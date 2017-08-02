Daimler Decides On Duesseldorf For Production Of Electric Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Daimler is now officially ready to move forward with its plans for the electric Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Nearly a year ago, Mercedes-Benz began plans to design its next-generation Sprinter vans to accommodate electrification. At the time, Mercedes said that the vans would come to market in 2018 or 2019. The Detroit Bureau explained:
“…vans from Mercedes-Benz will be capable of supporting both battery electric propulsion and autonomous driving features in the future…”
“If market demand supports it, the next generation Sprinter will use electric powertrains and autonomous driving…”
As we previously reported, Mercedes-Benz found a volume customer for its upcoming all-electric Sprinter and Vito vans. Daimler strategic partner Hermes plans to buy 1,500 of the electric vans by 2020. The partnership is set to begin in Germany in 2018. Hermes hopes to be emission free in all inner-city German areas by 2025. Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans said:
“Electric drive is a key technology for urban transport – especially in commercial use. Last-mile deliveries must become more efficient and – in specific applications – emission-free. Last year, we announced that we will put a Mercedes-Benz electric van into series production again; our first one was in 2011. We are proud that we can already announce that Hermes will be our first customer – and with a significant number of vehicles at that. This is a specific implementation of our plans for tailored industry solutions in cooperation with our customers. Hermes requires mid-size and large vans with electric drive for its applications. We can meet both needs with high-quality, reliable and safe vehicles that set high standards also in terms of driver ergonomics”.
Since then, Mercedes has been working to decide on which plant to transition for electric Sprinter production. Now, Daimler is in the process of investing 300 million euros into the Duesseldorf production line. According to Mercedes-Benz, Duesseldorf will be the primary production facility for the next-generation electric Sprinter plant.
The statement doesn’t really say they’ll make an EV Sprinter. It says they think they could.
This statement suggests they will:
Daimler strategic partner Hermes plans to buy 1,500 of the electric vans by 2020.
That type of vehicles are very common in Europe and 1500 by 2020 is just an extended validation test.
“Mercedes-Benz began plans to design its next-generation Sprinter vans to accommodate electrification.”
To “accommodate electrification”? So it is not a clean-slate design but instead something shared with the ICE version? It will probably be a bit kludgy then.
The whole idea of a platform for ICE/natgas/EV/hybrid/etc was done by VW with their Golf but that didn’t work out so well. We just got an obsolete LEAF clone delivered 5 years after the original LEAF.
With these large-ish vans (compared to the compact one very common in Europe), it’s actually a lot less of a compromise to accomodate both drivetrain types. They tend to have high floors anyway, to provide a completely flat loadspace — either the engine/transmission or battery can go underneath.
Also, since they’re intended for “last-mile” deliveries, they don’t need to go fast or be efficient at speed — aerodynamics don’t matter.
Good point. They have lots of space underneath to fit batteries unlike cars that are more cramped.
Have you guys seen the promotion that Tesla will be adding more service centers, superchargering stations, and more mobile technicians?
Well in that promotion, the mobile technician showed up to the rescue of a Model S in a Tesla branded Ford Transit. Now that we have that out of the way, here are my questions:
1. Do you see Tesla placing orders of the Mercedes Benz Sprinter EV when available to substitute making further orders of the Ford Transit?
2. If Tesla doesn’t buy Sprinter EVs at a time when Tesla intself doesn’t have a 1st party EV solution for it’s mobile technicians, how will that make you feel about the company and the message they would be sending across?
Already late to the show, these guys are interesting.
https://charge.auto/#
So nice to see that Daimler now plans to make an electric van. In 2014, DHL (Deutsche Post) went to Daimler and asked: “Hey, we need kinda 36000 EV vans, over the next couple of years, what can you offer?”.
Daimler offered to do a study with some prototypes and asked for few years time and 20 Million Euro in advance to pay for the study.
Deutsche Post went ahead, bought a start-up, designed a vehicle for their purpose and has (as of Mid 2017) already produced >3000 EV-vans in a fully owned factory for their fleet, currently on the road in Germany, Netherlands and also Austria. Some months back they started selling the vehicle (called “Streetscooter”) to the public as well, and they are ramping production capacity to 20 k per year by End of 2017, in by then two factories.
Whereas the “experienced” Daimler did their official announcement that they will built an EV van “soon” with an ICE (!) on display that had a sign on it that it will “soon deliver parcels 100% electric”. Kinda embarrasing not even trying to pretend that they have a working prototype…
I think we need a follow up article on Deutsche Post by the good folks at Inside EVs. That would be fun if they were so successful at making E-Vans they had to go into business producing them for others.
Take that Daimler…
That would be cool. Maybe some Europe outlet could get a drive of one. Hey Fully Charged, give DHL a ring!