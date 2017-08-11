All-Electric Class 5 Work Truck With 100 Miles Range To Arrive This Fall

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 10, 2017 — Chanje, a California based commercial electric vehicle and energy solutions company, is poised to bring meaningful advancements to the medium-duty vehicle segment, providing commercial all electric vehicle (EV) transportation options at a previously unavailable scale and price.
Chanje will introduce a commercial all-electric truck available at mass scale in the U.S. market, a first for the industry. This initial medium-duty vehicle already has volume orders and will be delivered later this year. It is the only one of its kind designed from the ground up as an EV and purpose-built to be a long-life truck.
Bryan Hansel, CEO of Chanje, also announces today executive team additions with impressive pedigrees from within the automotive and clean energy industries:
- — Ian Gardner, President – previously The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Duke Energy, Los Angeles Clean Tech Incubator and others
- — Joerg Sommer, Chief Operating Officer – previously SVP at Volkswagen, Daimler, Renault and others
- — James Chen, VP and General Counsel – previously VP at Tesla, two of Washington, D.C.’s top law firms, the U.S. EPA and others
- — Jeff Robinson, VP of Manufacturing – previously Tesla, Ford, Mazda, General Motors and others
- — Suresh Jayanthi, VP of Energy Services – previously Schneider Electric and others
“The future of transportation is zero-emission, we expect commercial electric vehicles to become the norm soon,” Hansel said. “There is a tremendous opportunity for Chanje because no one else in the marketplace can meet a fleet customer’s demand for delivery of large numbers of high quality, commercial electric vehicles.”
Energy as a Service
Chanje will subsequently work with large fleet customers to provide renewable energy and charging capabilities as a turnkey service. Chanje’s goal is to support organizations as they transition to energy systems that are secure, stable, local, renewable and efficient. This will be in the form of a microgrid depot solution that is expected to include four components:
- — Renewable Energy
- — Charging Infrastructure
- — Energy Storage
- — Grid Services
Partner
Chanje is a privately held U.S. registered corporation with technology and investment from its co-founding partner, Hong Kong based FDG Electric Vehicles Limited. FDG Electric Vehicles Limited is a vertically integrated battery and electric vehicle manufacturer listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX:00729) that engages in (i) vehicle design and the design, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles; (ii) research and development, production and sale of lithium-ion batteries and related products; (iii) research and development, manufacture and sale of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries; and (iv) direct investment
In order to convert large North American commercial fleets to zero-emission as efficiently as possible, Chanje strategically chose to partner with FDG to leverage its technology and economies of scale [found in China]. FDG and Chanje co-created the product. FDG brings immediate scale and OEM expertise in medium-duty EVs. Chanje has provided world class global expertise from the transportation sector, cutting-edge innovation engineering and a deep understanding of clean energy vehicle adoption.
FDG and other partners combined have invested nearly $1 billion USD in bringing the medium-duty EV to market.
Production
Chanje is currently undergoing a site selection process for an assembly facility in the United States which will create both high-quality long-life electric vehicles at scale and American clean transportation jobs. The Chanje search includes multiple states near port facilities west of the Mississippi.
Chanje Products
“We have an opportunity to meaningfully overhaul the last mile industry and completely revolutionize how that facet of transportation impacts the environment,” said Hansel. “Medium duty electric trucks offer the biggest emissions saving potential of all vehicles because our products fit best where they are needed the most – in highly populated, dense urban centers where noise and air quality are a major concern.”
The first model is a commercial panel van with an increased payload and cargo capacity, equipped to haul up to 6,000 pounds, that is unrivaled in the industry. The average urban delivery route in the U.S. is 70 miles a day, making last mile delivery a perfect market for electric mobility.
Based on a single platform, global vehicle strategy, Chanje will subsequently introduce a full range of electric models including larger trucks and shuttle buses in a variety of lengths and capacities, all aimed at the urban vehicle segment.
In the coming weeks, Chanje will announce a major U.S. service, parts and distribution partnership that will provide an unparalleled foothold in the domestic market.
Ground-up Electric Design
Chanje vehicles are designed to be all-electric from the ground-up and developed to meet global quality and durability standards. A ground-up designed EV can be produced economically at scale and provides substantially improved safety, reliability, and energy efficiency. As a result, customers may see up to 70 percent lower maintenance costs and 70 percent savings in fuel costs versus a diesel equivalent.
The Chanje vehicles have demonstrated greater than 50 MPGe fuel economy in city and highway driving when tested by independent third-parties. MPGe or “miles per gallon equivalent” represents the average miles traveled per unit of energy consumed when compared to 1 gallon of fuel.
Innovation & Connectivity
The Chanje team is partnering with industry leaders in autonomous driving technology to implement the company’s autonomous strategy. Chanje has created intelligent connected vehicles with apps and touch screens to create a cleaner and more inviting interior experience. Vehicle connectivity and innovation offer other organizational benefits as well. Enhanced two-way communication and reporting reduce operating expenses and improve carbon footprint.
Traditional fleet systems infrequently ping vehicles for data and report only high level information, like top speed and location. Chanje is improving smart trucking by reporting real-time data to help organizations with route optimization, emissions calculation, energy consumption optimization, driver profile studies and reporting of service needs. Chanje will also make ongoing vehicle enhancements via remote software updates, which isn’t commonplace in commercial vehicles today.
Environmental & Societal Impact
Chanje sees an opportunity to dramatically reduce emissions from commercial vehicle traffic in urban centers as they have the highest concentration of dirty, noisy, diesel-burning trucks and buses.
Upgrading from a diesel truck to a Chanje medium-duty zero tailpipe emission electric truck will:
- — Improve air quality as current diesel medium-duty vehicles account for 18 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector nationwide
- — Save as much CO2 emissions as 20 acres of U.S. forest would absorb in one year.
- — Reduce noise pollution in cities, neighborhoods and along roadways
- — Increase driver health, safety, and satisfaction
- — Allow accrual of battery storage capacity to establish a truly renewable energy supply for commercial transportation
5 responses to "All-Electric Class 5 Work Truck With 100 Miles Range To Arrive This Fall"
This would make a very nice little RV
This would be perfect for DIY people, to pull an off-the-grid large RV used as a tiny house. Fans would need to add lots of rooftop or awning solar, such as DIYer Pippi Peterson’s series on youtube. You could even recharge your EV van in about a week on solar in a remote area.
Why does it have vents on the hood?
Maybe for AC, and electric motor/electronics cooling. Maybe the AC also cools the battery, and have a need for a larger radiator?
I just hope they will make it soon, and have high quality with good rust protection.
Also.. the last mile distribution.. I hate that expression, as manufacturers use it as an excuse to make a vehicle with too short range. Just like vans from Renault, VW and Iveco.
Many of the vans and minibusses drive a serious distance. Much larger battery and being able to fast charge is key for success.
That would be the way to sell in volume.
To let the competition feel the fear.. so they rush improvements on their own vehicles.
Right now I own a 3 metric tonn minibus, and the diesel cost is significant.
At the same time, the distances I drive would easily be managed by a Tesla or a Ampera e.
Even at 2/3 of the range of a Tesla, I would be a happy customer. Given that the overall quality of the vehicle is at least as good as the ICE models. Hopefulle even better.
As mentioned, this would probably be very popular as a rolling chassis too – for RVs and special conversions.
With proper sound insulation, it would improve the drivers day a lot too. But many EV models have reduced the sound insulation as they think they don’t need it that much – given the electric motor. That is just not true.
Drive a Tesla, and then a VW e-golf – and you will see what I mean. The e-golf has kept the sound insulation from the regular ICE models, and it really does the trick.
Drive a BMW 530e, and then a Tesla.. it is just about the same. The BMW is just so quiet, even with an ICE. Not to mention the overall interor quality and feel.
I’m slightly afraid that Chanje is a bit late to the party, if they have not started with the factory yet.
They production line have to be designed, simulated, production equipment have to be ordered, and robots have to be programmed.
Then there is trial production, with asembly line adustments and training of the workers.
The first production run cars have to be tested, and tested again. Befor the main production can start.
This takes time. 1-2 years maybe.
With a lot of skilled people, this can be shorter.
I just feel by then, that Mercedes, Renault, VW, FIAT and others could have made a very usefull EV or hybrid from their regular vans.
And give them time for their own fully electric vans.
If Chanje can get the vehicle to market fairly long before the competition – they can get large companies as customers. It their product is OK, they can sell to these customers year after year.
Van looks pretty good depending on the price.
What gets me is that if this startup can have a conditioned battery, what is stopping Nissan?