BMW C Evolution Electric Scooter Finally Coming To U.S., Pricing Announced

9 hours ago by Domenick Yoney

This is the premium electric scooter America needs.

Finally, scooter lovers will have a quality electric option in the U.S.A.! BMW Motorrad, the arm of the automaker that makes motorcycles, has sold its C Evolution maxi-scooter in Europe since 2014. Now, its latest version is said to be making the trans-Atlantic trip to American showrooms, or at least, for starters, American showrooms found within the state of California.

Powered by the same 94 Ah batteries found in the BMW i3, the C Evolution will give riders a snappy electric experience with 48 horsepower (35 kW) and 53 pound-feet of torque (peak) from its liquid-cooled motor, getting you away from traffic lights up to 30 miles per hour in very brief 2.8 seconds. Top speed for the state-side version is 5 mph faster than Euro spec at 80 mph.

With help from its low center of gravity and upside-down forks matched with a preload-adjustable rear shock, handling and ride is expected to be sweet indeed. Equipped with dual floating two-piston disc brakes up front and a single disc out back, aided by ABS, braking should be quite effective as well, despite the battery-powered beast’s somewhat ponderous 606-lb weight.

Range is given as 99.4 miles, which we expect shouldn’t be too far off the mark, if most of that mileage in non-highway, at least. Our math puts the battery capacity at a generous 12.5 kWh. Given that main battery is so big, charging from a typical 110-volt wall outlet will take a while: seven hours, fifty minutes to 80 percent or nine hours 20 minutes to 100 percent maximum. Of course, a 220-volt hook up will greatly lessen the wait. Expect 80% in 3:50, 100% in 4:30.

Being from a quality marque and proudly boasting a price tag of $13,750 — heated grips ($250), “comfort” seat ($145), and anti-theft alarm ($395) are among a number of available options —you can rest assured that your Beemer will have quality components and convenient features, such as LED lights, a TFT screen on the dash, reverse assist, and a five-year, 30,000-mile battery warranty.

We think this will be an awesome electric choice for American riders, but don’t take our word for it. Check out the video below of super-fast Eva Håkansson hawking the European version and showing off some of the fancy features.

Source: The Drive