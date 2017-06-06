2019 Fisker EMotion Teased Anew, Will Start At $129,900

1 min ago by Sebastian Blanco

UltraCharger technology is obviously a challenge to Tesla.

The Fisker EMotion is inching ever-closer to reality. Fisker Inc. has just released three new teaser images of the 2019 production vehicle and, as you can see above and below, these pictures show a vehicle that’s noticeably different from the EMotion prototype that was teased last October. A smaller grille, less “concept-y” headlights, and some totally outlandish turn signals define the new front end. There’s a secret in that aluminum front end, too, with hidden tech that promises at least some level of autonomous driving assistance. Designer Henrik Fisker said on Twitter that the car has, “Eyes like a panther and front design with integrated LIDAR in the black center bright piece.”

Moving on to the front fenders, they’ve been toned down from the earlier vehicle but still have that pronounced Fisker curve. The charge port you can see there likely houses what Fisker is calling its proprietary “UltraCharger” technology, which will be able to charge the battery with over 100 miles of range in just nine minutes, according to the press release below. Overall, the EMotion’s battery should be good for 400 miles and a top speed of 161 miles per hour.

We expect to see the full car on August 17th.

Press Release:

Fisker Inc. Unveils First Official Teaser Photos of the All-Electric 400 mile-plus EV Range Fisker EMotion Fisker EMotion to Start at $129,900 With Ultra Large Battery Pack Los Angeles, CA (June 6, 2017)— Fisker Inc. today released the design specifications and teaser photos of their 2019 production vehicle, the Fisker EMotion. The EMotion delivers an astounding over 400-mile electric range and a top speed of 161 mph. The new EMotion is a clean sheet design from the inside out, utilizing a carbon fiber and aluminum structure to redefine the proportions of an electric vehicle. The vehicle’s design gives greater consideration than ever before to its passengers’ safety, comfort, and convenience. Fisker’s patented frontal crash structure exceeds current standards to protect all occupants. The cabin features a luxurious, spacious interior with superior rear legroom. Large ultra-light carbon fiber and aluminum wheels, developed in conjunction with Dymag, reduce rotational mass by 40%, further improving electric range. The Fisker EMotion has been proportioned to accommodate an advanced high-energy density, patent-pending battery pack and cooling system. It can be charged through the vehicle’s proprietary UltraCharger™ technology, charging over 100 miles in nine minutes. The EMotion seamlessly combines technology into the design of the vehicle. The front end’s bright aluminum centerpiece houses a LIDAR system behind a tinted screen. Side mirrors conceal two cameras, which enable panoramic, 360-degree views to the driver. The world of racing inspired some of the EMotions more daring elements. Extreme aerodynamics include frontal, side, and rear carbon aero elements, as well as a low hood line surrounded by sculptural front fenders and a tapered green house with large sculptural rear fenders. The side DLO (Daylight Opening) is finished with a signature EMotion double-polished aluminum window molding. The rear end has a dramatic section with thin taillights, and an integrated lower carbon diffuser. The vehicle will be sold directly through Fisker Inc.’s website and forthcoming experience centers. The EMotion will be serviced through The Hybrid Shop (THS), a joint venture between Fisker Inc. and THS. Fisker Service will provide its customers with a one-of-a-kind, white glove concierge service, providing Fisker owners a seamless day “free of interruption” for routine maintenance and servicing. The company will be revealing additional information throughout June 2017. Pre-orders for the vehicle will officially begin June 30th at fiskerinc.com. About Fisker Inc. California-based Fisker Inc. is an American electric vehicle OEM revolutionizing the industry by developing electric vehicles with the world’s longest EV range. The brainchild of EV pioneer and world-leading automotive designer, Henrik Fisker, Fisker Inc.’s mission is to set a new standard of excellence and performance in the electric vehicle industry, developing unique, high-performance electric vehicles with disruptive design and battery technology. To learn more, visit fiskerinc.com. About Hybrid Shop Inc. Founded in 2013, The Hybrid Shop combines years of automotive service with in-depth experience of servicing advanced electric vehicles. The Hybrid Shop currently has 36 North American and Canadian service centers that service 20,000 Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in 2016. Positioned for exponential growth, The Hybrid Shop will expand to over 400 service centers globally by 2019. Each of these service centers will go through advanced EV and Hybrid training and have access to proprietary solutions for all EV’s, Hybrids and Fisker vehicles.

Source: Fisker