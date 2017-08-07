New 2018 Nissan LEAF Shows Up In New Autonomous Driving Spot – Video

22 hours ago by Inside EVs Staff

Nissan has really been on the warpath to:

promote its Intelligent Mobility/Pro Pilot technology (here, here, here, etc), while at the same time,

putting split-second shots of the new 2018 LEAF in front of us

Now via an ad spot out of Japan we get yet more of the same.

And because if you blink you might miss them, here are the screenshots (below) of the 2018 LEAF’s briefest of appearances in the commercial.

Officially, the 2018 LEAF is scheduled to make its debut on September 5th at a special event in Tokyo. Production in the US starts in early December.

Editor’s Note: Of course, the best shots to date have still come from when the 2018 LEAF has been spotted in the wild (such as here, here, here)

Videos (below): Some earlier videos on ProPilot Assist and e-Pedal involving the new 2018 LEAF