair, Ford’s chief technology officer, told Business Insider the following:
“In a CUV, you aren’t too worried about payload or towing, but it’s very different for a truck. And when you put that number of cells and that much weight into the vehicle, it does cut into payload and towing.”
That’s why Ford says it will offer a hybrid F-150 in the near future. Nair stated:
“We want electrification to be a bonus. One thing that is really advantageous on the hybrid is it also becomes its own power generating source.”
That’s all fine and dandy but Tesla has a fully electric truck coming in the next couple of years and it seems as though Ford might want to compete. In regards to a pure electric F-150, Nair commented:
“I would never rule out anything like that. But right now, a hybrid version makes more sense.”
Right now, maybe. But if Tesla truck becomes a hit, you’d better believe the legacy automakers are going to want in on that market. Why wait for Tesla then when you could lead the way?
Source: Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Finance via Electrek
“Why wait for Tesla when you could lead the way”
Ford ? That’s a good one !
Yep, Ford CEO’s manage for their stock options, nothing else.
“Tesla has a fully electric truck coming in the next couple of years and it seems as though Ford might want to compete.”
This is rank speculation. They aren’t even guaranteed to launch Model 3 on time, and are borrowing money like mad to pay for the vehicle development and tooling.
“This is rank speculation.”
Tesla will unveil their new electric semi truck this sept. It’s not rank speculation
http://insideevs.com/elon-musk-tesla-semi-truck-to-debut-this-september-pick-up-truck-to-follow/
Tesla will be holding a shareholder meeting today and I expect that Musk will make it clear the Model 3 will roll out on schedule. Also the new solar roofs are already booked to the end of 2018. Connecticut is scheduled to vote on allowing Tesla to sell directly in the state and It’s expected to pass. Tesla is expected to reenter the Nevada solar roof market with utilities buying excess solar energy. New York is expected to increase Tesla stores to 16. Storage Batteries are selling as fast as the can currently make them.
“That’s all fine and dandy but Tesla has a fully electric truck coming in the next couple of years and it seems as though Ford might want to compete.”
If Tesla manages to design and produce a fully electric truck within the next couple of years, it will be a “truck” for people that WANT the look of a truck, but don’t NEED to drive a truck. It will not compete for the segment of buyers that actually need full payload and hauling capabilities of a traditional 1/2 ton, body on frame truck.
As the Ford rep stated, there are payload and towing requirements that will be compromised with the addition of such a large battery pack. Though there will be many things an EV truck will be better at than a traditional truck, payload weight/volume capacity will not be one of them…and though an electric motor can produce massive amounts of torque, they can overheat and will draw an equally massive amount of energy from the battery when actually doing truck-type work.
A Tesla truck WILL sell and maybe GM/Ford can learn a thing or two about expanding their potential customer base. Tesla sales will be based on design, speed/acceleration but not by the traditional metrics used by today’s buyers.
“If Tesla manages to design and produce a fully electric truck within the next couple of years, it will be a “truck” for people that WANT the look of a truck, but don’t NEED to drive a truck.”
I would guess that describes over half of pickup owners — at least in TX. That’s a substantial fraction of the market to surrender.
Yeh,
Most of them are grocery haulers….but if Tesla can do an electric class 8 semi. They sure as heck can do a little pick up truck.
I would guess that number is more like 80% of all truck customers across the US.
You’re clearly now aware Tesla builds 4 wheel drive cars, with two electric motors, one in the front and one in the back.
You’re also clearly not aware of the massive torque electric motors produces.
An electric truck will be far superior to any ICE truck.
They dont have much choice. It’s their cash cow. They need to create electric version ASAP or Tesla will finish them.
Previous Ford CEO history say they’ll do nothing, except press releases.
A full size pickup truck is not the same as a car, CUV, van, etc
Pickups leave the city and major highways far more often where there WILL NOT BE widespread charging infrastructure for a long time. A BEV pickup is a pure fail in this segment. A EREV on the other hand would be great.
Unless it has the Tesla charging infrastructure.
Which is essentially non-existent once you leave the city and/or major highway.
The Model X 90 has about 150 mile range with a light trailer, so a BEV will get you just far enough to get stranded.
Ever ask a buddy to bring you a jug of gas? Try that with a BEV.
Go out to cottage country. There are many places without access to the grid, let alone EV chargers.
Contractors want the truck to power tools. Why? because there is no grid yet on construction sites.
You all need to stop thinking that a pickup is like a car. IT IS NOT.
BEV pickup = fail for much of the segment
If you’re talking industrial work, there is 240VAC at every site.
If it’s Tesla, maybe you should visit the the Tesla SC website?
https://www.tesla.com/supercharger
I feel sorry for the share holders of Ford. The best they can do is buy PUT options. Here is why. The stock will head south. No battery factory to support the volume. No management that knows enough about software. And here is the strongest reason, if Ford sells all the F 150, say 1 million in 2017/2018, will that support Ford from falling? No it will not.
Ford wouldn’t even introduce an EREV F-150. We’re supposed to take a BEV seriously?
This gets a little too close to the jewels.
“This gets a little too close to the jewels.”
-pjwood
Yes. That’s what makes it so interesting. I can’t wait for Tesla to start horning in on the big 3’s pick up truck sales. I want to see them squirm.
What I can’t figure out is why Tesla is doing the electric semi first before the pick up.
The pick up truck market is huge. It’s all people buy here in AZ.
OTOH if Tesla can demonstrate an electric semi that really is credible in the market place. That pretty much opens up the whole truck market all the way down to pick ups.
Tesla probably figures the pay off is bigger with an electric semi with it’s huge maintenance and fuel costs.
Fiesta with a tiny pick up bed…9 second 0-60, 250lbs MAX payload, 95 miles of range at $46,995…Ford: “See? No want wants EV pickups”…
I’ll feel so much better being run off the road, on my electric assist bicycle, by an electric pickup truck. Saving civilization, one huge personal vehicle at a time.
I can’t wait for the Tesla Truck! A Ford EV anything, I would not even consider, as they are blatantly EV stalwarts. My old, last millennium built Ford Truck, has been collecting dust, as I load more miles on my Numi plant built 2003 Tacoma, and my 2013 Leaf.
Ford has a lot of catching up to do, and their VW press release scheme, is not going to fool anybody! Fords New CEO better come up with something better than this if he is going keep his ship from taking on too much water!
Old Tacoma and Leaf! That’s us too! And the rest of the neighbors have huge trucks with bed covers and no trailer hitch. They haul lattes. The first repair expense after our Leaf was a new battery for the truck because we almost quit using it. I watched the CEO of Boeing leave for Ford and thought he would bring the carbon fiber expertise to vehicles and except for the aluminum truck body, was disappointed. Now their CEO is been changed again, and I don’t think it will be for the better for fuel economy.
Why throw Tesla a bone for their unseen and hardly mentioned pickup? There are other automakers who are pushing hard for electric and hybrid pickups that you ignore in this article, Workhorse, Via, Havelaar.
Give those that are making a visible effort credit rather than your fanboy fav.
Ford will build an electric pickup truck someday – that is not an issue.
They unfortunately will not be the first and will probably be too late – that is the issue. If they are caught off-guard – then they could be three years behind with no competing product while they try to catch up.
I’m sure the Ford is smarter than that. Of course they are working on electric Mustang’s and electric F-150’s and Lincoln MKZ’s. They have to have these ready for 2020/2021
I’m sure GM and Ford are much father along than people give them credit for.
They just don’t hype vaporware like Musk does.
Why? Because Musk needs cash to expand and the incumbents need a smooth transition while they milk the ICE market. It’s as simple as that.
GM’s experience with EREV (aka Volt) in addition to decades of building trucks puts them in a better position than Tesla for this market. Pickup trucks are not cars.
Can’t wait to see the charging strategy for the Tesla Semi. I doubt it applies to pickups.
“They just don’t hype vaporware like Musk does.”
-F150
We’ll see if it’s vapor ware in september. If Tesla can do a semi then a pick up is easy.
Ford makes more profit on gas trucks. They need to maximize profits. They have no incentive to sell an electric pick up that has no margin.
Are you sure though? They just fired their CEO partly do to his lack of vision.
I wouldn’t be sure at all…
I’m equally sure Ford is doing nothing.
Ford is doing something – they are building tens of thousands of pickup trucks – just like Blackberry was building tens of thousands of cellphones in 2006.
I would honestly think a PHEV would be a better solution for a pickup truck. The main reason being the size of the battery you’d need to give the vehicle a decent range, especially while towing something. Not that it can’t be done. But I just think a PHEV would wind up being more affordable.
I doubt Ford is too worried about losing market share to an electric “Ridgeline” that starts at $45k. Why can’t people just wait for batteries to develop enough to make these vehicles realistic?
” there’s at least a possibility”
So when Tesla announced the S, GM and Ford said vapoware, pipe dream and many others said vapoware, will be lame, fools errand blah blah blah…..
Ford says the above, why is it not vaporware?
The only EV they have is the FFEV with sub90 AER.
http://www.caranddriver.com/ford/focus-electric
Tesla is disrupting the automotive and energy business the same way Amazon disrupted retail. Everyone except Trump seems to understand this now and is making changes to there business plan except Trump who seems stuck in a 1950’s mentality.
How much does the engine trans radiator and fuel tank weigh.. drive shafts engine and all the other mounts.. you could build a better frame that didnt need to be engineered around this stuff.. so while yes batteries weigh a lot.. what’s the offset?
And anyone wondering about electric power just needs to look at a train.. most are electric powered. The diesel makes the power the motors use.
Pickups have a lot of space.. could have big batteries between frame rails from front to back axle.. plus could add a small engine to power the electric motors.. just saying
Now wouldn’t it be funny if the new GM trucks offered a Bolt or volt type drivetrain..
Imagine if the F-150 was made out of aluminum – wouldn’t that offset some of the batteries weight penalty?
Ford CEO asked whether pigs can fly. He responded with “never say never”.
News at 11!