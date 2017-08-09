BMW C Evolution Electric Scooter Finally Coming To U.S., Pricing Announced
9 hours ago by Domenick Yoney 16Comments
This is the premium electric scooter America needs.
Finally, scooter lovers will have a quality electric option in the U.S.A.! BMW Motorrad, the arm of the automaker that makes motorcycles, has sold its C Evolution maxi-scooter in Europe since 2014. Now, its latest version is said to be making the trans-Atlantic trip to American showrooms, or at least, for starters, American showrooms found within the state of California.
Powered by the same 94 Ah batteries found in the BMW i3, the C Evolution will give riders a snappy electric experience with 48 horsepower (35 kW) and 53 pound-feet of torque (peak) from its liquid-cooled motor, getting you away from traffic lights up to 30 miles per hour in very brief 2.8 seconds. Top speed for the state-side version is 5 mph faster than Euro spec at 80 mph.
With help from its low center of gravity and upside-down forks matched with a preload-adjustable rear shock, handling and ride is expected to be sweet indeed. Equipped with dual floating two-piston disc brakes up front and a single disc out back, aided by ABS, braking should be quite effective as well, despite the battery-powered beast’s somewhat ponderous 606-lb weight.
Range is given as 99.4 miles, which we expect shouldn’t be too far off the mark, if most of that mileage in non-highway, at least. Our math puts the battery capacity at a generous 12.5 kWh. Given that main battery is so big, charging from a typical 110-volt wall outlet will take a while: seven hours, fifty minutes to 80 percent or nine hours 20 minutes to 100 percent maximum. Of course, a 220-volt hook up will greatly lessen the wait. Expect 80% in 3:50, 100% in 4:30.
Being from a quality marque and proudly boasting a price tag of $13,750 — heated grips ($250), “comfort” seat ($145), and anti-theft alarm ($395) are among a number of available options —you can rest assured that your Beemer will have quality components and convenient features, such as LED lights, a TFT screen on the dash, reverse assist, and a five-year, 30,000-mile battery warranty.
We think this will be an awesome electric choice for American riders, but don’t take our word for it. Check out the video below of super-fast Eva Håkansson hawking the European version and showing off some of the fancy features.
Source: The Drive
16 responses to "BMW C Evolution Electric Scooter Finally Coming To U.S., Pricing Announced"
606 pounds, holy crap. You could pay the same sum and get a lighter ZERO with more range, more topspeed, wayyy more power and with a real motorcycle chassis.
You can also get a lot of great gas bikes for less than the $11,000 that a Suzuki Burgman costs. Motorcycles are maxi-scooters are different things and appeal to people for different reasons.
P.S. I’ve really likes the Zeros I have ridden. Fun bikes!
You can get a used i3 for a few bucks more! That said, it’s a sweet scooter and I’d absolutely drive one if I had the money.
No, it is not “Powered by the same 94 Ah batteries found in the BMW i3,…”.
No, “94 Ah batteries” is not a meaningful information to anyone.
From BMW Motorrad: “Featuring a new generation of batteries with a cell capacity of 94 Ah, as used in the current BMW i3, the range has been significantly extended.” The early version used 60 Ah batteries.
Knowing the Ah number actually helped me figure out the energy capacity of the pack, but I get your point that, on its own, it’s not especially useful.
Domenick
There seems to be confusing info.
The video speak about 11 and 19 kW and your article say it’s 35 kW.
That is twice as much power.
Peak power is 35 kW, nominal — what it continuously put out over a long period of time — is 19 kW.
The 11 kW is the nominal rate of a low-powered version available only in Europe.
What’s this “Dynamic” and “Sail” mode???
Also, what, 2 seconds of her riding the bike? There should have been much more riding video to demo the quiet ride, handling, acceleration, etc.
There should also be some info on updating the batteries, as they get better you could need less of them for the same range, and cut down the weight of the scooter.
“Sailing” is what people call gliding (or coasting) here.
So presumably Sail mode doesn’t do regen and Dynamic does.
Sail mode probably doesn’t use regenerative braking.
Just for you, I tracked down two videos. One short clip of riding in L.A.
…and one longer one in Japan.
How come a small, essentially a mom and pop shop in California can make a hugely better product than this enormous and well funded German industrial giant? It’s basically the same price but you get almost twice the performance with a Zero than this scooter.
Because the BMW C scooter is an old ICE scooter that got a few car batteries trown at it.
The Zero was build ground up for EV.
The BMW C Evolution may share some components with the C 650 series, but the main chassis was designed specifically to accommodate the electric drivetrain. Here’s a link to a photo of it.
I have not tried any of these, but power is not equal to quality.
I have had Suzuki, Honda, Yamaha, and a BMW (ICE)motorcycle, and had no problems what so ever.
I used them a lot, all over Europe, had a trip to IRAN (19 years ago), and drove across north Africa from Egypt to Marocco, via the Canary islands, to Spain and back to Austria.
Then I had a Chinese scooter that was OK on paper and specs. Power was OK too, but sweet Jesus.. It failed sooo many times. Rust, rubber falling apart, bad steel, bad welding, bad paint, bad Electronics, bad plastic and bad bearings..
So I trust Japanese bikes and BMW more, until the quality is proven, for other brands.
Price is part what the engineering, tooling, wages, parts cost, and part what customer group the product is aimed at.
A Casio watch costing $100 is probably better at showing the correct time, then several watches costing much more.
But Casio would probably have problems charging much more for their respective models, and people who wants to buy a status brand would probably not choose a Casio.
I would like to offer after about the eleventieth thread with kilowatt vs kilowatt-hour that perhaps this is why the old school english system has certain every day advantages. In temperature for instance, the very simple idea of pegging 0 to the freezing point and 100 to the boiling point of water for centigrade gives obvious science advantages. But the 0 to 100 F being measured from what effectively in a temperate climate would be the coldest day of the year (or close) and the hottest day of the year (or close) has a daily practicality. These units also then don’t get confused for each other easily. Here for instance horse power and say British Thermal Unit (or perhaps foot-pound…I know that’s used for torque too) for power and work done.
Now get off my lawn.
Oh…cool bike by the way. I can see it being very popular in Europe. Electric scooter and bicycle sales dwarf electric car sales worldwide by a couple orders of magnitude. I’d like to see more articles on the topic on this website.