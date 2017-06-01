Elon Musk Leaves President Trump’s Council Over Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal
36 mins ago by Sebastian Blanco 7Comments
Both men are doing what they said they would.
As promised, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has left President Trump’s economic council over the announcement today that Trump will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Musk Tweeted a few minutes ago that, “Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”
Yesterday, he said that if Trump left the Paris deal behind, Musk would have no choice but to step away from advising the president. Trump, of course, promised during the campaign last year that he would pull the U.S. out of the agreement.
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
Musk’s contribution to the president’s economic council was controversial when he joined earlier this year. Yesterday, Musk said that he had, “done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain” in the Paris agreement. With all of Trump’s love for coal, though, a guy trying to sell him on an electric and solar future was always going to have a hard time.
Don’t know which way Paris will go, but I’ve done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017
What’s Trump’s withdrawal today means for global CO2 emissions levels is going to be a big topic of discussion in the coming months.
After Trump’s visit to Europe last week, German chancellor Angela Merkel said that the U.S. could no longer be relied on. It doesn’t seem like Trump gave that much thought in this decision, though, since he put domestic politics front and center. CNN reports:
Anti-Paris voices, led by chief strategist Steve Bannon and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, appeared to win out. In conversations with his advisers, Trump has cited the affect a withdrawal would have on the states where he won by the largest margins, including in the Rust Belt and the western plains.
It should be noted that leaving the Paris agreement is not the simplest of procedures, and will take until around November 2020 to complete (which happens to also be the trigger for the next US Presidential election); although to be fair, it was the actions that were to be taken between now and then by the US (and other countries) which were of tangible value.
Following his statement of resignation from the council, Musk tweeted a follow-up factoid sure to get the President’s attention.
Under Paris deal, China committed to produce as much clean electricity by 2030 as the US does from all sources today https://t.co/F8Ppr2o7Rl
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
195 nations signed the Paris deal. 194 are left, for now.
Source: Twitter
7 responses to "Elon Musk Leaves President Trump’s Council Over Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal"
Sometime I think – how could have US voted for Trump?But then I remind myself that UK voted for Brexit, Poland for Pis and so . We tend to be regressive when scared by imaginary threats and foes.
“We tend to be regressive when scared by imaginary threats and foes.”
This is especially true of climate change believers.
Mr Musk was foolish to leave the President’s CEO council over this issue.
I notice greencareports has the following disclaimer on all climate change reporting:
Green Car Reports respectfully reminds its readers that the scientific validity of climate change is not a topic for debate in our comments. We ask that any comments by climate-change denialists be flagged for moderation. Thank you in advance for helping us keep our comments on topic, civil, respectful, family-friendly, and fact-based.
Maybe something similar should be considered for this website as the weight of the scientific evidence is indisputable. Its like disputing evolution etc.
I was about to write the same, this is just keeping up with apperence from the regressiv left as he would be further attacked by msm if he continiued in the council. CA will still regulate like its a far streched arm of the EU. I personaly would like states decide on regulations for themselves. With the free marked being free again, the marked in other states will go renewable when its a cheaper alternative. And thats not looking into the deep future, thats only a couple of decades away anyways. No politicians will change that.
What, did he expect Trump to be doing Great And Wonderful Things for the environment? Nevermind the default position that having an (R) after your name means that you’re totally not going to, the dude was saying “AMERICAN COAL ALL THE WAY BABY!!” throughout the whole election.
American coal wanted to stay in the climate change pact as well. They will be hurt financially by this. They were hoping the US would be an advocate for “clean” coal on the world stage.
If Trump is going to ignore the advise of the council and most of his advisors, why bother? I supported Musks attempts to have a seat at the table. But Trump has made it clear that he isnt worth wasting a breath on.
Plus as PR and optics go, this was a very obvious exit point or ‘out’ for Musk, who received unwarranted criticism for trying to make a difference.