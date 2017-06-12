Fisker eMotion Fully Revealed
2 hours ago by Eric Loveday 20Comments
The teasing is over. Here’s the Fisker eMotion in all its glory.
There’s no denying that Henrik Fisker’s designs are eye-catching, but what you see here is still nothing more than a computer-created image, with lots of fancy words from Fisker.
The Fisker eMotion exists on paper and on the Internet, but ample funding will be required to bring this electric vehicle to production. Fisker does say we’ll see this car in the flesh on August 17 of this year at a formal unveiling event, but it may or may not be a functional vehicle on display at that time.
We learn from an additional Tweet from Henrik Fisker that eMotion will not be equipped with the futuristic Graphene and solid-state battery technology, but rather with the more conventional NMC chemistry from “world’s leading battery Co.” which probably implies LG Chem.
According to Fisker, the 2019 eMotion will be open for pre-orders starting June 30.
The $129,900 eMotion is expensive as heck and, as such, will be a limited production/demand vehicle.
Some additional info:
- Working prototype to be revealed in mid 2017
- Delivery timeline announced mid next year
- Estimated 400 miles of range
- 161 MPH top speed
- Carbon fiber and aluminum construction
You’ll find some more eMotion details in the press release below.
Fisker Inc. Unveils First Official Teaser Photos of the All-Electric 400 mile-plus EV Range Fisker EMotion
Fisker EMotion to Start at $129,900 With Ultra Large Battery Pack
Los Angeles, CA (June 6, 2017)— Fisker Inc. today released the design specifications and teaser photos of their 2019 production vehicle, the Fisker EMotion. The EMotion delivers an astounding over 400-mile electric range and a top speed of 161 mph.
The new EMotion is a clean sheet design from the inside out, utilizing a carbon fiber and aluminum structure to redefine the proportions of an electric vehicle. The vehicle’s design gives greater consideration than ever before to its passengers’ safety, comfort, and convenience. Fisker’s patented frontal crash structure exceeds current standards to protect all occupants. The cabin features a luxurious, spacious interior with superior rear legroom. Large ultra-light carbon fiber and aluminum wheels, developed in conjunction with Dymag, reduce rotational mass by 40%, further improving electric range.
The Fisker EMotion has been proportioned to accommodate an advanced high-energy density, patent-pending battery pack and cooling system. It can be charged through the vehicle’s proprietary UltraCharger™ technology, charging over 100 miles in nine minutes.
The EMotion seamlessly combines technology into the design of the vehicle. The front end’s bright aluminum centerpiece houses a LIDAR system behind a tinted screen. Side mirrors conceal two cameras, which enable panoramic, 360-degree views to the driver.
The world of racing inspired some of the EMotions more daring elements. Extreme aerodynamics include frontal, side, and rear carbon aero elements, as well as a low hood line surrounded by sculptural front fenders and a tapered green house with large sculptural rear fenders. The side DLO (Daylight Opening) is finished with a signature EMotion double-polished aluminum window molding. The rear end has a dramatic section with thin taillights, and an integrated lower carbon diffuser.
The vehicle will be sold directly through Fisker Inc.’s website and forthcoming experience centers. The EMotion will be serviced through The Hybrid Shop (THS), a joint venture between Fisker Inc. and THS.
Fisker Service will provide its customers with a one-of-a-kind, white glove concierge service, providing Fisker owners a seamless day “free of interruption” for routine maintenance and servicing.
The company will be revealing additional information throughout June 2017. Pre-orders for the vehicle will officially begin June 30th at fiskerinc.com.
Source: Twitter
21 responses to "Fisker eMotion Fully Revealed"
For a second, I thought this was the 2nd generation Tesla model S prototype.
I thought so also, but then I noticed the lack of panel gaps and realized that this couldn’t possibly be a Tesla prototype. 😉
The gaps are for ventilation purposes, silly…you really know nothing about car design?
LOL, wink wink! If it weren’t for your obvious and continuous negative bias, we might believe you were joking.
It’s back! The boomerang effect has hit with a few surprises! Thanks Henrik for the much appreciated lines!
Hm, looks like Tesla’s Model 3 with a little bit (more) of Porsche towards the front. Specifications sound good. Just make it $100k cheaper, and it will be a huge success.
Looks like he’s got the charge port in the right spot.
It is a nice looking car. Yes, kind of like a fancy, updated Model S.
Wow. Woow. Hold Your horses.
S is 7 people car (5 adults + 2 kids).
EMotion look like 2 adults + 2 kids car. But really we will have to wait for dimensions to know that.
Henrik Fisker used to work for Tesla. The similarity was to be expected. Hey, at least it doesn’t look like a Toyota Mirai!!!
yesterday I saw the Mirai on the street, What are Toyota Thinking about when they was designing that car!!!
Leading battery Corporation?
Meaning Panasonic-Tesla aliance? 😛
Leading = cheapest!
Are you sure that LG is cheaper then Panasonics battery to Tesla?
Whait….what?!
“9 min fast charging”
Do tell….
Indeed, +500kW charging (back of the envelope), is pretty impressive.
Calc:
Suppose 0.15kWh/km , 640 km => 96 kWh
Suppose 0-80% in 9min = 76.8kWh in 9 minutes
=> 512kW charging average…
If the acceleration is comparable to Ludicrous mode, this could be some serious competition for the Model S P100D.
Only $129K before incentives (vs $140K for the P100D), gets 400 miles of range (vs 315 for the P100D), and much quicker recharging.
If they could deliver this thing within a year, Tesla would be in trouble. Of course, I kind of doubt we’ll see it on the road before 2020, so it’s probably not a real risk, as Tesla will have ample time to improve their own offerings.
I kinda doubt we’ll see it at all. At least not in the specifications described. Are they all going to be hand built, or is there a factory somewhere they had in mind?
Confused with the rear door handle – where is it? Front or back?
9 minutes ?
Where you going to charge it ??