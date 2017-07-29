Exclusive Images From Tesla Model 3 Reveal Event

2 days ago by Eric Loveday 21

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla knows how to put on a show.

Last night, Tesla hosted three individuals connected to InsideEVs, one of whom hit the stage to announce the Project Loveday winner just prior to Elon Musk’s appearance.

So far, we’ve covered the event from multiple angles:

 Tesla Model 3 specs revealed

 Tesla Model 3 reveal livestream

Tesla Model 3 test ride

Now we present a collection of images from the grand reveal. Enjoy!

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event

Tesla Model 3 Event – InsideEVs / Michael Beinenson

Tesla Model 3 Event – InsideEVs / Michael Beinenson

Tesla Model 3 Event – InsideEVs / Michael Beinenson

Tesla Model 3 Event – InsideEVs / Michael Beinenson

Bria, the youngest attendee at the Tesla Model 3 party, about to take a spin!

First 50 Tesla Model 3s from the event launch on July 28th, 2017

On the stage!

Bria Loveday announces “Project Loveday” from the stage!

Almost. Almost. Wait for it…

First 50 deliveries about to happen….only another 400,000 or so left

Prep work ongoing!

…and the lady will have a water

Seems like the number 3 is popular tonight!

Tesla on stage about to handover the keys to the first 50 Model 3 owners!

Inside the Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 Interior – Here It Is!

Tesla Model 3 has arrived!

Tesla Model 3 from $35,000

Tags: , ,

21 responses to "Exclusive Images From Tesla Model 3 Reveal Event"

  1. Alaa says:
    July 29, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    They had a bar so that people drink and drive! Or should we say drink and get driven by the the autonomous Model 3?

    Reply
  2. Rob Stark says:
    July 29, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    The arm connecting the touchscreen to the dash is a lot less ugly in the production car than the release candidates.

    BTW The lady couldn’t have a Shirley Temple?

    Reply
    1. Pushmi-Pullyu says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      Yes, a definite improvement there. It no longer looks like it was stuck on as an afterthought.

      Reply
  3. WadeTyhon says:
    July 29, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    The dash is debatable, but no denying the car looks fantastic! Love the shot looking into the back seat with the sky visible through the glass roof.

    Also, Ms Loveday was a much better speaker than Mr Musk! (No offence, Elon. )

    Reply
    1. AlphaEdge says:
      July 29, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      It’s not even a real picture!

      Elon just told me, he’s thinks you not much of poster here. 😉

      Reply
  4. SparkEV says:
    July 29, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Cup holders! Where are the cup holders? I only see 2, should have 6 or more!

    Reply
    1. Tosho says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:12 pm

      It has two in the front and two for the rear seats

      Reply
      1. SparkEV says:
        July 29, 2017 at 6:19 pm

        Bjorn’s video shows two at the door (like SparkEV). SparkEV has 4 front, 3 rear for 7 total, it seems Tesla 3 has 6 (4 in front, 2 in rear). For 5 passenger car, that’s barely adquate: 5 for drinks, 1 serving as trash can.

        Reply
    2. Cavaron says:
      July 29, 2017 at 5:26 pm

      You need 6 cup holders in a 5 passenger car? Are you mixing cocktails while driving?

      Reply
      1. Dan says:
        July 29, 2017 at 6:06 pm

        Where else would the 10% of drivers who claim that 200 miles of range isn’t enough keep the empty bottle they’ll need to relieve themselves in???

        Reply
        1. arne-nl says:
          July 30, 2017 at 7:01 am

          lol

          Reply
      2. SparkEV says:
        July 29, 2017 at 6:22 pm

        This is my one-man cup holder usage for most times: water, coffee, jamba juice / soft drink, trash. Sometimes others are also used for phone, cup holder camera mount, passenger drink.

        One can never have enough cup holders.

        Reply
      3. All-Purpose Guru says:
        July 31, 2017 at 12:30 am

        Um.

        (Speaking as someone with 16 cupholders in my minivan)

        Nice job, Bria!

        Reply
        1. All-Purpose Guru says:
          July 31, 2017 at 12:31 am

          That came out a little weird. Those two comments weren’t related. 😀

          Reply
    3. AlphaEdge says:
      July 29, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      Merica! Land of the big gulp size cupholders!

      Reply
      1. SparkEV says:
        July 29, 2017 at 6:23 pm

        Oooh! Good point, can Tesla 3 cup holder handle big gulps?

        Reply
        1. William says:
          July 29, 2017 at 7:08 pm

          I Need a “Thirsty Too Ouncer” BG cup holder, or the Tesla Model 3 is not for me!

          Reply
  5. floydboy says:
    July 29, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Man that white one is gorgeous!

    Reply
  6. Benji says:
    July 30, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    I still can’t find a pic of the Model 3 emblem on the car, does it look like the E in tesla’s logo??

    Reply
    1. Charles says:
      July 31, 2017 at 5:39 am

      There isn’t one, at least not at the moment.

      Reply
  7. Jimmy says:
    July 30, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    The lack of adjustable air vents up front would be a deal breaker for me. In Florida, I want the air blowing on me when I get in the car and go, then later turn it down and point not at me when the car cools down.

    Reply

Leave a Reply