All 50 Plug-In EVs Compared: Price, Range + More – August 2017 US

2018 Nissan LEAF Specs, Prices Leaked
4 hours ago by Mark Kane 27Comments
In the first half of this year, plug-in electric vehicle offerings in the U.S. evolved significantly, and now consist of some 50 vehicle types and trims levels (including various battery or powertrain versions).
Several models are now defunct, while many are new. And many of those that have remained on the market have had new price adjustments or even upgraded performance to better compete with newcomers. In other words changes are everywhere.
Check out our comprehensive/updated listing (above), and also more detailed comparative graphs (below).
Among excluded models from a year ago:
New on the list this year is:
Some of the vehicles are still awaiting an official OEM/EPA announcement on pricing, range or battery capacity, but we hope the charts will help one get an overview of the market.
In general, the plug-in offerings have become more attractive, more affordable and more diversified than ever on the US market, which helps explain the record 22+ month sales growth spurt in America (full monthly sales here).
Below you will find graphic tallies and infograohics for all plug-ins, and also plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles split out individually that we hope you find helpful.
Let’s begin with a comparison of all plug-in models – ordered by net price (the base MSRP with included destination charge, less federal tax credit).
Effective prices vary from $17,050 for the electric smart, through $180,698 for the top Porsche PHEV version.
Now, the same pricing tally, but ordered by all-electric range (EPA).
In this segment, range varies from 10 miles in the least capable plug-in hybrids, through 58 miles in the least capable all-electric, to 335 miles in the most capable all-electric models.
Here we have two graphs with the 23 all-electric only models.
As you can see, there is big jump from the first group of BEVs with range of up to 125 miles and the second group of long-range models that consist of top Tesla models, and the new generation of more affordable BEVs (Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV). Soon we expect to place the new Nissan LEAF there also.
Positive is that for the first time we have two 200+ mile cars below $30,000 and one 300+ miles below $40,000.
Now it’s time for the 27 models that are equipped with an ICE in any configuration.
Especially interesting is a new model in this class, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, which is rated at a strong (for the segment) 42 miles, although we don’t expect much in the way of sales. Another strong addition is also the still relatively new (given its start/stop/start/stop…now start again roll-out) Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan rated at 33 miles.
For the most part, European models struggle to break the 20 mile mark, because well…20 miles (NEDC) is kinda a magic number for their European compliance needs.
Keeping track of all this data is quite obviously the worst job at InsideEVs, and we are always appreciative whenever helpful readers spot additional data points we can add. One can reach us via email here, or leave a handy note in the comments on anything we have overlooked.
27 responses to "All 50 Plug-In EVs Compared: Price, Range + More – August 2017 US"
The 2017 Leaf has a $10K rebate in many areas, which makes it close to the Bolt in cost/kWh
Many Ford dealers are giving the FFE a $7000 rebate. If we start talking rebates we will be here all day.
We need a comparison using TrueCar estimates (not perfect but better than MSRP and easy to obtain data). No one pays MSRP on an EV unless you are getting a Tesla. This makes the Teslas appear to be a better value than they actually are.
That’s the problem with MSRP and the dealership model. Confusion is their game.
Have fun with that.
I’d rather be a little “confused” by paying less than MSRP than the simplicity of paying exactly MSRP. I certainly am not paying $39k+ for my comfortably loaded Bolt.
+1000. I’m tired of hearing that the M3 is less expensive than the Bolt. Or that the Prius Prime is less expensive than the Volt. Both of those aren’t true based on actual sale prices.
We need to compare average sale price, minus federal tax credit. That still leaves some state rebates. But, it will give a much more accurate picture of sale price than we have using MSRP.
True Car and Edmunds TMV come to mind as sources of average sale price.
And some Bolts are being sold for as much as $4-$6k off MSRP, depending on dealer bonus certificate availability.
Much easier to just go by MSRP.
Some early ones got sold above msrp. You bought yours at msrp, didn’t you?
Don’t rub it in, if he did. Irrational Exuberance gets the better of us all now and then.
The 2017 Ford Focus Electric has the second lowest price per kilowatt-hour and the second Lowest overall price (I’m not counting the 2017 eGolf because you can’t buy it in the US). On top of the numbers the FFE is just a good quality car. It’s surprising the FFE doesn’t sale much better in relation to other EVs.
Note that Tesla isn’t giving the battery size anymore, they are giving range. Due to efficiency, maybe they don’t think their units are equivalent anyone else’s.
Perhaps you could offer up price per mile of BEV range(EPA)?
That range though. From now on it’s a minimum of 180 mile range.
I think charging infrastructure is much more important than range. If you are short on range you always stop for a fast charge but if there are no fast chargers around you’re in for a long stop no matter what your range is. Of course if you have longer range you don’t need as many fast chargers.
Well, it really depends on how you are going to use the car and when your trip profiles are like.
But having big batteries really does matter a lot. Tesla got this right and everyone else (including me) got this wrong.
Why? Because it is not just about range….it is also about charging rate. You can’t charge a small battery as fast as you can charge a big battery. So even if there are ton of DC-fast-chargers all over the place, you just can’t drive a small battery car as easily as a large battery car even if you made the exact same number of charging stops since the large battery charges up faster.
That nonlinear charging curve really makes a big difference.
And they added a DC-fast charger port so that’s nice.
But at this point, the market is not very interested in the ~100 mile range EVs. The market wants 150 or 200+ mile range EVs. If a ~100 mile range EV works for you then you can pick up a used LEAF, Fiat 500e, etc. for really cheap. So the new ~100 mile range EV market is moribund.
The 0-60 times are reversed for the Model 3 long range vs. short range (long range should be 5.1 sec.)
Also, the Bolt 0-60 is not 7 secs. It should be 6.5 secs.
Model 3 standard won’t have the tax credit when it’s all done
Some in California are due to receive it at the end of this year so the full credit will still apply…but if you don’t want it then you can not apply to receive it.
Please give models a unique color if they are not currently available for purchase. The Tesla 3 is not available outside of Tesla employees.
You can order a Model 3 now but you won’t get it for many months.
The list has other unavailable cars like the Clarity plug-in hybrid.
That Price per KWH statistic is pretty amazing.
The Chevy Bolt is listed as $610/KWH. Just a few years ago, the price of just raw cells was higher than that! Now you get those cells and a whole car to go along with it.
You’re not grading the quality of the suspension.
The BMW i3 has a very sophisticated suspension.
Great ride on good roads, better then average on bad roads.
Although, like an SUV, you’re sitting higher up, on top of the battery.
1) Good for safety, you’re sitting above the bumper, and you have better visibility.
2) You get the SUV-Reverse-Pendulum effect.
( The higher you’re off the ground the more you swing left-right-up-down on bumps. Which is why cars have a better ride then SUVs )
Or maybe that’s the SUV-Upside-Down-Pendulum effect.
Nice and Helpful list.
It would be even better if the list can separate BEV from PHEVs. For PHEVs, it would be nice to list the performance in EV mode (0-60) vs. blended mode performance.
Excellent chart.
Small typo, VW e-Golf SE with $28,995 price tag is actually 2016 model and not 2017 as mentioned. MY-2017 is still not launched and may never be launched.
Even Benz B250e is now defunct though many units of 2017s are still available for sale.
I love to have the comparison chart as a spreadsheet that could be sorted by different columns, so you could look at the lowest or highest of each one. Something like what Voltstats.net does. Or give us a download. Tnx