Report: Electric Vehicles Won’t See Price Parity Until 2025 Or Later
According to a recent Bloomberg report, electric vehicles will remain at an economic disadvantage until around 2025, because battery prices are too high.
Continental’s Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer said in a phone interview:
“High battery costs, limits to driving ranges and charging times mean that electric cars won’t have an economic advantage over combustion engines until 2025.”
It seems a bit negative, but we tend to look at it from another point of view, “traditional petrol cars will be at an economic disadvantage from 2025 going forward” – and we are A-OK with that assessment.
Anyway regardless of the context in which one takes the outlook, Continental seems to be happy with the eventual transition to EVs, as they will sell powertrain setups for some ~3,000 euros as opposed to the 750 euros for conventional combustion cars.
“In the long term, the electric-car market is very attractive for suppliers like Continental, whose customers include the world’s biggest automakers. Continental stands to benefit because it’ll eventually be selling electric powertrain parts valued at 3,000 euros as opposed to the 750 euros from conventional combustion cars, Schaefer said.”
““Our customers have a fireworks of new electric models in the pipeline that’ll hit the market in 2019 and 2020,” said Schaefer. “They and we have our hands full to get these new models ready.””
Another insight from Continental is that the $10 billion worth of EV investments currently underway from Volkswagen and Daimler over the next 5 years, will take years to payoff; which doesn’t particularly seem all that insightful – pay today to profit tomorrow.
That is assuming no one comes up with a better, more efficient and cheaper battery I guess? I fully expect we will start seeing solid-state batteries in cars by 2020 and it will accelerate quickly. Solid-state batteries will be much more energy dense so you can use a smaller and lighter battery and still go further. Also they will charge faster and require much less cooling, all of which will radically improve future EVs.
For sedans, electric cars like tesla model 3 are already to be much cheaper than their equivalent perfornance gas car in 2017, despite a 20+% margin. This prognosis misses the point even without the next breakthrough in battery tech.
When talking about price parity they never mention the market segment.
The most useful segmentation is the European A-segment(mini) through F-segment (large) in car sizes.
In the F-segment Tesla is very competitive and price parity was reached a few years back.
The new Tesla Model 3 will be in the D-segment and the competition in the Entry-level luxury car segment from BMW, Audi, MB, Lexus etc. will have a hard time to compete on price or performance.
Around 2025 the battery prices are expected to be low enough to reach price parity for most offerings in the A-segment.
So the question is, price parity with which cars?
Do they know what they are talking about at Continental, or are they as clueless af Mark Fields?
+1
Without the battery, I think that the BEV will be comparable to the ICE vehicule before 2025.
But automakers will have to add the price of the 50-60kWh cells at the final price tag.
Actually the price tag of the Renault Clio for the entry level in France is 13,500€ incl. VAT.
A Renault Zoé with 55kWh of battery won’t be under 22,000€ incl. VAT. in 2025 ( in the eventually that Renault sells the battery).
In one hand, an ICE vehicule will last for 250,000km or a little more. And in the other hand, a BEV can last for 500.000km.
People have to see a biger picture when they buy a BEV, and not just the price tag.
2025 price of 55kWh battery below €3,000 for purchase cost by automakers.
What electric powertrain costs do you expect to keep the Zoe price that high in 2025?
I think the battery will cost more than 3,000€. Probably it will be more about 6,000€ excl.VAT.
I prefer to be sceptical to prevent bad news.
That price point will be passed before 2020 by Tesla and LG-Chem will follow in 1-2 years.
The last decades prices have halved every 5 years.
That isn’t the only opinion on the subject.
http://www.greencarreports.com/news/1110619_ubs-study-predicts-electric-car-cost-parity-in-europe-in-2018
People tend to forget electric cars currently are successful when they get government subsidy. For example in US market, you get about $7.5-$10k off an electric car. In order to become mainstream, they need to be competitive on their own, so at least for the foreseeable future, the battery cost reduction will be offset by reduction in subsidies.
At first EVs suffered from vicious cycle where expensive batteries meant high price tag which meant automakers could not reach economies of scale and recoup their investment.
If you spend billions on R&D and tooling the factory and then only sell 10000 cars a year it is going to hurt.
But as the cost of batteries keeps falling and a manufacturer can sell 200 000 EVs a year then these other costs will fall as well making EVs even more competitive. It is not just about batteries!
I can buy a used 2014 Nissan Leaf for cheaper than I can get any comparable used 2014 I.C.E. vehicle.
Tesla gave away 15 kWh of battery in the last of the model 60s. Yes you can unlock those 15 kWh for 2500$, but not everyone will.
It is hard to imagine battery costs currently exceed 100$ Per kWh for Tesla when you consider that they are probably trying to at least break even when maybe only 60% of S60 owners would upgrade (I.e. 0.6X167$= 100$/kWh)
What a load….Price parity is here for the performance you get with an EV versus an ICE. It will only get better with time.