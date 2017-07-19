Dealership Posts Head-To-Head Comparison Of Chevrolet Bolt, Volt – Video
Capitol Chevrolet of San Jose, California gives us a concise and informative compare and contrast take on Chevrolet Bolt vs. the Chevrolet Volt.
This four minute piece breaks down the differences between the two General Motors’ plugins, to help you make an informed decision. It takes a look at the cars in five categories: exterior, interior, safety, performance, and charge time. Let’s take a look at what the dealership shared.
Obviously as the spot is put out by a Chevy dealer, consider the source, but overall we find the segment to be a sold promo for the cars, and a credit to the advertising department of Capitol Chevrolet.
Exterior
Though the names can be confusing, there’s no confusing the look of the two Chevys. The Volt is more conventional and “sedan-like”, whereas the Bolt is taller and looks like a crossover. Both share very similar 17-inch, machined aluminum wheels.
Interior
While both cars officially seat five, the Bolt has headroom and legroom to spare. Both are hatchback style vehicles with 60/40 split-folding rear seats. However, the Bolt tops the Volt in trunk/hatch space, at 16.9 cubic feet to 10.6 cubic feet, respectively.
The Bolt and the Volt have Chevy MyLink infotainment systems and digital driver information displays. You can get both with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the Bolt’s interactive touchscreen is over two inches larger, and it also offers a wireless charging station.
Safety
The Volt offers lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward safety awareness. The Bolt is the first Chevy to have the available virtual 360-degree bird’s eye view camera system.
Performance
Bolt: 200 horsepower, 266 pound-feet of torque, zero-60 mph in less than 6.5 seconds, 238 mile all-electric range
Volt: 149 horsepower, 294 pound-feet of torque, zero-60 mph in less than 7.5 seconds, 53 all-electric miles, 420 mile combined range
Charge Time
The Bolt adds 90 miles of range in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. Fully charging the Bolt takes nine hours when using a 240-volt charging system. The Volt will fully charge in about 4.5 hours with a 240-volt system. If you use a 120-volt plug, it takes 13 hours.
Video Description via Del Grande Dealer Group on YouTube:
2017 CHEVY VOLT VS. BOLT | Head to Head Comparison Review | DGDG.COM
Which car is right for you? The 2017 Chevy Volt or the 2017 Chevy Volt? In this video we do an in depth review of the 2017 Volt, an electric hybrid, and the 2017 Bolt an all electric vehicle to see where they stack up against each other.
Honestly, I can’t understand GM’s thinking on the names…
It’s all electrical. Bolt, Volt, Spark, Arc.
Totally agree – this is very confusing, and makes it much harder to sell the Bolt EV.
Especially in Spanish-speaking populations…
While I agree it isn’t the best choice of names, is it bad if folks end up purchasing a Volt over a Bolt or vice versa?
This was really put well together considering it came from a dealership.
Useful, about as balanced as I think anyone can ever expect from a GM dealer. I shall re-watch this video on July 28th after the Tesla Model III reveal. I may twitch at the lack of a tripod and the auto-focus gaffes in this video, second time through.
Glad to see that the 90’s production music is still being used today. It’s not like that is the sort of thing that improves year over year.
Cool. I like the “liftback” term for the Volt to differentiate the styling of the two.
Don’t think most people realize how much power the Bolt EV has.
It’s Volt for me…don’t get why GM missed the opportunity to make the Bolt a true CUV.
They were going after range, sacrificed quite a bit in the process. It is not too late if they are serious.
Perhaps there will be a Cadillac or a Buick version to answer to the Jauguar I-Pace.
Trying to keep the price down. To have that range with AWD would mean a bigger battery. That and the extra motor would add to the price.
That is ICE car thinking. By putting different gearing and size of motor in the front than the back, AWD in an electric car can actually increase the range with the same battery.
I grew up in the frozen north. My first car was a three cylinder, 2 stroke, FWD Saab. They made RWD Corvettes look foolish in ice racing. I have driven through snow storms in FWD cars, getting passed by fools in AWD cars, only to pass them later, as they stood next to their AWD down in the ditch. You can accelerate faster in low traction conditions with AWD, but that is about the only “advantage” on road.
If you are going to go get chummy with DGDG, tell them to stop sending me service requests on my brand new Bolt every month!
Jeezzzzzzz
Volt beats Bolt…until such time Bolt has access to a convenient and reliable Super-Charging Network.
Volt is not sedan like, its a hatch with 5 doors. And Bolt is a Crossover with 5 doors and height more than 5 feet / 1.5 m.
Bolt is certainly more functional for its size. Only when its sales expand to all states and then to other countries, we will know which one sells higher.
I don’t think the Bolt has any chance of selling more than the Volt, at least not until EVs get more established. Right now the Volt really is in the sweet spot of offering enough electrical range, while not suffering from the inconvenience of not being able to drive long distances. On top of that the Volt is cheaper, even though it’s arguably a more functional vehicle.
At some point if battery costs come down enough the Bolt should end up cheaper than the Volt, and at that point there will probably be better charging infrastructure in place. I could see the Bolt then take the sales lead.
I’m holding off on the Bolt until Chevy gives it: a moonroof, power adjustable seats, adaptive cruise control, and finally a garage door opener.
It’s odd, my local dealer has 14 Bolt EVs in stock but only 1 Volt.
I wonder how many more Volt sales we could have if they and other dealers stocked more of Volts?
Doesn’t the Bolt also have lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward safety awareness?
Its true that the BOLT ev is not a perfect car, and future GM products will be a greater value.
However the car is good enough for the price that I simply had to have one – an emotional if not sufficiently intellectual reason.
More pragmatic people than myself will probably purchase the VOLT, a very fine alternate product, which is much more luxurious and well-appointed assuming you spend the same amount of money.
But in the BOLT’s pragmatic favor is it is probably a better small family hauler, and it is ALL ELECTRIC – the primary reason why I purchased it.
You won’t be disappointed Bill, I made that same decision you’re considering back in Dec. 2016 getting the Bolt EV over the Volt. Clincher for me was it’s all electric.
I love driving the car… Got mine at the end of February and already have 9200 miles on it.
Get your own test drive (if there are any nearby).
The video is a little misleading in that it is not really just that the Volt has an advantage of longer range compared to the Bolt: 420 miles vs. 238 miles. The real advantage of the Volt is that AFTER that 420 miles you are ready to drive another 370 miles after 5 minutes of refueling. The Bolt will require over an hour of charging and that’s assuming you can even find a DC charger to use.
Until the days comes where charging is A LOT faster and non-Tesla charging stations are A LOT more prevalent, the Bolt is really limited to local and regional driving. You can take the Volt anywhere.
I’ll think of you and what a Bolt is limited to every time I take my Bolt on a long trip.
You can’t “think” your way out of this reality.
For a full charge the Bolt will take 60-90 minutes. Take a look at the PlugShare map. The East and West coasts are fairly well covered, but in the rest of the country charging stations are generally clustered only around major population centers. Several states have only a few chargers or none at all.
I think this will change with time, but for now only Tesla owners can count on nationwide coverage and even they still have the problem of lengthy charge times that add several hours to the time required for long trips.
A good comparison, but they could have thrown some more positive EV facts in. Like how much the average driver is likely to save on fuel costs. How convenient it is , to just plug in at home and be ready to go in the morning.