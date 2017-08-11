All-Electric Class 5 Work Truck With 100 Miles Range To Arrive This Fall

7 hours ago by Mark Kane

Chanje is a new company based out of Los Angeles, California, that intends to introduce an all-electric medium-duty vehicle on a mass scale in the U.S., promising first deliveries in 2017.

The company is related to Hong Kong based FDG Electric Vehicles, which together with other partners have reportedly invested nearly $1 billion into the venture.

It’s interesting to note that the CEO of the Chanje is Bryan Hansel, previously the CEO of Smith Electric Vehicles.

At one point Chanje was a JV between Smith Electric Vehicles and FDG, but when Smith closed operations, FDG continued the project. As a result, the plug-ins are being produced in Hong Kong at FDG’s facility there, alongside battery production.

Among the executive team we also spot James Chen, VP and General Counsel, who was previously VP at Tesla.

The first product off the assembly line is the V8070 electric panel van with a 70 kWh battery and some 100 miles range with 1,000 lbs cargo (the work van take up to 6,000 lbs of payload).

Chanje stated that it already has volume orders for the van, and will begin deliveries later this year in the Fall. However, in the same press release we read that they are searching for assembly facility site in the US. As the raw technology (batteries and the powertrain) we believe comes from FDG operations of out of China, the assembly process should be simple and quick to establish:

“Chanje is currently undergoing a site selection process for an assembly facility in the United States which will create both high-quality long-life electric vehicles at scale and American clean transportation jobs. The Chanje search includes multiple states near port facilities west of the Mississippi.”

The Chanje V8070 will be equipped with a double motor (148 kW, 764 Nm) rear-wheel drive and a 7.2 kW on-board charger (with DC CCS Combo inlet also presented on the image). Top speed stands at 80 mph.

The price of the V8070 has yet to be disclosed.

