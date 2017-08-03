Chevrolet Bolt Beats Out Tesla Model S To Become Consumer Reports’ Range Champion
2 hours ago by Eric Loveday 77Comments
The Chevrolet Bolt has more real-world range than any Tesla model Consumer Reports has ever tested.
Consumer Reports has completed its benchmark testing of the Chevy Bolt and found it to offer more real-world range than any other electric vehicle it’s ever tested.
The Bolt achieved 250 miles on a single charge, in Consumer Reports’ own independent testing (testing methods here). That beats out its EPA-estimated 238 miles of range and in fact put the Bolt ahead of two Teslas previously tested by Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports notes that its rigorous testing methodology often results in vehicles falling short of their official EPA figures. For example, here are the figures from testing the two Teslas:
- 2016 Tesla Model S 75D, 235 miles achieved vs. 259-mile EPA estimate
- 2016 Tesla Model X 90D, 230 miles achieved vs. 257-mile EPA estimate
Consumer Reports adds:
“In our electric-vehicle range test, we put the Bolt head to head against our 2016 Tesla Model S 75D. The Tesla ran out of juice at 235 miles, while the Bolt motored on for another 15 miles.”
Of course there are longer range Teslas out there, but that’s not the point. Consumer Reports is attempting to compare the semi-affordable Bolt against the cheapest Tesla it had available for testing purposes. Consumer Reports clearly spells this out by stating the following:
“Tesla has upgraded the Model X 90D to a longer-range 100D. A new Tesla Model S or X 100D would probably beat the Bolt’s range, but you’d have to pay $100,000 or more for one of those cars. CR has not yet tested the range on those versions.”
“And when it comes to price, you could just about buy two Bolt EVs (starting at $37,495, including $875 for the destination fee) for the price of that Tesla Model S 75D (which starts at $75,700, including destination and documentation fees). Both are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. Our Bolt Premier cost $43,155 and our Tesla cost $85,670, which includes the cost to upgrade from the 60D to the 75D.”
Additionally, the publication is attempting to point out that the EPA estimate for the Bolt is like on the low side, whereas the estimate for the Tesla was not achievable in testing.
Source: Consumer Reports
77 responses to "Chevrolet Bolt Beats Out Tesla Model S To Become Consumer Reports’ Range Champion"
I not only believe it… I think Consumer Reports was driving aggressively to get those numbers! lol
I get 260-270 miles daily. So this week I started using Hilltop Reserve mode (Charges to about 90%) and I am getting 225-235 miles.
Last time I charged “full” with hill top reserve active (which only charges to ~88%), the GOM stated I had 238 miles of range. I chuckled. 🙂
Lol!
Chevy must have a special piece of software that turns on the Hill Top Reserve when charged before EPA range tests are being conducted. Deceitful! Scandelous!
Hilltop reserve mode is a great option to possibly reduce battery degradation, glad you’re experimenting with it.
In fact, I wish the called it something else. Charging to only 90% has more utility than just a reserve for coming down hills, it can prolong your battery life too. 😉
Very true! If I can basically get the EPA range while also prolonging my battery’s life? Why not!
*waiting for obligatory “Consumer Reportz paid off by GM! Bolt sux becuz no Superzchargin!” comments from anti-GM trolls*
I usually get 260-270 miles of range from a single charge in real world driving. 238 is definitely conservative.
And hey, that Bolt above looks familiar!
I believe their tests, any why not? They didn’t test the longest range Telsa.
The data also doesn’t provide any reason to believe that fast chargers still aren’t a MAJOR problem for the Bolt. If I can only go 125 miles from the sparsely positioned DCFC, it’s not a good car for trips, full stop. Someday that won’t be an issue, but *today* DCFC expansion is moving at an absolute snails pace.
Totally right.
Without a realistic L3 network, you’re still limited to a 125 mile radius.
Note “realistic”. A couple of stations by Nuggets/Whole Foods/Savemart aren’t very conducive for long distance driving.
Throw in a bunch of Leafs and i3’s hogging said in-town chargers courtesy of a free program, you’d be hard pressed to find a spot.
Oh yea, that network can barely charge at 40kW due to a 100A limit.
Why do you say 125 mile radius? Clearly the Bolt can go 200+ miles before recharging. I’m pretty sure there are DCFC chargers along major interstates within 200 miles of each other.
He means 125 away, 135 back home, because of the limited DC charge network for most Americans, aside from the Supercharger Network.
Its usefulness depends on where you live and how far you are driving. For a 600 mile road trip, a Tesla or Volt is the way to go. If you drive long distances constantly, the Bolt is not the EV for you.
I basically never drive that far. Maybe twice a year. Normally our long distance trips are by plane, not car.
But for our more regular trips to Austin, San Antonio, and Oklahoma? The Bolt can make it in one go without a charge in between. We just recharge at DCFC once we reach our destination.
I covered 916 miles in my 238 mile Bolt over the course of 2 1/2 days. Even using the expensive EVgo fast chargers, my total charging costs were still well below what a 30 mpg gas car would have cost, and even slightly cheaper than a 50 mpg Prius’ fuel costs.
Was my trip just as fast as a gas car? Nope, but as most of my charging stops aligned with breaks I needed to take (bathroom/food), the drive was actually more relaxing than trips I’ve taken in an ICE.
How do you get such high efficiency?
These numbers by CR are very close to those of tested officialy by South Korean government agency. Their testing results are mostly stricter than EPA numbers. (more reallistic?)
Bolt EV – 383km (same as EPA)
Ioniq Elec – 191km (less than)
Tesla MS 75D – 360km (much less)
Tesla MS 90D – 378km
Tesla MS 100D – 451km
How odd that the Tesla range seems to have such a weak correlation with battery pack size, based on the results you listed:
75D to 90D, a 20% increase in pack size results in only a 5% increase in range?
90D to 100D, a 11% increase in pack size results in a 19% increase in range?
It’s because the 90 battery is not much bigger than the 75 in reality. Everyone sort of fudges their battery numbers, including Tesla. The 90 is more like an 84 and the 75 is more like a 72. Add the extra weight of the bigger pack and it’s not a surprise. No wonder they discontinued the 90.
Have to be careful here. This was an S and an X being tested. The X is much higher profile and less aerodynamic. It wasn’t a 75D > 90D S (It was a 75D S and a 90D X). If they did a 90D or 100D Model S it would have been way beyond the Bolt, but they didn’t.
Range test methodology isn’t shown in CR web site, only the various other tests they do. Without knowing the methodology, I have no idea if Bolt is better. They could’ve been doing lots and lots of braking, which seem to be the case based on Bolt data. Regen would lose more on heavier Tesla S.
They should make graphs like I did for SparkEV. Then we’d know if the range is better in all cases or just some.
http://sparkev.blogspot.com/2016/03/range-polynomial.html
The video details the test. 65mph no a/c or heat. Highway route. Both cars tested at same time on same route.
So the “aero brick disaster” Bolt outperformed the much slicker Model S and X at highway speeds, despite having a 20-35% smaller battery. Very intersting indeed.
WHEN IT COMES TO PRICE YOU CAN JUST ABOUT BUY 2 BOLTS FOR THE PRICE OF AN S 75D WHICH 10 TIMES A BOLT….YOU CAN ALSO BUY 2 MODEL 3’S AND HAVE MONEY LEFT OVER WHICH IS 8 TIMES THE BOLT….A BOLT IS ONLY A “COMPLIANCE” EXCUSE OF A AN “EV” THE MODEL 3 IS THE REAL DEAL & FOR LESS MONEY THAN A BOLT…even the name sucks..
“WHEN IT COMES TO PRICE YOU CAN JUST ABOUT BUY 2 BOLTS FOR THE PRICE OF AN S 75D WHICH 10 TIMES A BOLT”
Bruh………your math though……
Weight matters.
No graphs, but the article on the Bolt has some description of the testing. For instance:
“CR’s electric-vehicle range test involves some mixed driving, but much of it is done by driving a constant 65 mph on a highway. If you were to meander on country roads at 45 mph, you might get even more range. To ensure repeatability, the CR tests are done with the air conditioning and heater off. Hard acceleration and running the HVAC system can cut the range significantly, as can driving in very cold temperatures. ”
Living in Texas, I can say that A/C does not effect range significantly. My commute is between 40 and 60 mph. I have my AC set to 75 and less than 10% of energy is used on the A/C.
But from my experience with the Spark, the heater can make a big difference. I’m looking forward to seeing how the Bolt fares once we get weather in the 20s or lower.
It dislikes colder temps somewhat. Even if you don’t use the heater.
The optimum temperature for the pack is supposed to be 65F I think. But the car seems to like the heat a lot better than the cold. The range drops off a lot more quickly when the temp goes down than up. If you don’t use the A/C the range is essentially unchanged at 85F from 65F but at even 50F it’s down quite a bit.
If you use the climate control the range can drop as low as 205 miles once it gets to cool temps (days peaking in the mid 50s) but if you have days peaking in the mid 90s it’s still right around 235 miles.
This is of course all for my particular driving. But I’ve done several long road trips (around 500 miles each) at moderate temps (days peaking in the 40s-70s) and the range is surprisingly long. If you drive at the speed limit (65 generally) continuously on the highway and don’t use the AC in these temps you can expect to get the entire rated range of the vehicle in my experience. If you use the AC you lose about 10 miles.
This surprised me a lot both because of how other EVs work and because of the “but the aero is awful” comments from the GM designer. I would normally expect to have to slow to a hair below 55 and turn the climate control off to get full rated (combined) range on the highway on an EV.
BoltEV is very sensitive to speed. If you drive slow it will greatly exceed range expectations; conversely if you drive fast range drops quickly.
We drove from Massachusetts to Nova Scotia this summer (600 miles) with the car packed full of luggage and a family of four with light AC averaging 60mph on the highway and got 4.8 miles per kwh average (288 miles range)!
Drove 70mph around Nova Scotia and averaged 3.9 miles per kwh (234 miles range).
So far we have not gotten any “guess-o-meter surprises”; BoltEV’s high-low estimates are quite good.
Actually to be fair we did get one small range surprise.
On one trip we were driving 60mph and was averaging 3.5 miles per kwh (210 miles range) and could not figure it out why (no AC, no hills, no lead foot, etc).
We only figured it out later when we checked the weather — there was a 20mph headwind for most of the trip!
Yeah, and with your other speed difference example above, the other variable unknown is the wind there.
If you had a headwind at the higher speed as well, it would exaagerate the difference. Conversely if you had a tailwind, your difference is understated.
FWIW, we got the same 4.8 mi/kwh on the 600 mile trek back from Nova Scotia to Massachusetts as we did going there.
Given the distance and the consistency in both directions it is likely wind did not factor greatly into that particular trip.
But like I mentioned, on other trips it has indeed been a non-trivial factor!
Even the 234 miles range is impressive. I wonder how the range will be for me – I typically do 75-80 mph.
How is the range in rain? I’ve found that my Volt’s range suffers a humongous hit in the rain.
Car and Driver got 190 miles doing a steady 75 mph through the California mountains with A/C set at 72 degrees.
I got a “guess-o-meter” surprise. It wasn’t much of a surprise though.
I took a trip where on one segment the car clearly indicated that I wasn’t going to make it back to the charger I planned on going to. I needed over 100 miles and even the “MAX” figure on the GOM read about 90 miles. The expected (center figure) was much, much less.
It wasn’t a complete surprise because my entire trip from the charger had been uphill, gaining about 5,000ft. But it was certainly making me very, very nervous. Someone asked me how I like my car and while I did talk of it come and show it off I was nervous enough I may have given a bad impression.
I changed my route back to drive a longer route but go to a charger which was almost 90 miles away instead of over 100. Due to the downhill drive I ended up getting to that charger with over 50 miles remaining. I loaded up with much less juice than I expected (saving some time) and drove home.
And they leave off the 310 mile range of the model 3?
The dinosaurs can’t compete. Just look at that car – might as well be a leaf.
No one but Tesla employees can “buy” a Model 3 right now. And certainly not Consumer Reports, which acquire all its cars through normal retail channels.
Because they have not tested the Modle 3, and no one else has either. You need to read the article, this is a comparison between CR tested vehicles :0)
they were obviously too scared to drive until it actually died… i’ve driven over 8 miles on 0% before, another time 7 miles and last weekend 2-3 miles on 0%. this being said though, you have to drive a Tesla almost like a granny to get EPA numbers let alone the stupid NEDC numbers. the Bolt is much lighter and easier to max out range because it’s less powerful as well which means less draw on the battery during acceleration…(i’ve driven the Bolt btw, and currently own a Model X P90D and CR is not saying anything out of wack)
Not really much surprise here other than a bit on the range of the 75D and the fact they didn’t compare the larger battery cars since the price is already a factor of 2, what’s 2.3 at that point? Pretty much silly comparison, but good to see what they each do on the same road!
The only thing in common is being an EV.
Now compare range to the model 3 which is a more similar vehicle instead of a small hatch vs a full size performance/(luxury?) car. There isn’t much point to this report with the Model 3 existing.
They compared one of the cheapest Model S builds you can buy (75D, which has even more range than a RWD 75) you can buy (and tossed in the Model X 90D for good measure).
I think the point is clearly that the Bolt is a much more efficient vehicle than any current Tesla (that can be bought by non-Tesla employees currently).
And a secondary point could be that Tesla’s EPA ratings are very “generous”.
Of course it is. It’s 1,000+ lbs lighter, has much narrower tires, is much smaller, and has nowhere near the performance. Like I said, only being EVs makes them similar in some way. We don’t see Porsches compared to a v6 charger and then complain about the fuel mileage in the Porsche is my point, because those things don’t matter in relation to their buyers.
Let’s not forget one of these cars loses the company money and one is profitable for the company. The sales numbers show which company is here to actually sell their car and which one is enjoying ZEV credits in CA.
EPA ratings are on a certain spec, my Model S is 3 years old and just barely misses its EPA rating of being new. Picking and choosing what tests you do can get you the result you want.
“Let’s not forget one of these cars loses the company money and one is profitable for the company. The sales numbers show which company is here to actually sell their car and which one is enjoying ZEV credits in CA.”
The base Model 3 and base Bolt were both estimated to lose money by the same report… but only when factoring in sunk costs and expected production numbers.
They sell each Bolt for more than it costs to make. And when they bring it to Buick, Buick will be able to truly benefit from each sold since R&D is not really a factor for them.
GM and Tesla will both be selling ZEV credits. Why else would they both release in California first? They want to recover those costs upfront. And from what I have read, delivery estimates from Europe are very late 2018 – 2019. While at least the Bolt was rolling out to Europe in limited numbers within the first 6 months.
Both of them want to sell the car. Both companies offer compelling vehicles. Tesla needs to sell more, but GM would probably much rather sell you a Bolt than many of their other lower price, low margin vehicles like a Spark or a Sonic.
The numbers used for Tesla’s battery costs were based on a guess, not on what they actually are with scale at the gigafactory(though we don’t know what they are yet). And if they calculated the 3’s battery at 60KW and it is 55KW then there is 9% to come off the battery cost. I Hope UBS does an update to their Model 3 breakdown once they actually get a hold of one!
I completely agree when the upsell the Bolt’s internals as a higher class vehicle with better margins they will be much better off.
On the selling I disagree. GM hasn’t tried to sell it, the slow roll out is evidence along with the plant being shutdown that makes them since there are over 100 days of inventory on lots.
Tesla is selling to its employees as both a mini thank you and as a large number mobile test squad to work out any last missed details. The volumes planned for both cars over the next 6-12 months speaks volumes for which company wants to sell them.
GM loses money selling other vehicles if they don’t have a ZEV, Tesla does not. Yes, they both have a benefit from ZEV credits but with a much different impact to the bottom line (GM needs the ZEV to keep selling the low efficiency vehicles at a decent profit). And this is all after we as taxpayers bailed out GM. We loaned Tesla money and they paid it back with interest like a normal loan.
GM certainly does not need to sell 20,000 Bolts in California/CAFE states to meet the ZEV requirememts this year. I will look it up when I get the chance, but I believe they only need to sell about 1,000 this year. (don’t quote me – that is from memory looking it up a year ago 😉 )
But they are going to sell the credits to anti-EV automakers like Mazda. The Model 3 is going to sell in numbers multiple times what the Bolt will this year. That does not mean GM doesn’t want to sell the Bolt.
The bail out point is a Republican talking point from a decade ago. The american people saved hundreds of thousands of jobs, bringing in significant tax revenue compared to if those jobs were lost and they were filing for unemployment. Also, it turned GM around from one of the worst car brands to one of the better ones. And the American people invested in an amazing new EV start up carmaker. Both were the right decision at the time with a collapsing economy and $4 gasoline.
California/CARB states. Wrote cafe by mistake.
You call the estimate of GM’s costs a guess but then say we know the Tesla costs except that we don’t. That doesn’t make sense. Both are estimates. And how could UBS update their estimate? They didn’t get a hold of anything. They just got to see one and Tesla didn’t tell them the pack size. So it’s not like they can take apart the pack and price it better.
I don’t get what’s slow about the roll out. Tesla is starting in California only. They’ll sell few cars outside California in the first 4 months (if any).
GM has made clear that the extended shutdown of the Orion plant is due to having too many Sonic, not Bolts.
I don’t think GM’s level of sales is out of line with what we hear of them getting about 30,000 packs this year. In six months they’ve sold 10,000 Bolts. They expect to produce them faster in the second half of the year, sell them nationwide and EVs usually sell better later in the year anyway. 10,000 in six months, then 20,000 in six months. Seems reasonable and not an indication things aren’t going according to plan.
We’ll have to see about why Tesla handed those cars to employees. Right now there isn’t enough evidence to be sure what is up. Handing them to employees seems conveniently similar to putting test cars into internal testing.
People say a lot of things. There’s not a lot of reason to think GM is losing money on the Bolt. There’s just different ways of calculating how money is spent.
GM didn’t produce the Bolt to lose money on it. If the program itself comes out behind it is because they figured the value of the technology/experience they develop is worth losing money on this because they can apply that technology to other programs.
+1 they’re only trying to stir up some silly s***…
I found the report useful, as someone who is cross-shopping a Bolt EV and a Model 3. What it tells me is that I should not expect to get 220 Miles (or 310) in the Model 3, in real-world driving similar to what CR did.
And why? Until there are Model 3 tests that statement doesn’t hold water.
Because all things being equal, it appears in a controlled Test by CR, that the Tesla vehicles (and others) do not hit their EPA ratings, while the Bolt EV exceeds them. So it’s not a crazy leap of logic to assume on this same test the Model 3 will also not hit the EPA #s. It also gives me more confidence in the Bolt EV’s range.
I like the Bolt, but the numbers are not very realistic as long as GM subsidizes every single Bolt with at least $10.000, whereas Tesla has to make a profit with the 3.
It’s all “BS” because they all make profit, With “ICE” they make MORE profit because of MORE MANTAINENCE, MORE PARTS, MORE REPAIRS & So On. Their Dealers stay in Business & companies make $$$ on parts , plus they’re being fed by the 0IL producers .Bonus!…”EV’s have little to no mantainence & with OTA updates Dealersships would be “HISTORECTOMY” more or less ,That is why the free Loading dealerships are crying up a storm .”NO MORE FREE $$$MONEY ” On the Backs of Customers!.
It is no surprise that GM often reports pessimistic EPA and HP numbers.
After reading initial press reports, it became obvious the Bolt was probably no exception.
Good for the Bolt. Still it’s a city runabout with great range. It’s not a car I want to take on a long trip.
“Good for the Bolt. Still it’s a city runabout with great range *to me*. It’s not a car *I* want to take on a long trip.”
FIFY, with asterisks added by me.
YES! And no place to charge up the little Cartoon car !
CR has not been kind to the Volt, finding lower-than-projected range and mpg. Glad to see that the Bolt exceeded their performance expectations.
When CR does get an M3, it will be interesting to see if the real-world range of the M3 follows past CR experiences of Teslas not meeting EPA range estimates or if Tesla now is more conservative with the EPA test.
The bottom line – despite a middling drag coefficient (Cd = 0.31) the Bolt’s world-class BEV propulsion system continues to deliver both fun real-world performance and amazing efficiency. GM engineering continues to set a high bar for their competition.
Don’t you mean GM money with LG and LG Chem technology?
GM money and GM IP that GM then handed over the LG Chem and LG Electronics to mass produce.
It certainly is due to both companies. GM makes the specs and does part of the engineering (and foots the bill) and LG brings the battery chemistry knowledge and engineers the drivetrain.
No shame in this for either company.
Yes, big props to LG!
The battery is just one piece of a very large puzzle. And this battery was designed/spec’d by GM for LG to build for them.
It seems like you just have angst towards GM for who knows what reason. You should be happy there is an affordable EV that provides 250 miles of real world range.
If consumer reports knocked the Volt on range, that was a mistake. Every GM EV/PHEV so far uses a very conservative range number. With reasonable driving it’s easy to exceed the EPA range in any of them.
Therefore my next car will be a ICE again. I prefer to wait until there are more charging stations, more competitors and the EV technic is more advanced.
From CR’s Bolt road test:
“Seats are a big letdown here. The front seats are just plain cheap, with thin cushions that allow you to feel the seat frame poking in your back. There is no lumbar adjustment and lower-back support is wanting.”
WTF Chevy? It’s not even certain that aftermarket seats would fit the Bolt since the stock seats are unusually narrow. The seats are among the most important parts of a car so how does Chevy get them wrong? It’s the same with my Gen2 Volt, the seats are shaped for alien life forms. Oddly, my Gen1 Volt had great seats, so Chevy somehow managed to lose their seat engineering knowledge in the space of 5 years or so.
There are hopes any seat issues are addressed in the 2018 version.
The seats in my Bolt are fine, but definitely not the most comfortable seats I’ve ever sat in.
Thanks for this bit of info. I’m disappointed the seats aren’t better. If I buy a Bolt EV, it will definitely be taken on some 200-1000 mile road trips (with planning, of course) and seat comfort is important to me.
Best way I can describe the BoltEV seats are as ‘functional and tolerable but not comfortable’.
Long road trips are possible and not annoying but the seats are just not a pleasure. It is like an economy seat on an airliner — certainly can sit in them for a long time without a problem but also never really thinking it was pleasant.
The best I can tell is they made them narrow for side impact clearance (there is about 2″ between the seat and the door) with high sides to keep one positioned in front of the airbag on front impact.
They actually reminds me a lot of the seats in the 2006 refresh of the PT Cruiser.
2000-2006 PT Cruisers had very comfortable seats. 2006+ Chrysler changed them for crash-worthiness, made them narrower and they were not as comfortable.
The Bolt continues to impress! Way to go.
It looks like they found the sweet spot for where the Bolt is likely optimized. 65 mph with no heat or A/C.
Every electric motor has an efficiency graph that goes along with it. There are RPM ranges where each electric motor is the most efficient. And other RPM’s where they are less efficient. It doesn’t look like 65 mph with no heat or A/C is Tesla’s most efficient sweet spot.
Which isn’t too surprising since there are trade-off’s for building an EV to also go 155 mph, while the Bolt tops out at about 90 mph. I’m not bashing Bolt for the top speed. There is no point to take a Bolt over 90. But it certainly makes the results understandable.
The Bolt motor is running at about 70% of max RPM, and the Tesla motor is running at about 40% of max RPM.
It would not be surprising at all to find out that the Tesla motor is at too low an RPM to be in the motor’s peak efficiency.
From energy.gov website:
“Most electric motors are designed to run at 50% to 100% of rated load. Maximum efficiency is usually near 75% of rated load.”
https://www.energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2014/04/f15/10097517.pdf
It would actually be odd if the Tesla were able to hit peak efficiency from their electric motor at 40% power.
As this test is repeated at increasingly higher speeds, the results would likely change.
So if you rarely drive over 65 mph, the Bolt is clearly the best choice. If you normally road trip at 75-80 mph, well, we wouldn’t know until somebody actually ran the test, but that would likely put the Tesla closer to peak efficiency, and likely put the Bolt outside its peak efficiency.
This is one of the drawbacks of designing the S to be able to run at autobahn speeds. ICE cars have been dealing with this same problem for a decades. The Bolt solves this problem by simply not playing into the high speed autobahn game.
This is yet another example of how YMWV (Your Mileage WILL vary). Buy the right EV that suits your specific needs, and know your own personal needs.
On a side note, have you ever seen the Tesla motor get built/wound?
From what I saw, the winds had quite a bit of gap between windings. I’ve seen the I3 motor get built/wound and the windings were pretty tight.
Maybe Tesla can improve that for better efficiency for the electric motor?
Model 3 motor is redesigned and is/should be much more efficient. Another part I’m curious to see when there is a breakdown of the vehicle, along with an efficiency and power graph.
Yeah, I’d like to see those curves also.
Would be interesting to see where the most efficient speed is.
The bolt has it’s market for people who don’t care they are driving an econobox. There are a lot of people that fit that category.
I predict this month we’ll see 2471 in sales for the Bolt.
I don’t like the econobox and I will not support GM by giving them my money. Those funds go to their lobbying efforts to push back on emissions regulations….
http://insideevs.com/ceos-of-gm-ford-and-fca-call-again-to-review-emission-regulations/
and lobbying against the Tesla sales model doesn’t deserve my money.
http://gm-volt.com/2016/03/02/gm-has-lobbied-against-teslas-direct-sales-model-in-at-least-five-states/
I’m not sure how they managed such low numbers with the Model S. I get ~275 miles out of my 75D with no issues at all and if I push it I can get 300 miles.
This is bull****. I’ve said this so many times. Range is only important at high speed! And at everything above 80km/h or 50mph even the tesla model s 60 beats the bolt. I promise you my right arm!
Almost 100% of ev owners have charging at home. So the only time you really need long range is when you drive far intercity driving. And intercity driving is always at speeds over 80km/h. A tesla model s gets around 140wh/km in energy use at around 80km/h and that means you’ll get a range of at least 430km/267 miles. The bolt won’t beat that.
I say this after numerous trips with the model s and after seeing all björn nylands videos of the Ampera-e who I really trust presents good data!
And the charging of the bolt is slow. I’d rather have an hyundai ioniq electric if I were to go over 400 miles in a day. The ioniq would be faster.
GM has done an excellent job of under-promising and over-delivering with the Volt, Spark EV, and Bolt.
I think it’s a great policy since buyers are pleasantly surprised to find they have extra range in summer, and about the rated range in winter.
I know Bolt is way more efficient at lower speeds but unless tests are done at same track or same time on roads results can be easily skewed by 5% minimum