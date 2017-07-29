Exclusive Images From Tesla Model 3 Reveal Event

Tesla Model 3 Event
Tesla knows how to put on a show.
Last night, Tesla hosted three individuals connected to InsideEVs, one of whom hit the stage to announce the Project Loveday winner just prior to Elon Musk’s appearance.
So far, we’ve covered the event from multiple angles:
Tesla Model 3 reveal livestream
Tesla Model 3 test ride
Now we present a collection of images from the grand reveal. Enjoy!
Tesla Model 3 Event – InsideEVs / Michael Beinenson
Tesla Model 3 Event – InsideEVs / Michael Beinenson
Tesla Model 3 Event – InsideEVs / Michael Beinenson
Tesla Model 3 Event – InsideEVs / Michael Beinenson
Bria, the youngest attendee at the Tesla Model 3 party, about to take a spin!
First 50 Tesla Model 3s from the event launch on July 28th, 2017
On the stage!
Bria Loveday announces “Project Loveday” from the stage!
Almost. Almost. Wait for it…
First 50 deliveries about to happen….only another 400,000 or so left
Prep work ongoing!
…and the lady will have a water
Seems like the number 3 is popular tonight!
Tesla on stage about to handover the keys to the first 50 Model 3 owners!
Inside the Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 Interior – Here It Is!
Tesla Model 3 has arrived!
Tesla Model 3 from $35,000
They had a bar so that people drink and drive! Or should we say drink and get driven by the the autonomous Model 3?
The arm connecting the touchscreen to the dash is a lot less ugly in the production car than the release candidates.
BTW The lady couldn’t have a Shirley Temple?
Yes, a definite improvement there. It no longer looks like it was stuck on as an afterthought.
The dash is debatable, but no denying the car looks fantastic! Love the shot looking into the back seat with the sky visible through the glass roof.
Also, Ms Loveday was a much better speaker than Mr Musk! (No offence, Elon. )
It’s not even a real picture!
Elon just told me, he’s thinks you not much of poster here. 😉
Cup holders! Where are the cup holders? I only see 2, should have 6 or more!
It has two in the front and two for the rear seats
Bjorn’s video shows two at the door (like SparkEV). SparkEV has 4 front, 3 rear for 7 total, it seems Tesla 3 has 6 (4 in front, 2 in rear). For 5 passenger car, that’s barely adquate: 5 for drinks, 1 serving as trash can.
You need 6 cup holders in a 5 passenger car? Are you mixing cocktails while driving?
Where else would the 10% of drivers who claim that 200 miles of range isn’t enough keep the empty bottle they’ll need to relieve themselves in???
lol
This is my one-man cup holder usage for most times: water, coffee, jamba juice / soft drink, trash. Sometimes others are also used for phone, cup holder camera mount, passenger drink.
One can never have enough cup holders.
Um.
(Speaking as someone with 16 cupholders in my minivan)
Nice job, Bria!
That came out a little weird. Those two comments weren’t related. 😀
Merica! Land of the big gulp size cupholders!
Oooh! Good point, can Tesla 3 cup holder handle big gulps?
I Need a “Thirsty Too Ouncer” BG cup holder, or the Tesla Model 3 is not for me!
Man that white one is gorgeous!
I still can’t find a pic of the Model 3 emblem on the car, does it look like the E in tesla’s logo??
There isn’t one, at least not at the moment.
The lack of adjustable air vents up front would be a deal breaker for me. In Florida, I want the air blowing on me when I get in the car and go, then later turn it down and point not at me when the car cools down.