All Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Recalled In US And Canada – Details
9 hours ago by Jay Cole 19Comments
Talk to any customer who ordered a 33 mile, extended range Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid late last year, and they will tell you it hasn’t been the smoothest road to get their plug-in minivans.
Despite production starting in Windsor, Ontario in late November, there had been a few delays and quality control holds since, ones that caused the first real deliveries delayed until late April.
Perhaps there should have been one more, as Fiat US has voluntarily recalled 1,677 Pacifica Hybrids registered through June 9th, 2017 – 1,368 in the US, and 309 in Canada.
(sidenote: at least we know the exact sales level for the plug-in minivan to date through mid-June)
The company notes feedback from a “small number” of customers leading to the discovery that certain diodes my stop functioning – which causes propulsion loss (which is kind of a problem). We have heard incidental reports of that failure happening while the vehicle was in operation.
Thankfully, FCA says it is not aware of any related injuries or accidents as it relates to this issue. Affected owners of 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans will be notified of the issue and to schedule service. For customers concerned today, Chrysler is reportedly offering loaners.
Concerned owners can also call Fiat’s Customer Care Center at 800-853-1403 for further details. On the ground reports point to a current halt in new Pacifica Hybrid sales at the moment while the logistics of this recall/repair is worked out. Given the season, that is likely “it” for the 2017 model year.
Hat tip to Chih Long L!
21 responses to "All Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Recalled In US And Canada – Details"
Well, it’s a Chrysler.
Mark,
This is a great app for that type of power hungry vehicle. GM should already have done this with Voltec but Chrysler copied their power train and put it into a Mini Van.
Perfect App.
but I kind of agree on the Chrysler slam.
A post on TMC says that all the cars have to go back to the Windsor factory for the fix and customers will be provided a loaner for the duration. I really don’t understand what would warrant that procedure over spending the time and effort to produce the documentation, parts, and materials for the dealers to perform the recall.
Clearly they never should have released the cars from the extended quality hold that ended in April.
Hey Mike,
I am not 100% sure this is the case for these Pacifica Hybrids current since they put out this official release.As we understood it over the past few weeks – recent/current orders were put on hold, and the in transit/non registered cars were turned back around to get the fix.
Now that we have an official recall, the wording seems to intimate that the Pacifica plug-ins will be returned to the dealers themselves for service once Chrysler has the part/service bulletin out, and FCA will send out those notes and schedule service times.
Will see if we can get some more clarity on that once over the next couple days…otherwise if there intention was to ship them back to the point of origin, why wouldn’t they just ask all the owners to return the minivans to dealers straight away?
With that said, it’s a little confusing, we have been following the Pacifica Hybrid since it started production in late November 2016, and there has been a lot of different things happening along the way.
Update: As we understand it now (the info was a bit hazy at first), the repairs will indeed take place at the dealership, and should only be a day-stay, apparently not a complicated process.
The kicker is that the parts are reportedly not yet in stock for the dealer to order/receive…hence the report of loaners being available for those who would rather not drive their minivans in the meantime.
Jay – all I know is what I read. The TMC post referenced an article at Clean Technica which in turn referenced this GAS2 article:
http://gas2.org/2017/06/12/red-alert-chrysler-pacifica-hybrid-minivans-recalled/
That article quoted a forum post which stated “All Pacifica Hybrids out in the wild will need to have their cars also returned to Windsor for the same fix although dealers (at least mine) have not been instructed to contact those clients yet.
…
My car is now back in Windsor (arrived this morning) and will be shipped direct via truck to my dealer on June 16th, there’s even a truck load time in the system! That means shipping for delivery is being expedited as that is not the usual routing for any new vehicles.”
This is a good product in terms of “intention”.
But knowing that it is FCA product, it is always kind of worrying to commit to it for the long term. But family will tend to use it a lot so quality/reliability is absolutely a must.
I really hope that Honda or Toyota offers a similar version at least but it doesn’t appear they want to.
GM should do it in their SUVs/Crossovers, but they are taking it extremely slow. Hopefully there will be a big surprise! But I have been saying it for over 5 years now so I don’t have much hope left.
Anyone know which diodes and where? Inverter? Dcdc? Bms? Vcu?
If they are sending them back to the factory and giving out the loaners, you’d think it would be about a wash to just give the owners new vehicles then re-sell the fixed vehicles as used after fixing them.
Chrysler is known for creating bad-ass hemi-powered muscle cars but they can’t make a decent green vehicle. It doesn’t take much to bribe crooked auto execs and big oil has deep pockets. Who Killed the Electric Car? ALL of the established automakers, not just GM.
“Minican” should be “minivan” unless an intentional slight. 😉 😉
Definitely an unintentional slip, albeit slightly amusing. Fixed, thanks CC!
According to me it is a very nice vehicle. I bought it despite expecting the possibility of recalls. I still love it and do not blindly blame Chrysler for it like some others.
Certain diodes?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flyback_diode
When switching inductive loads (like a motor winding) you have to have a diode to dissipate the voltage spike that occurs when you switch off the load. If you lose those you’ll start to blow driver transistors in short order and soon after you’ll be stranded.
When Chrysler said they were releasing an electric minivan with 33 miles of range I kinda hoped that was referring to the electric only range not the total lifetime range of the car before it needed replacing.
Dose this remind anyone of the half shaft problems Fiat had with the 500?
Fix It Again Tony
I guess this is expected when your CEO says EVs are bad because we don’t know how to build them.
It’s a shame since it is an excellent drivetrain and packaging. Hopefully they can get this fixed before they kill its reputation (and the SUV to follow).
Now now, let us not jump to conclusions…
According to Consumer Reports, most Chrysler vehicles are unreliable. Same with Jeep, Fiat, and Dodge. They are not treating this plug-in any differently. 🙂
They should have never made a hybrid Pacifica in the first place. In fact they should have redesigned the Caravan alongside the Pacifica as with past years. Oh, but the CEO doesn’t care about the history of Chrysler or the van that invented the minivan. The Caravan will live on whether they discontinue it or keep making it. It’s really a shame that Sergio cares more about the Pacifica or otter vehicles such as Fiat then tue Dodge Caravan.