Faraday Future Starts Testing 91 For Pikes Peak Climb
There’s more to the challenge than the height.
As promised back in February, Faraday Future is getting ready to climb Pikes Peak this summer. Today, the company released some more information about the climb attempt as part of its “testing series.” The automaker is starting a video series called, “Testing the FF 91,” which, “will chronicle the detailed testing efforts made by FF’s engineers to bring a new species of electric mobility to the market and push the limits of FF’s technology in a variety of demanding environments.” This particular demanding environment, of course, is a 12.42-mile route that takes 156 turns to reach the 14,115-foot summit.
Faraday will be tacking Pikes Peak in the Exhibition Class this year, wiht the Beta development vehicle driven by FF’s principal engineer Robin Shute.
Faraday Future has not been subtle in its attempts to wrest the EV crown from Tesla, and the hill climb attempt could be seen as the latest version of that fight. Last year, a near-stock Tesla Model S P90D raced up Pikes Peak in 11 minutes and 48.264 seconds. That was enough to set a new record in the “Production Electric Car” category, previously held by a Honda Fit (12 minutes 55.591 second).
