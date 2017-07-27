Bollinger B1 Electric Truck Ready For Work, CHAdeMO Fast Charging

38 mins ago by Sebastian Blanco

An EV made for the construction site.

The electric vehicle market is growing. While plenty of small hatchbacks and sedans are here and more are coming, the time of the large plug-in vehicle is dawning. The Tesla Model X and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (yes, it plugs in) were among the first, but now more and more companies are getting into the electric CUV and SUV game. Trucks, though, are still a rarity. Ford is talking about an electric F-150 and there is, of course, the mysterious Tesla Truck. Tonight, though, the electric truck world belongs to the Bollinger B1.

The EV start-up revealed the B1 at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan, calling it “the world’s first all-electric, all-wheel drive, off/on road sport utility truck.” The vehicle is ready for work with a bed and pass-through area that can hold 72 sheets of 1/2-inch plywood or 24 2x4s. There is room for four people in the cabin, and the battery and powertrain are all placed low in the truck, between the chassis rails. There are 100-volt, 12-volt, and USB outlets spread throughout the truck.

Here are some specs that Bollinger is calling the B1’s “standard features”:

60 or 100 kWh battery pack, which give the truck either 120 or 200 miles of range

0-60 mile-per-hour time of 4.5 seconds

127 mph top speed

360 horsepower

472 foot-pounds of torque

Charge time of 7 hours (60 kWh) or 12 hours (100 kWh), with CHAdeMO DC Fast Charging available (45 or 75 minutes, respectively)

15.5-inch ground clearance (adjustable to between 10 and 20 inches)

3,900 “total vehicle weight” and a 10,001 GVWR

6,100 pounds towing capacity

6,100 pounds payload capacity

95 cubic feet of total cargo capacity with rear seats removed, of which 14 cu. ft. are in the frunk

67.4 MPGe estimate

The B1 is 150 inches long, 76.5 inches wide, and 73.5 inches high and has a 50/50 weight balance

Of course, revealing an electric truck and actually building one are two different things. To make good on the promises made tonight, Bollinger says it is in talks with “third-party independent vehicle manufacturers in the U.S. who are conducting feasibility studies and financial estimates.” Because of this, the company has no information to share just yet about a possible price or annual production numbers. These figures are supposed to come later this year, but Bollinger Motors is saying that it will start taking $1,000 deposits in early 2018 and deliveries will begin by February 2019. If you’re interested, you can make a reservation here.

There is a live stream (start time 7:00 PM Eastern) of the reveal available on the Bollinger website.

This post will be updated as the evening goes on and we learn more at the reveal event.

Source: Bollinger