All 50 Plug-In EVs Compared: Price, Range + More – August 2017 US

4 hours ago by Mark Kane

In the first half of this year, plug-in electric vehicle offerings in the U.S. evolved significantly, and now consist of some 50 vehicle types and trims levels (including various battery or powertrain versions).

Several models are now defunct, while many are new. And many of those that have remained on the market have had new price adjustments or even upgraded performance to better compete with newcomers. In other words changes are everywhere.

Check out our comprehensive/updated listing (above), and also more detailed comparative graphs (below).

Among excluded models from a year ago:

BMW i3 REx (old 22 kWh version)

Cadillac ELR

Chevrolet Spark EV

Ford Focus Electric (old 23 kWh version)

Mitsubishi i-MiEV

Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid (previous generation)

smart ED (previous generation)

Tesla Model S 60, 60D, 90D

Tesla Model X 90D

Toyota Prius PHEV previous generation

New on the list this year is:

Honda Clarity Electric

Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid

Hyundai IONIQ Electric

Mercedes C350e

Kia Soul EV (new with 111 miles range)

MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (2017) & Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid (2017)

smart ED (new generation)

Tesla Model 3 (Standard & Long Range)

Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine

Some of the vehicles are still awaiting an official OEM/EPA announcement on pricing, range or battery capacity, but we hope the charts will help one get an overview of the market.

In general, the plug-in offerings have become more attractive, more affordable and more diversified than ever on the US market, which helps explain the record 22+ month sales growth spurt in America (full monthly sales here).

Below you will find graphic tallies and infograohics for all plug-ins, and also plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles split out individually that we hope you find helpful.

All Plug-ins

Let’s begin with a comparison of all plug-in models – ordered by net price (the base MSRP with included destination charge, less federal tax credit).

Effective prices vary from $17,050 for the electric smart, through $180,698 for the top Porsche PHEV version.

Now, the same pricing tally, but ordered by all-electric range (EPA).

In this segment, range varies from 10 miles in the least capable plug-in hybrids, through 58 miles in the least capable all-electric, to 335 miles in the most capable all-electric models.

BEVs

Here we have two graphs with the 23 all-electric only models.

As you can see, there is big jump from the first group of BEVs with range of up to 125 miles and the second group of long-range models that consist of top Tesla models, and the new generation of more affordable BEVs (Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV). Soon we expect to place the new Nissan LEAF there also.

Positive is that for the first time we have two 200+ mile cars below $30,000 and one 300+ miles below $40,000.

PHEVs & EREVs



Now it’s time for the 27 models that are equipped with an ICE in any configuration.

Especially interesting is a new model in this class, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, which is rated at a strong (for the segment) 42 miles, although we don’t expect much in the way of sales. Another strong addition is also the still relatively new (given its start/stop/start/stop…now start again roll-out) Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan rated at 33 miles.

For the most part, European models struggle to break the 20 mile mark, because well…20 miles (NEDC) is kinda a magic number for their European compliance needs.

Keeping track of all this data is quite obviously the worst job at InsideEVs, and we are always appreciative whenever helpful readers spot additional data points we can add. One can reach us via email here, or leave a handy note in the comments on anything we have overlooked.