Elon Musk Leaves President Trump’s Council Over Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal

36 mins ago by Sebastian Blanco

Both men are doing what they said they would.

As promised, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has left President Trump’s economic council over the announcement today that Trump will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Musk Tweeted a few minutes ago that, “Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

Yesterday, he said that if Trump left the Paris deal behind, Musk would have no choice but to step away from advising the president. Trump, of course, promised during the campaign last year that he would pull the U.S. out of the agreement.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017



Musk’s contribution to the president’s economic council was controversial when he joined earlier this year. Yesterday, Musk said that he had, “done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain” in the Paris agreement. With all of Trump’s love for coal, though, a guy trying to sell him on an electric and solar future was always going to have a hard time.

Don’t know which way Paris will go, but I’ve done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

What’s Trump’s withdrawal today means for global CO2 emissions levels is going to be a big topic of discussion in the coming months.

After Trump’s visit to Europe last week, German chancellor Angela Merkel said that the U.S. could no longer be relied on. It doesn’t seem like Trump gave that much thought in this decision, though, since he put domestic politics front and center. CNN reports:

Anti-Paris voices, led by chief strategist Steve Bannon and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, appeared to win out. In conversations with his advisers, Trump has cited the affect a withdrawal would have on the states where he won by the largest margins, including in the Rust Belt and the western plains.

It should be noted that leaving the Paris agreement is not the simplest of procedures, and will take until around November 2020 to complete (which happens to also be the trigger for the next US Presidential election); although to be fair, it was the actions that were to be taken between now and then by the US (and other countries) which were of tangible value.

Following his statement of resignation from the council, Musk tweeted a follow-up factoid sure to get the President’s attention.

Under Paris deal, China committed to produce as much clean electricity by 2030 as the US does from all sources today https://t.co/F8Ppr2o7Rl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

195 nations signed the Paris deal. 194 are left, for now.

Source: Twitter